Alex Murdaugh trial – live: Timeline reveals defendant’s restaurant search minutes after murders discovered
Defence case begins after prosecution rests in Murdaugh’s murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina
Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son discovered ‘bags of pills’ one month before murders
The prosecution in Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial brought its case to a close with a detailed timeline piecing together four weeks of dramatic testimony.
Among the revelations in the 88-page timeline was an internet search on Murdaugh’s phone for restaurant minutes after he called 911 about finding his wife and son’s bodies.
Over four weeks, the jury heard an extraordinary amount of detailed evidence from 61 prosecution witnesses. The final few were tasked with pulling all the strands together.
New revelations included Murdaugh’s plea for money from his bank manager days before the murders; that victims Maggie and Paul had discovered his stash of opioids; and that he called 911 only 20 seconds after allegedly discovering their bodies — having previously claimed he checked their pulses and tried turning Paul over.
Bombshell testimony from a SLED agent who pieced together a timeline from a multitude of data sources followed a gripping recreation of the brutal murders by a crime scene expert. The jury also heard about the “roadside shooting” in which Murdaugh confessed to orchestrating a purported botched assassination plot targeting himself.
The defence began presenting its case shortly before the court adjourned for the holiday weekend.
A bombshell voicemail message has revealed that Alex Murdaugh’s wife Maggie and son Paul found “bags of pills” in the accused killer’s bag just one month before their murders.
The message, on 6 May 2021, shows Paul confronting his father about the discovery of the drugs – at a time when the disgraced attorney claims he was spending up to $60,000 a week to feed a 20-year opioid addiction.
“I am still in EB because when you get here we have to talk. Mom found several bags of pills in your computer bag,” it says, referring to Edisto Beach, the Murdaugh family’s beach home.
Dramatic footage has revealed Alex Murdaugh being confronted by law enforcement about wild inconsistencies in his alibi in a police interview two months on from the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.
Footage of the 11 August 2021 interview with Mr Murdaugh was played in court on Wednesday last week as the prosecution nears the end of its case in the disgraced legal scion’s double murder trial in Colleton County, South Carolina.
In the interview, which has never been seen before, the discrepancies between Mr Murdaugh’s version of events on the night of 7 June 2021 and the trove of evidence and witness testimony revealed at his murder trial were laid bare.
Prosecutors reveal flurry of steps after killings
After nearly an hour of no activity, Alex Murdaugh‘s cellphone suddenly showed a flurry of steps just before he drove away in his SUV some 16 minutes after investigators think his wife and son were killed, a state agent testified Friday at the disgraced South Carolina lawyer’s double murder trial.
GPS data from Murdaugh’s SUV and cellphone data also shows Murdaugh called 911 less than 20 seconds after he arrived at the kennels where the bodies of his son and wife were, a short distance from their home. Murdaugh told the 911 operator he checked them to see if they were alive before the made the emergency call.
Murdaugh prosecutors reveal flurry of steps after killings
Prosecutors have presented a detailed timeline of what they think happened the night Alex Murdaugh's wife and son were killed in South Carolina
Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile trial is under way at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina. Rachel Sharp explains the most crucial moments so far.
Alex Murdaugh looked up local restaurant minutes after police arrived at scene of murders
Disgraced legal scion Alex Murdaugh looked up a restaurant online just minutes after finding the butchered bodies of his wife and son, records show.
Prosecutors in Mr Murdaugh’s double murder trial on Friday presented a timeline of the evening on 7 June 2021, when Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were shot dead on their property in Islandton, South Carolina. Mr Murdaugh is accused of executing the slayings to distract from his growing legal and financial troubles.
Alex Murdaugh looked up restaurant minutes after police arrived at murder scene
The search reportedly took place just 34 minutes after Murdaugh alerted 911 dispatchers that he had found his wife and son’s bodies
Watch: Dramatic bodycam footage shows Alex Murdaugh sobbing and asking ‘are they dead’
Murdaugh attorney mocked for ‘spicy’ cross-examination of agent
Alex Murdaugh’s defence attorney has been mocked for his “spicy” cross-examination of a law enforcement official who testified about the accused killer’s botched hitman plot.
Dick Harpootlian resorted to shouting at SLED Senior Special Agent Ryan Kelly during an intensely combative exchange on Friday, which marked day 20 of Mr Murdaugh’s trial for the double murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.
Alex Murdaugh attorney mocked for ‘spicy’ cross-examination of agent over hitman plot
Dick Harpootlian resorted to shouting at SLED Senior Special Agent Ryan Kelly during a combative exchange in the disgraced legal scion’s murder trial
Newly obtained car data has placed Alex Murdaugh at the spot where his wife’s phone was later found dumped – before he quickly sped away from the scene.
The data, handed over by General Motors just last week, shows the disgraced legal dynasty heir left the family home in his 2021 Chevy Suburban at 9.07pm on the night of 7 June 2021 – just minutes after he allegedly shot and killed his wife Maggie and son Paul.
New car data places Alex Murdaugh at the spot where wife’s phone was dumped
Maggie’s cellphone was found by investigators one day after the murders, dumped by the side of a road around a quarter of a mile from the Murdaugh property
Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son found his ‘bags of pills’ before murders
A bombshell voicemail message has revealed that Alex Murdaugh’s wife Maggie and son Paul found “bags of pills” in the accused killer’s bag just one month before their murders.
The message, on 6 May 2021, shows Paul confronting his father about the discovery of the drugs – at a time when the disgraced attorney claims he was spending up to $60,000 a week to feed a 20-year opioid addiction.
A timeline of murders, financial fraud, unexplained deaths and arrest
From a mysterious death on a South Carolina road eight years ago to the beginning of the trial, here are all the key events preceding Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial.
Alex Murdaugh: A timeline of murders, financial fraud, unexplained deaths and arrest
In the 20 months since brutal double murders propelled the Murdaughs into national headlines, a series of other scandals, allegations and alleged crimes have also come to light