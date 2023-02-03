✕ Close Alex Murdaugh cries as court shown video from dog kennels before murders

Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh’s trial are building a case for a potential motive for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, via his alleged financial crimes.

Judge Clifton Newman is determining if such financial evidence can be admitted – with prosecutors stressing its importance in establishing motive, while the defence wants it thrown out. Some of the testimony was heard without the jury present to help make the determination.

Mr Murdaugh’s former law firm partner, Jeanne Seckinger, testified how he gave her a “dirty look” when she confronted him over missing payments on the day that his wife and son were murdered.

She went on to discover he was misappropriating millions of dollars from his legal clients by moving money into a fake business and into his own personal accounts.

This comes after stunning testimony on Wednesday in which video was shown which casts doubts on Mr Murdaugh’s alibi. Cellphone footage taken by Paul at the dog kennels just minutes before the murders revealed three voices – Paul, Maggie and, as two witnesses testified, Mr Murdaugh.

Another video, from Snapchat also shows Mr Murdaugh dressed differently from when police came to the house after the killings.