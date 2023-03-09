✕ Close Jurors in Alex Murdaugh trial speak out about what led to conviction

Alex Murdaugh’s new mugshot has been released by South Carolina’s Department of Corrections, capturing the convicted killer smiling softly as he begins a lifetime behind bars.

As Murdaugh remains in the state’s custody, his defence attorney has spoken out to claim he has received hate mail after representing him in his high-profile murder trial.

Dick Harpootlian, who is also a state senator, said he had receieved messages calling him a “piece of scum” or hoping that he dies of “rectal cancer”.

His comments came the same day that the juror now known as “egg juror” released a statement asking to be left alone.

The woman hit headlines when she was dismissed from the panel hours before deliberations began because she had been caught speaking about the case to other people.

When she was excused, she sparked laughter in the courtroom as she asked for “a dozen eggs” to be returned to her from the jury room.

Now, four other jurors have spoken out about convicting Murdaugh of shooting dead his wife Maggie and son Paul.

They agreed that the key piece of evidence proving Murdaugh’s guilt was a damning cellphone video taken minutes before the murders.