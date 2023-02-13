✕ Close Alex Murdaugh’s housekeeper was told to clean the house on morning after murders

Alex Murdaugh’s housekeeper gave emotional testimony at his murder trial on Friday – revealing that she cleaned what she described as “unusual” items found around the family home on the morning after the killings.

Blanca Simpson, who was the Murdaugh family housekeeper for several years, testified that Mr Murdaugh asked her to come to the house on 8 June 2021 – hours after the murders – to make the house “the way Maggie liked”.

When she went to the house, she noticed several “very unusual” things including pots being in the fridge instead of on the stove or sink and Maggie’s pyjamas lying “neatly in the middle of the doorway” of the laundry room.

In the shower room, she found a pair of khaki pants which she then put in the wash.

On the morning of 7 June, she had seen Mr Murdaugh wearing a pair of pair of khaki pants, she testified.

The defence briefly asked for a mistrial, objecting to what it said was hearsay. The judge denied it.

This comes at the end of a chaotic week which included a bomb threat, a controversial GoFundMe account – and the Murdaugh family’s bad behaviour in court.