Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A visibly uncomfortable Alex Murdaugh grimaced as prosecutors played his 911 call after he was shot in a botched assisted suicide plot.

On the nineteenth day of Mr Murdaugh’s trial, juries heard a bizarre call he made to 911 dispatchers moments after being shot in the head on the side of a road in Hampton County in September 2021. The shooting happened nearly three months after his son Paul and wife Maggie Murdaugh’s murders, which Mr Murdaugh is now accused of perpetrating to distract from his many financial and legal troubles.

Mr Murdaugh initially claimed he was ambushed in the drive-by shooting while changing a tyre on his vehicle but soon after admitted to conspiring to pay a hitman to shoot him dead so that his surviving son Buster would inherit a $10m life insurance windfall.

“I’ve got a flat tire. Somebody stopped to help me, and when I turned my back, they tried to shoot me,” Mr Murdaugh can be heard saying in the audio played in court on Thursday.

The disgraced legal scion said he was “bleeding a lot,” but remained alert and was even able to describe the weapon he believed was used in his assault and the supposed make of the vehicle of his attacker. The prosecution described his injury as a “superficial gunshot wound to the head.”

“It sounded like a shotgun. It was so loud. It didn’t sound like a .22,” Mr Murdaugh said.

After being questioned by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Senior Special Agent Ryan Kelly from his hospital bed, Mr Murdaugh also helped create a sketch of the purported shooter. Just a week after the 2021 September shooting, Mr Murdaugh confessed to law enforcement that he had orchestrated the whole saga.

He told investigators that he had paid Curtis “Eddie” Smith – a former law firm client, distant cousin and allegedly his drug dealer – to carry out the shooting.

Mr Murdaugh’s confession was heard by the court on Thursday. In it, he told authorities that he had schemed the plot because he believed his family would be “better off without him.”

Agent Kelly testified that Mr Murdaugh told SLED agents the shooting in Hampton County was not linked to his son and wife’s murder in their hunting state in Islandton. Mr Murdaugh offered no explanation as to why he wasn’t straightforward with his motivations when first interviewed.

“I don’t have a good reason. I was in a bad, bad, bad place,” he said in a recorded interview with Mr Kelly.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.