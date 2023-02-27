Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alex Murdaugh’s younger brother broke down in tears on the witness stand as he revealed how he cleaned up “what was left” of his nephew Paul the morning after the gruesome murders.

John Marvin Murdaugh, the youngest of the Murdaugh siblings, took the witness stand in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Monday afternoon where his older brother is standing trial for murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul.

John Marvin told jurors how he cleaned up his nephew’s “blood, brain matter and skull fragments” from the crime scene after law enforcement officials left behind parts of the 22-year-old on the Murdaugh’s Moselle family estate.

“It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life,” he said.

John Marvin said he had gone down to the dog kennels on the family’s sprawling Moselle estate on 8 June 2021 – the morning after the murders – and came across a horrific scene.

“I just felt like I needed to go down, I needed to see for myself what had gone on and just kind of take it in,” he said.

The uncle – who told jurors he had always had a “very special relationship” with the 22-year-old victim – wept as he described seeing Paul’s blood, brain matter and skull fragments in the feed room of the kennels.

“It had not cleaned up,” he testified.

John Marvin said that he “could easily see where Maggie had been” as well but her body had been on the grass and law enforcement officials “had covered it with dirt”.

But, in the feed room, he could see Paul’s blood, brain matter and pieces of his skull all over.

By then – just hours on from the murders – SLED had already released the scene back to the Murdaugh family.

“It had not been cleaned up. I saw blood, I saw brains, I saw pieces of skull... I don’t know what I was seeing,” he said.

Alex Murdaugh’s brother John Marvin Murdaugh and son Buster Murdaugh at his murder trial (AP)

“For some reason I thought for Paul I needed to clean it up. I felt like it was the right thing to do. I felt like I owed him.”

John Marvin testified that he called his friend Michael Paul – a law enforcement official – to ask if it would be okay for him to clean it up before he did.

Sobbing, he said he set to work cleaning up “what was left of Paul” while he cried “incontrollably”.

“I promise you no mother, father, aunt or uncle should ever have to see and do what I did that day. I’m not blaming anybody. But I was just so overwhelmed,” he said.

“I did everything I could.”

Coming from a long line of local prosecutors and attorneys, John Marvin told jurors how he broke from family tradition by setting up his own businesses instead of pursuing a career in law.

He described his family as “normal”, saying that all the siblings – him, Alex, their brother Randy and their sister Lynne – were close and spent a lot of time together.

“A normal family doing family things,” he told the court of the dynasty which has ruled over the local judicial system for almost a century.

John Marvin choked back tears as he spoke about his “very special relationship” with his nephew Paul.

Paul worked with him at his businesses and he recalled several nicknames – including Little Rooster and Paw Paw – which the family had for the 22-year-old.

“I’m going to have a hard time talking about Paul. We had a very special relationship but I knew him very well,” he said.

John Marvin insisted that his brother also had a “great relationship” with his sons Paul and Buster and with his wife Maggie.

“Anything that the boys were doing Alex wanted to do,” he said, saying that they would always hunt and go to basball games together.

“The boys came first to him.”

Mr Murdaugh also had a “great” relationship with Maggie, he said, saying they often went on family vacations and trips with their sons’ friends.

John Marvin told the court that he last saw Paul on 7 June 2021 – the day of the murders – when his nephew stopped by his house in Beaufort, South Carolina, and borrowed his vehicle.

He also spoke to his brother Mr Murdaugh that evening, describing him as “normal”.

Hours later, he found out Maggie and Paul had been murdered.

He said that Mr Murdaugh called him “absolutely hysterical” telling him to come to the Moselle property.

“Alex called me absolutely hysterical,” he said.

“As soon as I heard his voice I knew something bad was going on.”

He said Mr Murdaugh told him something to the effect of: “Maggie and Paul have been hurt really badly. Please get here as fast as you can.”

John Marvin has joined his family members including brother Randy, sister Lynne and Mr Murdaugh’s son Buster in putting on a united front at Mr Murdaugh’s double murder trial.

Every single day of the weeks-long trial, the family has sat together in the courtroom in a show of support for the disgraced attorney.

Arriving in court on Monday morning – just hours before his testimony – he was heard outside court vowing that “justice is coming”.

Video, captured by Live 5 News, showed the younger Murdaugh brother walking past a man holding a sign outside the courthouse which read: “Justice Coming Soon”.

As the man approached the family members, John Marvin told him: “Yes sir, justice is coming.”

In the days after the 7 June 2021 murders, John Marvin and Randy gave an appearance on Good Morning America insisting their brother’s innocence.

“My brother loved Maggie and loved Paul like nothing else on this earth, just like he loves Buster,” Randy said in the 17 June interview. “So there’s no possible way he could have anything to do with this, I can assure you.”

John added: “I can tell you he was willing and still is willing to do anything that’s asked of him. He wants this solved.”

But, some cracks started to show as Mr Murdaugh’s string of alleged crimes came to light.

After Mr Murdaugh was charged with stealing millions of dollars from his law firm, John Marvin gave an interview to local paper The Island Packet saying that he was “embarrassed” by what his brother had done.

Then, in July 2022, when Mr Murdaugh was charged with Maggie and Paul’s murders, he released a statement saying: “The entire family has been consistent that regardless of what goes on, we want the truth.”

His testimony comes as the defence continues to present its case, presenting Mr Murdaugh as a loving father and son who could not have killed his loved ones and arguing that investigators botched the preservation and collection of crime scene evidence from the get-go.

This comes after jurors heard four weeks of dramatic testimony from 61 prosecution witnesses covering a trove of circumstantial evidence, including cellphone and car data, a damning video placing Mr Murdaugh at the crime scene and apparent holes in his alibi for the time for the murders.

Prosecutors claim that Mr Murdaugh shot dead Maggie and Paul, in order to distract from his string of alleged scandals and financial crimes.

Mr Murdaugh, 54, is facing life in prison for the murders of his wife and son. He has pleaded not guilty.