Alex Murdaugh trial – live: Timeline of murders delivers new revelations about pills, money, and phone records
Defence case begins after prosecution rests in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina
Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son discovered ‘bags of pills’ one month before murders
There was dramatic testimony at the Colleton County Courthouse as the prosecution drew its case to a close in Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial for allegedly killing his wife and son.
Over four weeks, the jury heard an extraordinary amount of data and incredibly detailed evidence from 61 witnesses, and it was the final few who were tasked with pulling all the strands together which in itself shed new light on the case.
New revelations included Murdaugh’s plea for money from his bank manager days before the murders; that victims Maggie and Paul had discovered his stash of opioids; and that he called 911 only 20 seconds after allegedly discovering their bodies — having previously claimed he checked their pulses, and tried turning Paul over.
Bombshell testimony from SLED Agent Peter Rudofski, who pieced together a timeline from a multitude of data sources, came after a gripping recreation of the details of the brutal murders by a crime scene expert demonstrating shot angles on lawyers. The jury also heard about the “roadside shooting” in which Murdaugh confessed to orchestrating a purported botched assassination plot targeting himself.
The defence began presenting its case shortly before court adjourned for the holiday weekend. The trial continues at 9.30am on Tuesday.
Murdaugh trial hears how killer ambushed Paul before shooting Maggie
Alex Murdaugh allegedly ambushed his son Paul in the feeding room of the family’s dog kennels before turning on his wife Maggie who tried to flee only to be shot and killed on her knees, according to chilling testimony from a top crime scene expert.
Dr Kenny Kinsey, an Orangeburg County sheriff’s deputy and crime scene expert, gave graphic testimony in the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina on Thursday, where he walked jurors through each moment of the horrific 7 June 2021 attack.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Alex Murdaugh trial hears killer ambushed Paul before shooting Maggie on her knees
The final terrifying moments of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh’s lives were detailed in court on Thursday as the prosecution prepares to wrap up its case
‘Did you kill your wife and son?’
Newly-released footage has revealed the dramatic moment that Alex Murdaugh was first confronted by law enforcement for the first time about allegedly killing his wife and son.
Footage of a police interview with the disgraced legal dynasty heir was shown for the first time in Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday as the prosecution nears the end of its case in his double murder trial.
The interview was Mr Murdaugh’s third since the 7 June 2021 murders – and came two months on from the slayings on 11 August 2021.
Dramatic moment Alex Murdaugh is first asked by police if he killed his wife and son
‘So does that mean that I am a suspect?’ Mr Murdaugh asked in the 11 August 2021 interview
Key revelations from the Alex Murdaugh murder trial... so far
Need to catch up on the trial as the defence begins its case? Here’s what we’ve learned so far.
‘Confession’, bloody scene and ‘clean’ shirt: Key moments from Alex Murdaugh trial
Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile trial is under way at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina. Rachel Sharp explains the most crucial moments so far
Murdaugh attorney mocked for ‘spicy’ cross-examination of agent
Alex Murdaugh’s defence attorney has been mocked for his “spicy” cross-examination of a law enforcement official who testified about the accused killer’s botched hitman plot.
Dick Harpootlian resorted to shouting at SLED Senior Special Agent Ryan Kelly during an intensely combative exchange on Friday, which marked day 20 of Mr Murdaugh’s trial for the double murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.
Rachel Sharp has been watching the trial for The Independent.
Alex Murdaugh attorney mocked for ‘spicy’ cross-examination of agent over hitman plot
Dick Harpootlian resorted to shouting at SLED Senior Special Agent Ryan Kelly during a combative exchange in the disgraced legal scion’s murder trial
Watch: What was Buster Murdaugh’s reaction to today’s evidence?
Car data places Murdaugh at the spot where wife’s phone was dumped
Newly obtained car data has placed Alex Murdaugh at the spot where his wife’s phone was later found dumped – before he quickly sped away from the scene.
The data, handed over by General Motors just last week, shows the disgraced legal dynasty heir left the family home in his 2021 Chevy Suburban at 9.07pm on the night of 7 June 2021 – just minutes after he allegedly shot and killed his wife Maggie and son Paul.
Rachel Sharp has the details.
New car data places Alex Murdaugh at the spot where wife’s phone was dumped
Maggie’s cellphone was found by investigators one day after the murders, dumped by the side of a road around a quarter of a mile from the Murdaugh property
In pictures: Last day of prosecution case
Murdaugh’s wife and son found his ‘bags of pills’ one month before murders
A bombshell voicemail message has revealed that Alex Murdaugh’s wife Maggie and son Paul found “bags of pills” in the accused killer’s bag just one month before their murders.
The message, on 6 May 2021, shows Paul confronting his father about the discovery of the drugs – at a time when the disgraced attorney claims he was spending up to $60,000 a week to feed a 20-year opioid addiction.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son found ‘bags of pills’ one month before murders
‘I am still in EB because when you get here we have to talk. Mom found several bags of pills in your computer bag,’ it says
Watch: GPS vehicle data challenges Murdaugh’s version of events
Prosecutors reveal flurry of steps after killings
After nearly an hour of no activity, Alex Murdaugh‘s cellphone suddenly showed a flurry of steps just before he drove away in his SUV some 16 minutes after investigators think his wife and son were killed, a state agent testified Friday at the disgraced South Carolina lawyer’s double murder trial.
GPS data from Murdaugh’s SUV and cellphone data also shows Murdaugh called 911 less than 20 seconds after he arrived at the kennels where the bodies of his son and wife were, a short distance from their home. Murdaugh told the 911 operator he checked them to see if they were alive before the made the emergency call.
Read on:
Murdaugh prosecutors reveal flurry of steps after killings
Prosecutors have presented a detailed timeline of what they think happened the night Alex Murdaugh's wife and son were killed in South Carolina