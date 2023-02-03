Alex Murdaugh trial - live: Defendant confronted about ‘missing’ $792k in law firm fees hours before murders
Sixth day of testimony concludes in Walterboro, Colleton County, South Carolina where Alex Murdaugh stands trial for murders of wife Maggie and son Paul
Alex Murdaugh cries as court shown video from dog kennels before murders
Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh’s trial are building a case for a potential motive for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, via his alleged financial crimes.
Judge Clifton Newman is determining if such financial evidence can be admitted – with prosecutors stressing its importance in establishing motive, while the defence wants it thrown out. Some of the testimony was heard without the jury present to help make the determination.
Mr Murdaugh’s former law firm partner, Jeanne Seckinger, testified how he gave her a “dirty look” when she confronted him over missing payments on the day that his wife and son were murdered.
She went on to discover he was misappropriating millions of dollars from his legal clients by moving money into a fake business and into his own personal accounts.
This comes after stunning testimony on Wednesday in which video was shown which casts doubts on Mr Murdaugh’s alibi. Cellphone footage taken by Paul at the dog kennels just minutes before the murders revealed three voices – Paul, Maggie and, as two witnesses testified, Mr Murdaugh.
Another video, from Snapchat also shows Mr Murdaugh dressed differently from when police came to the house after the killings.
Did Alex Murdaugh accidentally confess to murder?
Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile trial took a dramatic turn on Monday when jurors heard that the legal scion may have unwittingly slipped up and confessed to the murders of his wife and son.
Audio from Mr Murdaugh’s second interview with law enforcement was played in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Monday, revealing the disgraced legal dynasty heir’s shocking five-word statement for the first time.
“I did him so bad,” he appeared to say about his son.
Whether he said it or not (and if it matters in the grand scheme of the trial) was one of the big questions of the week.
Did Alex Murdaugh accidentally confess to murder?
Audio of the interview has raised doubts as to whether Alex Murdaugh says ‘they did him so bad’ or ‘I did him so bad’
Murdaugh’s calls to wife mysteriously ‘deleted’ from his iPhone
Calls Alex Murdaugh made to his wife on the night he allegedly murdered her and their son were mysteriously later deleted from his cellphone, according to dramatic courtroom testimony.
SLED Lt. Britt Dove, who works in the computer crimes centre at the state agency, testified in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Wednesday that he had processed the three cellphones belonging to Mr Murdaugh, his wife Maggie and son Paul in the aftermath of the brutal murders.
Lt Dove told the court that a trove of phone calls Mr Murdaugh made to his wife’s cellphone after he allegedly shot her and Paul dead were missing from the suspect’s call log.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Alex Murdaugh’s calls to wife on night of murders were ‘deleted’ from cellphone
Jurors previously learned that Alex Murdaugh called his wife’s cellphone five times in the aftermath of the murders
Murdaugh’s cousin testifies against him at murder trial
Alex Murdaugh’s second cousin testified how he built “Blackout” rifles worth more than $9,000 for Paul and Buster Murdaugh to hunt hogs with on their South Carolina estate.
John Bedingfield, a state Department of Natural Resources agent, says that he built two .300 Blackout rifles for Alex Murdaugh at a cost of $9,188 as Christmas gifts for his sons in 2016.
Mr Bedingfield, who has a federal firearms licence, told the court that he also built a third, more basic rifle for Maggie Murdaugh in April 2018 for $875.
Prosecutors say that Maggie Murdaugh was murdered with a similar weapon, one of which was seized by investigators from the family’s estate.
Graeme Massie has the details.
Alex Murdaugh’s cousin testifies against him at murder trial
Maggie Murdaugh was murdered at family estate with similar weapon prosecutors say
Revealed: Murdaugh’s final text to wife after murder
Cellphone data has revealed Alex Murdaugh called and texted his wife’s phone in the minutes after she was brutally shot dead – while ammunition matching that used to kill her and their son was located on the family’s property.
The trial of the heir to a powerful legal empire continued in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Tuesday, with cyber experts and a Verizon employee delving into the final communications made on Maggie and Paul’s cellphones on the night they were killed.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Alex Murdaugh’s final text to wife Maggie after murder revealed
Cellphone evidence is expected to be key to the state’s case
The story of Alex Murdaugh’s spectacular fall from grace
On the surface, Alex Murdaugh had it all.
He was a high-powered attorney who ran both his own law firm and worked in the local prosecutor’s office.
He was the son of a powerful legal dynasty that dominated the local South Carolina community for almost a century.
And he was a family man who lived with his wife and two adult sons on their sprawling country estate.
But over the last 19 months, Mr Murdaugh has experienced a spectacular fall from grace, culminating in what has been described as the “trial of the century” now taking place in a courtroom in Walterboro, South Carolina.
Alex Murdaugh trial: Story of the legal scion’s spectacular fall from grace
The ‘trial of the century’ is now under way in a courtroom in South Carolina where powerful legal scion Alex Murdaugh is charged with the brutal double murder of his wife and son. But this is far from the only twist in a bizarre and sprawling tale of unexplained deaths, hitman plots and multi-million-dollar fraud schemes, writes Rachel Sharp
Judge Newman agrees to hear more financial crimes testimony without the jury.
Court is in recess and the trial will resume at 9.30am on Friday with the jury being brought in at 11.30am.
Attorney Creighton Waters says that the Labor Day roadside shooting of Mr Murdaugh is part of a pattern in which the defendant tries to make himself a victim to cover up his own crimes.
“When the hounds are at the door … for Alex Murdaugh, violence happens.”
Attorney Jim Griffin argues: “It’s all just a theory. There’s no facts. Their theory is the best way out is for him to murder his wife and son” thereby putting himself at the centre of a murder investigation.
He adds that the prosecution wants to include the financial crime evidence as they have more of it than evidence regarding the murder.
Judge Newman is now hearing arguments as to whether there should be more testimony relating to the financial crimes and how they relate to the murders.
Later that day he got a call saying that Mr Murdaugh had been shot in the head.
He has not spoken to him since that Saturday morning. He received texts from Mr Murdaugh to which he replied with a generic message hoping his family was well.
Mr Murdaugh also sent him a letter which he turned over to his lawyers.
No further questions.
No questions from the defence team.
The witness is excused.
On 3 September 2021, he received a call from Lee Cope informing him of their discovery of Mr Murdaugh’s theft from clients and the firm.
The next day Mr Wilson met with Mr Murdaugh at his parents’ house and asked him what was going on. He confessed he had stolen money from clients and the firm, and that he had been addicted to opioids for 20 years.
“I was so mad. I had loved the guy for so long, and I probably still loved him a little bit, but I was so mad.”