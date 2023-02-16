✕ Close Bodycam shows Alex Murdaugh as first officers arrive on scene of wife and son’s murders

Hotly-anticipated testimony from a key witness in Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial could now take place on Thursday, after the judge made a dramatic u-turn on a previous ruling.

On Wednesday, Judge Clifton Newman ruled that jurors cannot hear testimony about the bizarre September 2021 roadside shooting – which later turned out to be a botched hitman plot.

Three months on from the June 2021 murders of wife Maggie and son Paul, the disgraced attorney was ambushed in what he claimed was a drive-by shooting. He later confessed to orchestrating the plot with Curtis “Cousin Eddie” Smith so his surviving son Buster would inherit a $10m life insurance windfall.

Hours after the ruling, Judge Newman then reversed course, saying the defence opened the door to testimony about the plot through their questioning of lead investigator David Owen.

Now, the question remains whether the prosecution will call Mr Smith – Murdaugh’s alleged co-conspirator, drug dealer and distant cousin – to testify as it wraps up its case.

Also on Wednesday, the court was gripped by video of Murdaugh’s interview with Agent Owen where he contradicted witness evidence heard at trial. The trial resumes on Thursday at 9.30am ET.