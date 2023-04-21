Alabama shooting – update: Fifth suspect arrested in Dadeville Sweet 16 party attack
Police say five suspects, including three teenagers, fired guns into crowd at party
A fifth suspect has been arrested on reckless murder charges for the mass shooting at a “Sweet 16” birthday party that left four people dead and 32 injured in Dadeville, Alabama.
Authorities announced the arrest of Willie George Brown Jr, 19, on Thursday, five days after the horror attack at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio on Saturday night. Earlier in the day, 20-year-old Johnny Letron Brown was held by the authorities.
The arrest came two days after police identified the first suspects apprehended in the case, 17-year-old Ty Reik McCullough and 16-year-old Travis McCullough. The third suspect, 20-year-old Wilson LaMar Hill Jr, was arrested on Wednesday.
All five are facing four counts each of reckless murder and more charges are expected to follow.
High school football star Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, 18, was one of the four killed in the incident and it has emerged that he died saving the life of his sister Alexis, whose birthday celebration it was.
Shaunkivia Nicole “KeKe” Smith, 17, Marsiah Collins, 19, and Corbin Holston, 23, were also killed.
No motive has been outlined by the police.
Five suspects arrested and charged with reckless murder
Five people, including three teenagers, have been arrested on reckless murder charges for the mass shooting at a “Sweet 16” birthday party that left four people dead and 32 injured in Dadeville, Alabama.
Willie George Brown Jr, 19, was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of reckless murder, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
Earlier in the day, Johnny Letron Brown, 20, of Tuskegee, was arrested and also charged with four counts of reckless murder.
The arrest came two days after police identified the first suspects apprehended in the case, 17-year-old Ty Reik McCullough and 16-year-old Travis McCullough.The third suspect, 20-year-old Wilson LaMar Hill Jr, was arrested on Wednesday.
Victim Phil Dowdell died saving sister’s life
A high school star, who was among the victims of a mass shooting in Alabama, died while saving his sister’s life.
The shooting took place on Saturday night during the ‘Sweet 16’ birthday party of Phil Dowdell’s sister, Alexis, at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio.
Dowdell pushed his sister to the ground as soon as gunfire erupted at around 10.34pm inside the dance studio. “I guess he tried to push me out the door as fast as he could,” Alexis told the Associated Press.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports.
Alabama shooting victim Phil Dowdell died saving his sister’s life
The shooting took place at the ‘Sweet 16’ birthday party of Dowdell’s sister, Alexis
Victims of the Alabama birthday shooting: A college football star to an aspiring musician
The tragedy has hit every corner in the small city of just 3,200, Amy Jackson told The Independent on Monday. Ms Jackson’s cousin Keke Nicole Smith is among the victims killed — and she has at least two other loved ones recovering in hospital. Her fiancé’s cousin Corbin Holston was also killed during the attack.
“It’s still fresh. It hasn’t sunk in that this is really happening. It’s a close-knitted community, people know everybody. ‘Your kids are our kids’ type of community,” Ms Jackson said. “And it’s just hard to believe that something like that, that we normally see on TV ... is our reality.”
Read more:
What we know about the victims of the Alabama ‘Sweet 16’ shooting
A mass shooting at a teen’s dance hall birthday party has hit every corner of Dadeville, a small city of just 3,200. Andrea Blanco and Shweta Sharma report
Everything we know about the Dadeville shooting
America has suffered another tragic outbreak of gun violence, this time at a “Sweet 16” birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, in which four people were killed and a further 28 injured.
According to local police, the shooting began at around 10.34pm on Saturday (15 April) during a celebration held at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in downtown Dadeville, a small town of around 3,000 residents lying 45 miles north east of Montgomery.
Joe Sommerlad reports.
Everything we know about the Alabama birthday party shooting
High school students Philstavious ‘Phil’ Dowdell and KeKe Nicole Smith among four killed in incident during Saturday night celebration at Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio
Man with same name as one of alleged Dadeville shooter receives threats
Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and his 16-year-old brother Travis McCullough were arrested by the Alabama police in connection with the Dadeville shooting where four people lost their lives.
However, a 36-year-old man, who is also named Travis McCullough, has been receiving threatening and hateful messages on social media.
“I’ve been scared to go outside just because of the messages and comments I’ve been seeing,” Mr McCullough told Montgomery Advertiser.
Mr McCullough works as a delivery driver and lives 40 miles northeast in the valley. He initially began deleting the hate comments and DMs but later realised he might need proof of the threats if something bad were to happen.
“I’ve been cautious about that all day,” he said. “Just know, I’m not the one that did it.”
Victim’s mother asked attendees with guns to leave party before shooting unfolded
Taniya Cox, an 18-year-old who was shot twice in her right arm as she fled the party, joined hundreds of residents, told CBS News that Phil and Alexis Dowdell’s mother had ordered anyone with a gun to leave the party just moments before the shooting unfolded.
“The mother said whoever had guns had to get out and they didn’t get out and five minutes later the shooting started,” Ms Cox said.
“I ran in front of a bullet and got shot. I didn’t know what was going on I just saw blood coming out of my arm.”
Authorities said earlier this week that they did not recover any high-powered rifle ammunition at the scene. They did find numerous shell casings used in handguns.
Sixth suspect taken into custody - reports
District attorney Mike Segrest yesterday evening said a sixth suspect, a 15-year-old, was taken into custody, AL reported.
Mr Segrest, however, did not identify the suspect or say where the suspect lived.
Suspects held in Tallapoosa County Jail
The five people charged in a deadly shooting, including three teenagers, are being held in the Tallapoosa County Jail with no bond.
Authorities wrote in court documents filed Thursday that they believe the five were present at the party and “discharged firearms into the crowd” resulting in the deaths of four people.
The party, at a dance studio just off the town square, was in full swing when gunfire erupted.
Teens charged as adults, DA says
The shootings Saturday night rocked the small town of Dadeville, about 80 miles southeast of Birmingham, and families suddenly found themselves planning memorials and burial services instead of graduation parties or college move-ins.
The fatal victims were identified on Monday as Keke Nicole Smith, 17, Phil Dowdell, 18, Marsiah Collins, 19 and Corbin Holston, 23. Four victims remain hospitalised in critical condition as of Wednesday night.
Authorities announced the arrest of 20-year-old Johnny Letron Brown on Thursday, five days after the horror attack at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio on Saturday night.
The arrest came two days after police identified the first suspects apprehended in the case, 17-year-old Ty Reik McCullough and 16-year-old Travis McCullough. The third suspect, 20-year-old Wilson LaMar Hill Jr, was arrested on Wednesday.
“We are going to make sure every victim gets justice, not just the deceased,” District Attorney Mark Sergist said during a press conference on Wednesday. “Even though these are 16 and 17-year-olds, we are going to charge them as adults.”
Family members welcome the arrests
The fatal victims were identified on Monday as Keke Nicole Smith, 17, Phil Dowdell, 18, Marsiah Collins, 19 and Corbin Holston, 23. Four victims remain hospitalised in critical condition as of Wednesday night, District Attorney Mark Sergist said.
“It don’t make the hurt any easier. But we are relieved that they (the suspects) are not out in the community,” Smith’s cousin Amy Jackson told the AP.
The gunfire broke out at a birthday party for Dowdell’s sister Alexis Dowdell, which was being held at a dance studio just off the town’s courthouse square. Witnesses had said multiple people began shooting some time after Dowdell’s mother paused the celebration to ask people with guns to leave.