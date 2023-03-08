✕ Close Jurors in Alex Murdaugh trial speak out about what led to conviction

Alex Murdaugh’s brother Randy has broken his silence days after his sibling was convicted of murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul in a brutal crime that shocked South Carolina’s lowcountry.

Randy became the first family member to speak out after the trial, revealing what he really thinks happened on the night of the murders.

“He knows more than what he’s saying,” Randy told The New York Times. “He’s not telling the truth, in my opinion, about everything there.”

His comments come as Murdaugh’s only surviving son Buster filed a police complaint about members of the media.

In the police report, filed with Beaufort County Sheriff’s office on Sunday, Buster complained about photos showing him and his girlfriend inside his Hilton Head home which then appeared in the New York Post.

Meanwhile, four jurors have now spoken out about how they reached their verdict in the case, agreeing that the key piece of evidence proving Murdaugh’s guilt was a damning cellphone video captured by Paul minutes before he and his mother were gunned down. He will now spend the rest of his life behind bars.