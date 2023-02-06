✕ Close Alex Murdaugh: Who is the disgraced attorney and why is he on trial?

Alex Murdaugh was accused of stealing a $4m settlement from his late housekeeper’s family at his murder trial on Friday.

Tony Satterfield, son of Gloria Satterfield, testified in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Friday where Mr Murdaugh is currently on trial for the June 2021 murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

Satterfield worked as the Murdaughs’ housekeeper and nanny for more than 20 years, before she died in a mysterious trip and fall at the family home.

Her son was a witness in a portion of the trial without the jury present to determine if Mr Murdaugh’s financial crimes can be included as evidence to establish a motive for the murders. The court has also heard on the subject from his former best friend, a bank CEO, and the CFO of his former law firm.

In addition to murder, Mr Murdaugh is facing around 100 charges for stealing almost $8.5m from clients at his former firm.

Friday also saw extensive testimony from a firearms specialist who determined from spent shell casings found on the property and at the crime scene that a gun owned by the family was used in the murder of Maggie.