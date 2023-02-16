Alex Murdaugh trial – live: Judge makes u-turn allowing jurors to hear evidence of botched hitman plot
Fourth week of testimony underway in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina
Bodycam shows Alex Murdaugh as first officers arrive on scene of wife and son’s murders
Hotly-anticipated testimony from a key witness in Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial could now take place on Thursday, after the judge made a dramatic u-turn on a previous ruling.
On Wednesday, Judge Clifton Newman ruled that jurors cannot hear testimony about the bizarre September 2021 roadside shooting – which later turned out to be a botched hitman plot.
Three months on from the June 2021 murders of wife Maggie and son Paul, the disgraced attorney was ambushed in what he claimed was a drive-by shooting. He later confessed to orchestrating the plot with Curtis “Cousin Eddie” Smith so his surviving son Buster would inherit a $10m life insurance windfall.
Hours after the ruling, Judge Newman then reversed course, saying the defence opened the door to testimony about the plot through their questioning of lead investigator David Owen.
Now, the question remains whether the prosecution will call Mr Smith – Murdaugh’s alleged co-conspirator, drug dealer and distant cousin – to testify as it wraps up its case.
Also on Wednesday, the court was gripped by video of Murdaugh’s interview with Agent Owen where he contradicted witness evidence heard at trial. The trial resumes on Thursday at 9.30am ET.
What to expect in court today:
The trial will resume at 9.30am ET on Thursday.
Prosecutors are likely to wrap up – or be close to wrapping up – their case in court today.
However, after a last-minute aboutface from the judge, it’s possible more witnesses will be called.
On Wednesday morning, Judge Clifton Newman first ruled that jurors could not hear testimony about the bizarre September 2021 roadside shooting – which later turned out to be a botched hitman plot.
Then, at the end of the day’s proceedings, the judge reversed course, saying the defence had opened the door to testimony about the plot itself.
Now, prosecutors may seek to call witnesses about the roadside shooting, which they argue shows a pattern of Mr Murdaugh creating violence in order to make himself a victim.
One of the main witnesses in this line of evidence is Curtis Eddie Smith – his alleged co-conspirator in the plot.
Will Curtis ‘Cousin Eddie’ Smith testify today?
Yet again... that’s the question on everyone’s lips.
Curtis “Eddie” Smith is a former law firm client, distant cousin and allegedly drug dealer of Alex Murdaugh – and the man he allegedly conspired with in the bizarre botched hitman plot.
On 4 September 2021 – three months on from the 7 June 2021 murders of Maggie and Paul – the disgraced attorney was ambushed in what he initially claimed was a drive-by shooting along a road in Hampton County.
His story soon unravelled and he confessed to law enforcement that he had orchestrated the saga, paying Mr Smith to shoot and kill him in an assisted suicide plot so that his surviving son Buster could get a $10m life insurance windfall.
On Wednesday morning, Judge Clifton Newman heard arguments from both the prosecution and the defence about whether evidence on the roadside shooting is admissible at trial.
He ruled in favour of the defence, deciding that jurors cannot hear testimony about the plot.
But then at the close of the day’s proceedings, Judge Newman reversed course, saying the defence opened the door to testimony about the plot as they brought it up in their questioning of SLED lead investigator David Owen.
Now, the question remains whether the prosecution will call Mr Smith to testify as it wraps up its case.
Mr Smith is listed as a state witness but it is unclear if they will put him on the stand.
On Tuesday, prosecutor Creighton Waters said that while he is on the witness list “I didn’t say we would be calling him.”
Defence attorney Dick Harpootlian laughed and said “the cross-examination of Mr Smith is something I’m looking forward to”.
New Alex Murdaugh police interview exposes wild inconsistencies in his alibi and witness accounts
Dramatic footage has revealed Alex Murdaugh being confronted by law enforcement about wild inconsistencies in his alibi in a police interview two months on from the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.
Footage of the 11 August 2021 interview with Mr Murdaugh was played in court on Wednesday as the prosecution nears the end of its case in the disgraced legal scion’s double murder trial in Colleton County, South Carolina.
In the interview, which has never been seen before, the discrepancies between Mr Murdaugh’s version of events on the night of 7 June 2021 and the trove of evidence and witness testimony revealed at his murder trial was laid bare.
Among the inconsistencies were: how long Mr Murdaugh spent at his mother’s home that night; whether or not he went to the dog kennels; the different clothes he was wearing; the timeline of when he was at his law firm; and the reason Maggie had gone to the family estate that day.
“It wasn’t one inconsistency. It was several inconsistencies within a period of time that were repeated,” SLED Special Agent David Owen testified, adding that Mr Murdaugh was “the only known suspect at that time”.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp delves into the many inconsistencies:
Alex Murdaugh police interview exposes wild inconsistencies in alibi
Footage of the 11 August 2021 interview between Mr Murdaugh and law enforcement was played in court on Wednesday
Moment Alex Murdaugh is asked: ‘Did you kill your wife and son?'
Dramatic footage has revealed the moment Alex Murdaugh was asked by law enforcement for the first time if he had murdered his wife Maggie and son Paul two months after they were found shot dead on the family estate.
Footage of the 11 August 2021 interview with Mr Murdaugh was played in court on Wednesday as the prosecution nears the end of its case in the disgraced legal scion’s double murder trial in Colleton County, South Carolina.
Near the end of the interview, SLED special agent David Owen told Mr Murdaugh he had “a few more questions”.
He then confronted him about the murders.
“Did you kill Maggie?” he asked.
Mr Murdaugh replied: “No. Did I kill my wife? No, David.”
When the agent asked “do you know who did?”, Mr Murdaugh said: “No, I do not know who did.”
“Did you kill Paul?” Agent Owen continued.
“No, I did not kill Paul,” Mr Murdaugh said.
He again said that he did not know who had killed his son, before asking the officer: “Do you think I killed Maggie?”
“I have to go where the evidence and the facts take me,” Agent Owen said.
Mr Murdaugh replied: “I understand that. And you think I killed Paul?”
Agent Owen reiterated that he has to go where the evidence and the facts take him as he told him “I don’t have anything that points to anybody else at this time”.
“So does that mean that I am a suspect?” Mr Murdaugh asked.
Alex Murdaugh was spending $50,000 a week on drug habit
Alex Murdaugh was spending a staggering $50,000 a week on drugs he was buying from the man accused of being his co-conspirator in a botched hitman plot, jurors heard in court on Wednesday.
Defence attorney Jim Griffin brought up Mr Murdaugh’s pricey drug habit while cross-examining SLED Special Agent David Owen, the lead investigator in the murders of Mr Murdaugh’s wife Maggie and son Paul.
Mr Griffin claimed that the disgraced attorney was buying $50,000 worth of drugs each week from Curtis Edward Smith, who in turn owed money to a local “cowboys gang”.
He grilled Agent Owen about why the members of this unidentified gang were never treated as suspects in the 7 June 2021 murders of Maggie and Paul.
The special agent previously testified that by August 2021, Mr Murdaugh was the one and only suspect in the brutal slayings.
Mr Murdaugh has previously confessed to being addicted to opioids for the last 20 years, prompting him to check into rehab in the fall of 2021.
Mr Smith, also known as “Cousin Eddie”, is Mr Murdaugh’s distant cousin, former law firm client, alleged drug dealer, and accused co-conspirator in the September 2021 botched hitman plot.
Alex Murdaugh’s bizarre botched hitman plot can be presented at murder trial, judge rules in reversal
Testimony about Alex Murdaugh’s bizarre botched hitman plot will be admitted as evidence in his double murder trial, the judge ruled in a reversal of his own decision hours earlier.
The move clears the way for the man accused of being Mr Murdaugh’s co-conspirator and drug dealer to take the stand.
Judge Clifton Newman made his final ruling on the matter at the end of proceedings on Wednesday afternoon in the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:
Alex Murdaugh’s botched hitman plot can be presented at trial, judge says in reversal
Three months on from the double murders, Murdaugh allegedly paid a hitman to shoot him dead so that his son Buster would receive a $10m life insurance windfall
Murdaugh cries as trial hears gruesome details of wife and son’s deaths
Disgraced legal scion Alex Murdaugh broke down in tears as an expert testifying in his murder trial described how his son and wife were brutalised by bullets.
On the sixteenth day of Mr Murdaugh’s double murder trial on Monday, prosecutors called forensic pathologist Dr Ellen Riemer to take the stand and explain the degree of the injuries suffered by Paul and Maggie Murdaugh when they were shot to death on the night of 7 June 2021.
Read on:
Alex Murdaugh cries as trial hears horrifying autopsy details
Alex Murdaugh wiped away tears as prosecutors reenacted the grisly shooting
Will Alex Murdaugh testify at his trial?
According to some reports, Alex Murdaugh will testify at his trial when the defence calls its witnesses.
Legal experts have decried the idea and called the move “a tactic of last resort”.
Andrea Blanco has the details.
Alex Murdaugh expected to testify at murder trial, reports say
The disgraced legal scion could take the stand early next week
Maggie Murdaugh’s sister says Alex told her wife and son didn’t suffer in horrific murders
Maggie Murdaugh’s sister has revealed how Alex Murdaugh reassured her that his wife and son did not suffer when they were brutally murdered.
Taking the stand in Mr Murdaugh’s double murder trial on Tuesday, his sister-in-law Marian Proctor described comments the disgraced legal scion made following the brutal shootings of Paul and Maggie on 7 June 2021.
Andrea Blanco reports for The Independent.
Maggie Murdaugh’s sister says Alex told her wife and son didn’t suffer during murders
Ms Proctor said that in the aftermath of the killings, she had a conversation with Mr Murdaugh that struck her as odd
The story of Alex Murdaugh’s spectacular fall from grace
On the surface, Alex Murdaugh had it all.
He was a high-powered attorney who ran both his own law firm and worked in the local prosecutor’s office.
He was the son of a powerful legal dynasty that dominated the local South Carolina community for almost a century.
And he was a family man who lived with his wife and two adult sons on their sprawling country estate.
But over the last 19 months, Mr Murdaugh has experienced a spectacular fall from grace, culminating in what has been described as the “trial of the century” now taking place in a courtroom in Walterboro, South Carolina.
Alex Murdaugh trial: Story of the legal scion’s spectacular fall from grace
The ‘trial of the century’ is now under way in a courtroom in South Carolina where powerful legal scion Alex Murdaugh is charged with the brutal double murder of his wife and son. But this is far from the only twist in a bizarre and sprawling tale of unexplained deaths, hitman plots and multi-million-dollar fraud schemes, writes Rachel Sharp