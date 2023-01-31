Alex Murdaugh trial - live: Paul and Maggie’s last texts revealed as defence suggests evidence was ‘destroyed’
Third day of testimony concludes in Walterboro, Colleton County, South Carolina in Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murders of wife Maggie and son Paul
Alex Murdaugh: Who is the disgraced attorney and why is he on trial?
Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile murder trial is now in full swing with prosecutors slated to call more witnesses to the stand in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Monday.
The disgraced legal scion, 54, is accused of gunning down his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, at the family’s estate in Islandton on 7 June 2021. He denies the allegations.
Last week, jurors were shown dramatic bodycam footage from the scene of the grisly murders, where he “immediately” told officers the killings were connected to a fatal 2019 boat crash.
Mr Murdaugh’s first police interview was also revealed for the first time, showing how he described attempts to move the victims’ bloodied bodies – an account that was contradicted by law enforcement testimony and images of his “clean” hands and clothing. Crime scene photos of the dog kennels and the 911 call made by Mr Murdaugh were also shown in court.
On Monday, jurors heard the last text messages and phone calls received by Maggie and Paul as new crime scene photos were released.
The trial is only one of Mr Murdaugh’s troubles in a saga spanning a botched hitman plot, multi-million-dollar fraud schemes, and unexplained deaths.
A timeline of murders, financial fraud, a botched hitman plot and unexplained deaths
Rachel Sharp pieced together a timeline of the key moments in the sprawling case against Alex Murdaugh.
In the 19 months since the brutal double murders propelled the Murdaughs into national headlines, a series of other scandals, allegations and alleged crimes have also come to light
Murdaugh tells 911 dispatcher his son Paul had been getting threats
Alex Murdaugh told a 911 dispatcher moments after he says he discovered the bodies of two murdered family members that his son Paul had been receiving threats “for months” over a fatal boat crash.
The unredacted 911 call was played on Thursday at Mr Murdaugh’s trial in Colleton County Court in South Carolina for the murder of Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, in June 2021.
Mr Murdaugh, 54, can be heard telling the operator that his son Paul had been involved in a fatal boat crash and had been getting threats “for months and months and months.”
Bevan Hurley reports.
The 911 call Alex Murdaugh made after allegedly finding the bodies of two of his family members was played for in front of a jury this week
Watch: First officer on scene describes what he witnessed
The first police officer to arrive at the scene has told the jury in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial what he saw. Sgt Daniel Greene, the first witness to take the stand, told the court how he discovered the bodies of wife Maggie and son Paul. He also recalled how Murdaugh was armed when he arrived, and that he told him that he had left to get a shotgun because “he felt like he needed to have it.” Murdaugh, 54, is accused of fatally shooting his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, at the family’s estate. Sign up for our newsletters.
Who is Alex Murdaugh?
The hotly-anticipated trial of Alex Murdaugh is finally underway in South Carolina where he is facing life in prison for the double murder of his wife and son.
Rachel Sharp filed this profile of the high-profile lawyer.
The man now on trial for the murders of his wife and son is facing more than 100 other criminal charges over an alleged white collar fraud spree and a botched hitman plot
Murdaugh cries as bodycam video shown at trial
Alex Murdaugh broke down in tears as police bodycam footage was played at his trial – while the first police officer on the scene of the grisly murders told the court that the disgraced legal scion appeared to have “no tears” in his eyes at the time of the killings.
Bodycam footage was played in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday morning as the high-profile double murder trial got underway.
Rachel Sharp reports.
The 54-year-old heir to a prominent legal dynasty is accused of gunning down wife Maggie, 52, and their son Paul, 22, on the grounds of the sprawling family estate in Islandton back on 7 June 2021
Murdaugh breaks down as lawyer describes brutal ‘butchering’ of wife and son
Disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh broke down in tears as his lawyer described how his son and wife were “butchered” on the family’s South Carolina hunting estate.
Mr Murdaugh wiped tears from his eyes as his defence attorney described the scene he claims his client found near kennels on the estate and denied that he had anything to do with it.
Dick Harpootlian told the jury that the prosecution’s explanation for the murders was just “theories” and “conjecture” and that Mr Murdaugh was a “loving” husband and father.
Graeme Massie reports.
Defence attorney tells jury that prosecution’s explanation for the murders was just ‘theories’ and ‘conjecture’
Alex Murdaugh’s spectacular fall from grace
On the surface, Alex Murdaugh had it all.
He was a high-powered attorney who ran both his own law firm and worked in the local prosecutor’s office.
He was the son of a powerful legal dynasty that dominated the local South Carolina community for almost a century.
And he was a family man who lived with his wife and two adult sons on their sprawling country estate.
But over the last 19 months, Mr Murdaugh has experienced a spectacular fall from grace, culminating in what has been described as the “trial of the century” now taking place in a courtroom in Walterboro, South Carolina.
Rachel Sharp has been following the case for The Independent.
The ‘trial of the century’ is now under way in a courtroom in South Carolina where powerful legal scion Alex Murdaugh is charged with the brutal double murder of his wife and son. But this is far from the only twist in a bizarre and sprawling tale of unexplained deaths, hitman plots and multi-million-dollar fraud schemes, writes Rachel Sharp
ICYMI: Prosecutors paint grisly portrait of Alex Murdaugh killing wife and son
Prosecutors have described how disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh allegedly murdered his defenceless wife and son at the family’s hunting lodge in 2021.
Mr Murdaugh is accused of brutally killing his wife Margaret, known as Maggie, and his youngest son, 22-year-old son Paul, outside kennels on the estate on 7 June 2021.
Prosecutors told the opening of his trial on Wednesday that Mr Murdaugh had first shot his son with a shotgun, and then killed his wife with an AR-style rifle.
Graeme Massie reports.
Jury was told that Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot at close range in June 2021 and had no defensive wounds