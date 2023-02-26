Alex Murdaugh trial – live: Murdaugh testimony ends with dramatic video disproving key defence claim
Week five of the Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial concluded after two days of dramatic testimony from the defendant
Dramatic moment Alex Murdaugh confronted over why he lied about night of murders
Alex Murdaugh was intensely grilled by prosecutor Creighton Waters throughout Friday as cross-examination continued in the double murder trial that has captured attention across the globe.
The disgraced attorney was on the witness stand in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, where he is on trial for the brutal slayings of his wife Maggie and son Paul.
Mr Waters confronted the accused killer head-on about the murders and his “new story” about what he did and where he was when they were killed.
While the cross grew increasingly combative on Thursday, the prosecutor had not brought up the 7 June 2021 killings at that point, focusing on Mr Murdaugh’s financial crimes, and attempts to influence an investigation into his son’s 2019 boat crash.
During Mr Murdaugh’s direct testimony, he shocked the court when he confessed for the first time that he had lied about his alibi on the night of the murders. He also admitted to his extensive financial crimes and to orchestrating the botched hitman plot – but continued to deny killing his wife and son.
As Mr Waters’ questioning drew to a close on Friday he played bodycam footage seeming to completely undermine the reasons the defendant gave for lying in his police interviews.
Paul Murdaugh told friends to ‘be present’ after boat crash
Alex Murdaugh has told his murder trial about his son Paul’s heartwarming words to friends in the wake of a boat crash that killed his 19-year-old friend - for which he was criminally charged.
Testifying in his own defence against charges for killing Paul and his wife Maggie at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina on Thursday, Mr Murdaugh recounted how a friend of his son shared in his eulogy that Paul had encouraged friends to be appreciative in life.
Andrea Blanco has the story.
Alex Murdaugh says Paul told friends to ‘be present’ after boat crash killed friend
Mr Murdaugh also said that Paul had been “misrepresented in the media,” with “not a single article” portraying him in a good light
Murdaugh confesses to stealing from law firm
Alex Murdaugh has confessed to stealing money from his law firm and to orchestrating a bizarre botched hitman plot – but continues to deny killing his wife Maggie and son Paul in cold blood on the family’s sprawling estate.
The disgraced attorney – who is facing almost 100 charges for a multi-million-dollar financial fraud scheme – took the witness stand in his own double murder trial in the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday.
During dramatic testimony, Mr Murdaugh admitted that he had stolen funds from clients at his law firm PMPED.
“I did,” he said.
Read on:
Alex Murdaugh confesses to stealing from law firm in trial testimony
Disgraced attorney is facing almost 100 charges for a multi-million-dollar financial fraud scheme
Watch: Tearful Alex Murdaugh declares love for wife and son
Tearful Alex Murdaugh declares love for wife and son during cross-examination
Alex Murdaugh became emotional as he was asked during his double murder trial testimony if he loved his wife and son. "Did I love him? Like no other ... him and Buster," he said of Paul, adding he loved Maggie "more than anything." After he was asked in the stand if he killed Maggie, he said: "I did not kill Maggie, I did not kill Paul." "I would never hurt Maggie, and I would never hurt Paul. Ever. Under any circumstances." Mr Murdaugh is pleading not guilty to both murders.
Murdaugh denies searching for local restaurant after calling 911
Alex Murdaugh insisted he did not intentionally search for a local restaurant online in the minutes after he reported the murders of his wife and son to 911 dispatchers.
Andrea Blanco explains what may have happened.
Alex Murdaugh denies searching for restaurant minutes after calling 911 about murders
Murdaugh took the stand in his own defence at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on Thursday
Murdaugh admits he lied about being at kennels
The disgraced attorney insisted that he is innocent of the horrific slayings but dramatically confessed that he had lied about not going to the dog kennels with Maggie and Paul on the night of 7 June 2021.
“I did lie to them,” he said.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Alex Murdaugh admits he lied about alibi on night of murders in bombshell testimony
In a hotly-anticipated moment, the 54-year-old took the witness stand to testify that he is innocent of the brutal slayings of his wife Maggie and son Paul Murdaugh
Watch: Murdaugh sobs while giving testimony
Alex Murdaugh sobs while giving testimony during double murder trial
Alex Murdaugh wiped away tears as he gave testimony during his trial for the double murder of his wife Maggie and son Paul. He sobbed as he was asked questions about his deceased son's phone. During his testimony on Thursday, 23 February, Mr Murdaugh admitted that he lied about his alibi the night of the murders. The 54-year-old confessed that he lied about not going to the dog kennels with Maggie and Paul that night. He insisted that he is innocent of the brutal slayings.
Murdaugh on late son: ‘I couldn’t be any closer to Paw Paw’
Disgraced legal scion Alex Murdaugh gave a detailed account of how he spent his final day with his son Paul as he testified in his own defence at his double murder trial.
Taking the stand at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, Mr Murdaugh recounted spending the day of 7 June 2021 planting fields with Paul before the 22-year-old and his wife Maggie were murdered at the family’s estate in Islanton, South Carolina.
Andrea Blanco has the story.
Alex Murdaugh describes how he spent final day with son Paul before murders
“We rode around and we spent time together on the property,” Mr Murdaugh told the court through tears
How Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial became a circus
Murder. A botched hitman plot. Mystery deaths. Millions of dollars of stolen money. Opioid addiction.
The case involving Alex Murdaugh appears to have it all when it comes to drama and plot twists.
It’s then little surprise that his murder trial now going on in Walterboro, South Carolina, has captivated the public all across America.
But it should then also come as little surprise to see the high-profile case spilling out into a spectacle far beyond the testimony jurors are hearing in the courtroom.
In only one week, the trial was rocked by a bomb threat, apparently obscene gestures and bad behaviour from the Murdaugh family members, a controversial GoFundMe account and a Covid-19 outbreak among jurors.
How Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial became a circus
In the space of one dramatic week in Colleton County Courthouse, the murder trial testimony has been sidelined by a bomb threat, bad behaviour from the Murdaugh family, a controversial GoFundMe account and a Covid outbreak. Rachel Sharp reports
Documentary brings viewers to the hearts of a traumatised community
Clémence Michallon speaks to directors Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason.
Her death became a footnote in the Murdaugh murder case. Now, her story is being told
As Alex Murdaugh’s trial continues, a new Netflix documentary brings viewers to the hearts of a traumatised community. Clémence Michallon speaks to directors Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason