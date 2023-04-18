Alabama shooting – live: Phil Dowdell died saving sister’s life during Dadeville party massacre
Incident erupted at ‘Sweet 16’ celebration at Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio on Saturday night
A high school football star who was among the four killed in a mass shooting in Alabama, died while saving his sister’s life.
Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, 18, pushed his sister Alexis Dowdell, when the gunfire erupted at her ‘Sweet 16’ birthday party on Saturday at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in downtown Dadeville.
“I guess he tried to push me out the door as fast as he could, but I ended up slipping on blood, because it was a whole bunch of blood on the floor,” Alexis told Associated Press.
Marsiah Collins, Corbin Holston and KeKe Nicole Smith have been named as the three other victims of the mass shooting that left four dead and 28 injured.
Of the wounded, 15 are understood to be teenagers, six of whom have since been discharged from hospital. Of the remaining nine, four are said to be in stable condition and five are critical.
“It was a very sad, sad scene,” said Ben Hayes, senior pastor at Dadeville First Baptist Church and team chaplain of Dadeville High School. “A very rough night.”
No arrests have been made as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency described the situation as “very fluid”.
Birthday girl begged dying brother to ‘stay with me’
Alexis Dowdell’s ‘Sweet 16’ birthday party ended with her kneeling beside her fatally wounded brother on the floor of a dance studio in small-town Alabama after a mass shooting.
The shooting left her 18-year-old brother, Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, and three others dead, along with another 28 injured, some critically.
“I got on my knees and he was laying face down. And that’s when I grabbed him. I turned him over, I was holding him,” Alexis told Associated Press.
“I wasn’t crying at the moment because I was trying to be strong instead of panicking. And so I said, ‘You’re going to be all right. You’re a fighter, you’re strong.”
Alexis said she dove to the floor near the DJ as the crowd began to run.
She “didn’t know where to run,” in part because shots seemed to come from multiple directions.
When there was a break in the gunfire, Alexis bolted for the front door. But someone pushed her. It was her brother, trying to protect her, she said.
“I guess he tried to push me out the door as fast as he could, but I ended up slipping on blood, because it was a whole bunch of blood on the floor,” she added.
Alabama DJ says partygoers told someone had a gun
Keenan Cooper, who was the DJ at the party when the gunfire broke out, said that prior to the shooting there were rumours afloat that someone in attendance had a gun.
“They mentioned someone had a gun,” Mr Cooper told WBMA.
“They stopped the party for a second, asked them to leave, nobody left and the party continued.”
An hour later, a gunman opened fire inside the Dadeville dance studio, killing at least four and injuring 28 others.
Mr Cooper said he helped teens hide under the table where he was doing his set. “I only tried to help who was in front of me, so I had a lot of people under the table and beside me trying to protect them,” he said.
“After everybody ran out, I made sure they were ok and that’s when I came out and the police arrived.”
The DJ earlier said that he didn’t hear a fight or disturbance prior to the shooting. “It’s really sad to see all the kids that were shot and the ones that are deceased,” he told CNN.
“And seeing all those bodies at the front door, all those kids are probably going to be traumatised.”
CrimeStoppers offering cash reward for information
CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect involved in the Dadeville mass shooting.
Alabama law enforcement officers yesterday implored people to come forward with information about a shooting incident that killed four people and injured 28 others.
“We’ve got to have information from the community,” Sgt Jeremy Burkett said during a news conference.
Inquiry continues in Alabama shooting
Alabama officials continued investigating a weekend shooting that killed four and injured 28 at a teenager’s birthday party.
Victims include Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, 18, and Shaunkivia Nicole “Keke” Smith, 17, who were identified by family members.
Also unclear is who may have started the shooting and why, or whether investigators have made any arrests.
Sgt Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency did not take questions during news conferences. Officials repeatedly asked others to come forward with information on the shooting.
Black children have the right not to be shot, says non-profit
A non-profit organisation that advocates against gun violence said Black Americans are twice as likely to die by firearm than compared to white Americans.
The statement comes in the wake of a mass shooting in Alabama and after a Black teen was shot in Texas.
“The Second Amendment does not protect the right to shoot a child for ringing a doorbell, nor was it designed to turn a birthday party into a war zone. Black children have the right not to be shot,” said Kris Brown, president of the gun-reform advocate group Brady.
“Black Americans are twice as likely as white Americans to die by firearm.“Gun violence is the number one killer of all American children and Black children in particular represent a disproportionate share of youth gunshot victims.”
Dadeville shooting victim attends vigil in hospital gown
A survivor of the mass shooting attended a vigil in her hospital gown just a day after the tragedy.
Taniya Cox, an 18-year-old who was shot twice in her right arm as she fled the party, joined hundreds of residents, community leaders and local politicians at a vigil on Sunday night, the Montgomery Advertiser reported.
In an interview with CBS News, Ms Cox also recounted the moments leading up to the violence and recalled seeing more than one gunman.
“The mother said whoever had guns had to get out and they didn’t get out and five minutes later the shooting started,” she said.
“I ran in front of a bullet and got shot. I didn’t know what was going on I just saw blood coming out of my arm.”Andrea Blanco reports.
Alabama shooting: Everything we know about the Dadeville birthday party attack
America has suffered another tragic outbreak of gun violence, this time at a “Sweet 16” birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, in which four people were killed and a further 28 injured.
According to local police, the shooting began at around 10.34pm on Saturday (15 April) during a celebration held at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in downtown Dadeville, a small town of around 3,000 residents lying 45 miles north east of Montgomery.
The Independent’s Joe Sommerlad report:
Some survivors in ‘critical state’
Law enforcement officers say some of the injured remained in hospital on Sunday in critical condition.
According to Ivy Creek Healthcare, which oversees the Lake Martin Community Hospital, a total of 15 teenage patients were treated at that facility.
Six of those patients were later discharged. Nine were transferred to other hospitals, four in stable condition and five in critical condition, WSFA 12 reported.
“This is a fluid situation. We have been getting continuous updates throughout the day,” said Sgt Jeremy Burkett.
“We are going through that process right now. We are going through a very methodical way, we are not going to rush. We are going to do exactly what we need to do to ensure justice.”
Local politicians react to Dadeville shooting
Governor Kay Ivey acknowledged the shooting on social media.
“This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians,” she wrote. “Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge.”
Dadeville’s mayor, Jimmy Goodman, said that the residents were “in shock” and that they were “doing our best to cope with it”.
“We’re just trying to make do,” he told the news outlet.
The mass shooting is the latest in a violent spring across the US south. In late March, a woman shot and six people at a private school in Nashville, including three 9-year-old children. A few weeks later a mass shooter in Louisville, Kentucky, killed six people and injured nine others at his workplace.
