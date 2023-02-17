Alex Murdaugh trial – live: Bombshell rehab call reveals Murdaugh confessing to ‘side of road’ shooting plot
Fourth week of testimony underway in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina
Alex Murdaugh is asked if he killed his wife and son
After a dramatic u-turn by the judge, jurors in Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial finally heard testimony about the bizarre September 2021 roadside shooting.
Three months after the murders of his wife and son, Murdaugh claimed he was ambushed and shot in the head in a drive-by shooting.
Jurors heard the 911 call Murdaugh made, his hospital interview with police, and a phone call with investigators a few days later, which he made from a rehab facility.
In the phone interview, Mr Murdaugh confessed he had in fact orchestrated the entire botched hitman plot with Curtis “Cousin Eddie” Smith so his surviving son Buster would inherit a $10m life insurance windfall. He also dismissed any drug connection with the murders of Maggie and Paul on 7 June 2021 in Islandton, South Carolina.
Also on Thursday, the court heard gripping testimony from a crime scene expert who recreated the details of the brutal murders.
Physically assisted by the lead prosecutor, Dr Kenny Kinsey showed the court the angles at which Murdaugh’s son and wife were shot at close range by the family’s dog kennels. He also revealed the likely cause for a tread mark on Maggie’s calf.
Murdaugh trial shown new crime scene photos as dog caretaker describes kennels on odd state
A man who took care of the dogs at Alex Murdaugh’s property has testified about strange details in crime scene photos at the disgraced legal scion’s murder trial.
Roger Dale Davis, who handled Mr Murdaughs’ dog kennels in the sprawling property of Moselle in Islandton, South Carolina, was called by the state to testify on Tuesday at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro.
Andrea Blanco reports.
Alex Murdaugh trial shown new crime scene photos as dog caretaker testifies
Prosecutors have hinted that the lack of items connecting Murdaugh to the killings indicate he cleaned up the crime scene before alerting police of the bodies
Murdaugh spent $50,000 a week on drugs
Alex Murdaugh spent a staggering $50,000 a week on drugs which he was buying from the man accused of being his co-conspirator in a botched hitman plot, jurors heard in dramatic courtroom testimony on Wednesday.
Defence attorney Jim Griffin brought up Mr Murdaugh’s pricey opioids habit during cross-examination of SLED Special Agent David Owen – the lead investigator in the brutal murders of Mr Murdaugh’s wife Maggie and son Paul.
Mr Griffin claimed that the disgraced attorney was buying $50,000 worth of drugs each week from Curtis Edward Smith, infamously known as “Cousin Eddie”.
Rachel Sharp has the details.
Alex Murdaugh spent $50,000 a week on drugs before wife and son’s murders
Murdaugh’s attorneys told the court he was spending an outrageous amount on drugs purchased from Curtis Edward Smith, infamously known as ‘Cousin Eddie’, who owed money to the ‘cowboys gang’
Prosecution and defence score wins in testimony of lead investigator
A crime scene expert testified about where the shots were fired at the wife and son of Alex Murdaugh and in what order during Thursday’s testimony at the disgraced South Carolina attorney’s double murder trial.
Kenny Kinsey also told jurors that a mark on 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh’s thigh appeared to be a tread from a golf cart tire that she fell on after she was shot near dog kennels on the family’s property. Defense lawyers had asked several witnesses about the blemish and whether it could be a mark from a shoe.
Prosecution, defense get wins with Alex Murdaugh lead agent
A crime scene expert has testified about where the shots were fired at the wife and son of Alex Murdaugh and in what order at his double murder trial
‘Did you kill your wife and son?’
Newly-released footage has revealed the dramatic moment that Alex Murdaugh was first confronted by law enforcement for the first time about allegedly killing his wife and son.
Footage of a police interview with the disgraced legal dynasty heir was shown for the first time in Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday as the prosecution nears the end of its case in his double murder trial.
The interview was Mr Murdaugh’s third since the 7 June 2021 murders – and came two months on from the slayings on 11 August 2021.
Rachel Sharp has the details.
Dramatic moment Alex Murdaugh is first asked by police if he killed his wife and son
‘So does that mean that I am a suspect?’ Mr Murdaugh asked in the 11 August 2021 interview
Key revelations from the Alex Murdaugh murder trial, so far...
It’s a dramatic saga that now includes murder, a botched hitman plot, multi-million-dollar fraud schemes and a series of unexplained deaths.
The now-disbarred attorney denies the allegations and has pleaded not guilty.
Mr Murdaugh’s trial got underway at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on 23 January.
The prosecution is expected to wrap up its case this week (week of 13 February) before the defence begins its own case, where Mr Murdaugh is expected to take the stand.
Here are the key revelations from the trial so far:
‘Confession’, bloody scene and ‘clean’ shirt: Key moments from Alex Murdaugh trial
Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile trial is under way at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina. Rachel Sharp explains the most crucial moments so far
Why was the bizarre hitman plot allowed as evidence?
Rachel Sharp explains.
Alex Murdaugh’s botched hitman plot can be presented at trial, judge says in reversal
Three months on from the double murders, Murdaugh allegedly paid a hitman to shoot him dead so that his son Buster would receive a $10m life insurance windfall
Murdaugh’s detailed sketch of fake shooter in botched hitman plot exposed at trial
The jury in Alex Murdaugh’s trial has finally been presented with evidence of his botched hitman plot months after the murders of his wife and son - including a sketch of the nonexistent man he claimed shot him.
Alex Murdaugh’s detailed sketch of fake shooter in botched hitman plot revealed
Sketch bears stark contrast to the man Murdaugh later admitted he had hired to shoot and kill him
Murdaugh grimaces as trial hears his bizarre 911 call after being shot in the head
A visibly uncomfortable Alex Murdaugh grimaced as prosecutors played his 911 call after he was shot in a botched hitman plot.
On the nineteenth day of Mr Murdaugh’s trial, juries heard a bizarre call he made to 911 dispatchers moments after being shot in the head on 4 September 2021. The shooting happened nearly three months after his son Paul and wife Maggie Murdaugh’s murders, which Mr Murdaugh is now accused of perpetrating to distract from his many financial and legal troubles.
Mr Murdaugh initially claimed he was ambushed in the drive-by shooting while changing a tyre on his vehicle but soon after admitted to conspiring to pay a hitman to shoot him dead so that his surviving son Buster would inherit a $10m life insurance windfall.
Andrea Blanco reports on today in court.
Alex Murdaugh reacts to trial hearing his 911 call after being shot in the head
Mr Murdaugh initially claimed he was ambushed in a drive-by shooting but soon after admitted to conspiring to pay a hitman to shoot him dead
Murdaugh trial hears how killer ambushed Paul before shooting Maggie on her knees
Alex Murdaugh allegedly ambushed his son Paul in the feeding room of the family’s dog kennels before turning on his wife Maggie who tried to flee only to be shot and killed on her knees, according to chilling testimony from a top crime scene expert.
Dr Kenny Kinsey, an Orangeburg County sheriff’s deputy and crime scene expert, gave graphic testimony in the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina on Thursday, where he walked jurors through each moment of the horrific 7 June 2021 attack.
Rachel Sharp has the details.
Alex Murdaugh trial hears killer ambushed Paul before shooting Maggie on her knees
The final terrifying moments of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh’s lives were detailed in court on Thursday as the prosecution prepares to wrap up its case