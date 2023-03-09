Alex Murdaugh trial – live: Killer flashes soft smile in new mugshot as attorney bemoans hate mail
Murdaugh was convicted last week for murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul in June 2021
Jurors in Alex Murdaugh trial speak out about what led to conviction
Alex Murdaugh’s new mugshot has been released by South Carolina’s Department of Corrections, capturing the convicted killer smiling softly as he begins a lifetime behind bars.
As Murdaugh remains in the state’s custody, his defence attorney has spoken out to claim he has received hate mail after representing him in his high-profile murder trial.
Dick Harpootlian, who is also a state senator, said he had receieved messages calling him a “piece of scum” or hoping that he dies of “rectal cancer”.
His comments came the same day that the juror now known as “egg juror” released a statement asking to be left alone.
The woman hit headlines when she was dismissed from the panel hours before deliberations began because she had been caught speaking about the case to other people.
When she was excused, she sparked laughter in the courtroom as she asked for “a dozen eggs” to be returned to her from the jury room.
Now, four other jurors have spoken out about convicting Murdaugh of shooting dead his wife Maggie and son Paul.
They agreed that the key piece of evidence proving Murdaugh’s guilt was a damning cellphone video taken minutes before the murders.
Juror’s brother was one of first officers on scene of murders
The brother of one of the jurors who convicted Alex Murdaugh of murdering his wife and son was one of the first officers who responded to the scene of the crime.
James McDowell was one of the 12 jurors who reached a unanimous guilty verdict last week and has since spoken out about the case.
His brother is Colleton County Sheriff’s Cpl Chad McDowell – who was the second law enforcement official to arrive at Moselle on the night of the murders.
The family tie was revealed in court during jury selection and neither the defence nor the prosecution objected to James McDowell joining the panel.
Maggie Murdaugh’s nail technician claims she was seeking a divorce
Maggie Murdaugh’s nail technician has spoken out to reveal she was seeking a divorce from Alex before the murders.
The technician told CourtTV when she first heard Maggie had been killed she immediately suspected Alex, because Maggie had told her of plans to get a divorce.
She said that she spoke to investigators about that topic before the trial.
However, she said she believes prosecutors didn’t call her to testify at trial because there was no way to prove what she claims Maggie told her.
Watch the interview:
South Carolina AG Alan Wilson ‘proud’ of Murdaugh case
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has said that he is “proud” of the way the state handled Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial and secured justice for Maggie and Paul.
Mr Wilson, who made a brief appearance questioning the prosecution’s final witness in the trial, also urged people to remember the victims of the saga.
“I’m back in the office after six weeks, and I keep thinking about how proud I am of our prosecution and law enforcement team for how they handled the Murdaugh trial. Your position, power, and station in life don’t matter. In South Carolina, no one is above the law,” he tweeted on Tuesday.
“Justice was served for Maggie and Paul last week. And we’re not finished. I want to remind everyone that the people Alex Murdaugh hurt are not characters in some saga. They’re real people who are dealing with the very real effects his crimes.
“This case has caught national attention, and I’ve heard documentaries and even movies are being made. In the midst of all that, I urge you to remember the victims and their voices. All of Alex’s life has been about him. Don’t let that continue.”
Alex Murdaugh associate Russell Laffitte is denied new trial over financial fraud charges
Alex Murdaugh’s associate Russell Laffitte has been denied a new trial on charges that he helped the convicted killer and financial fraudster steal millions from his law firm clients.
US District Judge Richard Gergel denied Laffitte’s request for a new trial on Monday – four days after Murdaugh was found guilty of killing his wife Maggie and son Paul in a brutal double murder which prosecutors said was motivated by the disgraced attorney’s efforts to cover up his string of financial crimes.
Laffitte, the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank, was convicted in November of financial fraud charges in connection to Murdaugh’s alleged white collar fraud schemes.
His conviction came on the basis that he was Murdaugh’s co-defendant in his sprawling multi-million-dollar – and decade-long – schemes.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the story:
Alex Murdaugh friend Russell Laffitte is denied new trial on financial fraud charges
Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank, was convicted in November of financial fraud charges in connection to Murdaugh’s alleged white collar fraud schemes
The story of Alex Murdaugh’s spectacular fall from grace
Powerful South Carolina legal scion Alex Murdaugh became the centre of the state’s “trial of the century” over the brutal double murder of his wife and son.
But this is far from the only twist in a bizarre and sprawling tale of unexplained deaths, hitman plots and multi-million-dollar fraud schemes.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp delves into the saga:
The story of Alex Murdaugh’s spectacular fall from grace
Powerful South Carolina legal scion Alex Murdaugh became the centre of the ‘trial of the century’ over the brutal double murder of his wife and son. But this is far from the only twist in a bizarre and sprawling tale of unexplained deaths, hitman plots and multi-million-dollar fraud schemes, writes Rachel Sharp
From million-dollar estate to a tiny cell: Where will Alex Murdaugh go to prison?
Alex Murdaugh is used to the high life.
Coming from a long line of top prosecutors, his wealthy family once dominated the legal system in the lowcountry.
As a powerful and well-known attorney himself, he earned upwards of $1m a year (not to mention the millions that he allegedly stole from legal clients and his law firm).
He lived on a huge 1,700-acre in Islandton with his family while also enjoying a second home in Edisto Beach.
Now, his lifestyle will be a little bit different, as he’s been sentenced to spend the rest of his years behind bars.
But where will Murdaugh go to prison?
Buster Murdaugh files police complaint about media
Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son Buster has filed a police report claiming that he is being harassed by members of the media.
In the police report, filed with Beaufort County Sheriff’s office on Sunday, Buster complained about photos of him and his girlfriend Brooklynne White inside his Hilton Head home which appeared in the New York Post.
He said that the couple had reviewed ring camera video and noticed a suspicious grey Dodge Challenger outside the home on Saturday evening.
They believe the occupant took the photos.
Sometime later, Ms White told police the vehicle was following her.
Officers pulled over the vehicle for speeding and making an improper lane change and found the driver had camera equipment in the car.
They received a warning about a traffic violation. Police said they would also increase patrols around Buster’s home.
Who is Alex Murdaugh?
The hotly-anticipated trial of Alex Murdaugh has now concluded - with the legal heir set to be sentenced to a maximum of life in prison for the murders of his wife and son.
The 54-year-old heir to a prominent legal dynasty was convicted on 2 March of gunning down wife Maggie, 52, and their son Paul, 22, on the grounds of the sprawling family estate in Islandton back on 7 June 2021.
He was arrested in July 2022 and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to the charges and maintained that the person or persons responsible for killing his wife and son is still at large.
After hearing nearly six weeks of testimony, the jury returned a guilty verdict in less than three hours. He was then sentenced to life in prison.
But who is the man at the heart of the saga?
Who is Alex Murdaugh?
What happened in the Alex Murdaugh case?
Alex Murdaugh’s attorney makes bizarre – chicken-related – Twitter return
Alex Murdaugh’s attorney has made a bizarre – and chicken-related – return to Twitter after he received a dressing down from the judge for his social media posts during the high-profile murder trial.
On Saturday, defence attorney Jim Griffin tweeted a photo of himself with his face in a wooden cut-out photo prop of a cowboy riding a chicken.
“Walterboro, you were a gracious host. Happy Trails,” he wrote.
The bizarre post marked his first since 18 February, when a tweet landed him in hot water with Judge Clifton Newman.
Read more here:
Alex Murdaugh’s attorney makes bizarre chicken-related Twitter return after trial
Jim Griffin’s choice of photo for his return to the social media platform is perhaps unusual given the role a chicken played in his client’s conviction
Gloria Satterfield’s son speaks out
The son of the Murdaugh family’s housekeeper who died in a mystery trip and fall at Moselle in 2018 has spoken out after the disgraced attorney was convicted of Maggie and Paul’s murders.
Gloria Satterfield’s son Tony Satterfield told Chris Cuomo on Tuesday that he does not believe his mother’s death was foul play – but does support an exhumation of her body.
Satterfield worked for the influential Murdaugh family for more than 20 years when she was found at the bottom of the steps leading up to the family’s home. She died weeks later from her injuries.
At the time, her death was regarded as an accidental fall – though her death certificate cited her manner of death as “natural” and no autopsy was performed.
After her death, Murdaugh reached an agreement to pay her family $4m in a wrongful death settlement – but then allegedly stole the money as part of his fraud scheme.
Mr Satterfield said he felt “betrayed, shocked” when he learned what Murdaugh had done.
In September 2021 – three months after the murders of Maggie and Paul and days after Murdaugh’s financial crimes came to light – SLED announced it was reopening an investigation into Satterfield’s death. In early 2022, officials announced plans to exhume her body.