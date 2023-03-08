Alex Murdaugh trial – live: Brother Randy breaks silence on guilty verdict as son Buster reports harassment
Murdaugh was convicted last week for murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul in June 2021
Alex Murdaugh’s brother Randy has broken his silence days after his sibling was convicted of murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul in a brutal crime that shocked South Carolina’s lowcountry.
Randy became the first family member to speak out after the trial, revealing what he really thinks happened on the night of the murders.
“He knows more than what he’s saying,” Randy told The New York Times. “He’s not telling the truth, in my opinion, about everything there.”
His comments come as Murdaugh’s only surviving son Buster filed a police complaint about members of the media.
In the police report, filed with Beaufort County Sheriff’s office on Sunday, Buster complained about photos showing him and his girlfriend inside his Hilton Head home which then appeared in the New York Post.
Meanwhile, four jurors have now spoken out about how they reached their verdict in the case, agreeing that the key piece of evidence proving Murdaugh’s guilt was a damning cellphone video captured by Paul minutes before he and his mother were gunned down. He will now spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Buster Murdaugh calls police after being harassed by media
Buster Murdaugh, the only surviving son of murderer Alex Murdaugh, has filed a police complaint over the weekend about being harassed by national media reporters.
Alex Murdaugh was convicted last week for murdering his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul.
In the report filed before Beaufort County Sheriff’s office on Sunday, Mr Murdaugh informed them about pictures published in the New York Post showing him and his girlfriend inside his Hilton Head home.
He told the police that they reviewed Ring camera video and “observed a suspicious grey Dodge Challenger” lingering outside their house at 6.39pm on 4 March.
“Buster said he and his girlfriend [Brooklynn White] reviewed Ring camera video from the residence and observed a suspicious grey Dodge Challenger outside the residence on Saturday evening,” reported the Daily Beast citing police report.
“Buster believes the occupant of this vehicle took the photo, judging by Buster’s position in the residence when the photo was captured. No other identifiable vehicle or suspect information was noted.”
According to the report, police will deploy extra patrol cars around his resident, further advicing him to contact the sheriff’s office “if he or his girlfriend note anything suspicious outside.”
Soon after, Mr Murdaugh’s girlfriend contacted the authorities, informing them about “being followed by the media” in a grey Chevrolet SUV.The suspicious car was followed by the police for “speeding and making improper lane change”.
The driver, with camera bag in passenger seat was released after being warned about the traffic violation.
Alex Murdaugh case
Who was Maggie Murdaugh?
Maggie was Alex Murdaugh’s wife and the mother of their two sons Buster and Paul.
The 52-year-old met her husband when they were both students at the University of South Carolina.
She was shot five times with an AR-15-style rifle on the night of 7 June 2021.
According to testimony from the Murdaugh housekeeper Blanca Simpson, Maggie was concerned with the family’s finances – and feared her husband was not being truthful with her about the extent of their situation.
Ms Simpson testified that Maggie had got upset and confided in her a few months before the murders, saying that the family was being sued for $30m in the boat crash lawsuit.
Alex and Maggie Murdaugh pictured together
Maggie told her that she felt “Alex was not being truthful to her about the lawsuit... she said ‘he doesn’t tell me everything’,” testified Ms Simpson.
Maggie’s sister Marian Proctor testified that Murdaugh had an affair about 15 years ago – and Maggie found out about it.
While it was years ago and the couple worked through it, she said it “bothered” Maggie and she had brought it up again around the time of the murders.
She also revealed that the family knew about Murdaugh’s opioid abuse.
Buster Murdaugh files police complaint about media
Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son Buster has filed a police report claiming that he is being harassed by members of the media.
In the police report, filed with Beaufort County Sheriff’s office on Sunday, Buster complained about photos of him and his girlfriend Brooklynne White inside his Hilton Head home which appeared in the New York Post.
He said that the couple had reviewed ring camera video and noticed a suspicious grey Dodge Challenger outside the home on Saturday evening.
They believe the occupant took the photos.
Sometime later, Ms White told police the vehicle was following her.
Officers pulled over the vehicle for speeding and making an improper lane change and found the driver had camera equipment in the car.
They received a warning about a traffic violation.
Police said they would also increase patrols around Buster’s home.
Alex Murdaugh’s brother Randy reveals what he really thinks happened night of murders
Alex Murdaugh’s brother Randy has broken his silence to reveal what he really thinks happened on the night that the disgraced attorney’s wife Maggie and son Paul were gunned down in a brutal crime that shocked South Carolina’s Lowcountry and captured the nation’s attention for the better part of two years.
Randy became the first family member of the disgraced attorney to speak out after the high-profile trial, where Murdaugh was convicted of all charges and sentenced to life in prison.
The 56-year-old admitted that he believes his sibling “is not telling the truth” about the 7 June 2021 killings.
“He knows more than what he’s saying,” Randy told The New York Times.
“He’s not telling the truth, in my opinion, about everything there.”
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:
Alex Murdaugh’s brother Randy reveals what he really thinks happened night of murders
The Murdaugh family – who reigned over the Lowcountry’s legal system for almost a century – put on a united front in Colleton County Courthouse throughout Murdaugh’s trial