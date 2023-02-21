Alex Murdaugh trial – live: Disgraced attorney expected to take stand as defence begins double murder case
Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial enters its fifth week in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina
Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son discovered ‘bags of pills’ one month before murders
The defence has begun its case in Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial, with the disgraced legal scion expected to take the witness stand sometime this week.
After a day’s break for President’s Day on Monday, Mr Murdaugh’s legal team will resume its fight to prove his innocence of the brutal shooting deaths of his wife Maggie and son Paul.
Jurors have so far heard four weeks of dramatic testimony from 61 witnesses for the prosecution, culminating on Friday with a detailed timeline piecing together the final movements of the two victims – and the movements of their accused killer.
Among the revelations in the 88-page timeline was an internet search on Murdaugh’s phone for restaurant minutes after he called 911 about finding his wife and son’s bodies.
Other revelations included Murdaugh’s plea for money from his bank manager days before the murders; that victims Maggie and Paul had discovered his stash of opioids; and that he called 911 only 20 seconds after allegedly discovering their bodies — having previously claimed he checked their pulses and tried turning Paul over.
The jury also heard about the “roadside shooting” in which Murdaugh confessed to orchestrating a purported botched assassination plot targeting himself.
Murdaugh’s detailed sketch of shooter who never existed revealed at trial
The jury in Alex Murdaugh’s trial has finally been presented with evidence of his botched hitman plot months after the murders of his wife and son - including a sketch of the nonexistent man he claimed shot him.
Megan Sheets has the story.
Alex Murdaugh’s detailed sketch of fake shooter exposed at trial
Sketch bears stark contrast to the man Murdaugh later admitted he had hired to shoot and kill him
‘Did you kill your wife and son?’
Newly-released footage has revealed the dramatic moment that Alex Murdaugh was first confronted by law enforcement for the first time about allegedly killing his wife and son.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Dramatic moment Alex Murdaugh is first asked by police if he killed his wife and son
‘So does that mean that I am a suspect?’ Mr Murdaugh asked in the 11 August 2021 interview
Murdaugh grimaces as trial hears bizarre 911 call after being shot in the head
A visibly uncomfortable Alex Murdaugh grimaced as prosecutors played the 911 call in which he reported being shot in the head - in what turned out to be a botched hitman plot.
Alex Murdaugh reacts to trial hearing his 911 call after being shot in the head
Mr Murdaugh initially claimed he was ambushed in a drive-by shooting but soon after admitted to conspiring to pay a hitman to shoot him dead
Murdaugh spent $50,000 a week on drugs before murders
Alex Murdaugh spent a staggering $50,000 a week on drugs which he was buying from the man accused of being his co-conspirator in a botched hitman plot, jurors heard in dramatic courtroom testimony on Wednesday.
Defence attorney Jim Griffin brought up Mr Murdaugh’s pricey opioids habit during cross-examination of SLED Special Agent David Owen – the lead investigator in the brutal murders of Mr Murdaugh’s wife Maggie and son Paul.
Alex Murdaugh spent $50,000 a week on drugs before wife and son’s murders
Murdaugh’s attorneys told the court he was spending an outrageous amount on drugs purchased from Curtis Edward Smith, infamously known as ‘Cousin Eddie’, who owed money to the ‘cowboys gang’
Key players in Alex Murdaugh murder trial
Disgraced legal scion Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial for the grisly double murder of his wife Maggie and son Paul, who were found shot dead at the family’s sprawling estate in Islandton, South Carolina, on 7 June 2021.
The husband and father – who comes from a long line of prominent attorneys in South Carolina – is accused of shooting Paul twice with a shotgun and Maggie five times with an AR-15-style rifle.
Prosecutors claim that he was motivated by desperation to distract from his string of alleged financial crimes which were on the brink of being exposed.
For years, the Murdaughs reigned over the local justice system and mingled in powerful circles.
Now, the brutal double murders have brought to light a series of scandals surrounding Mr Murdaugh including unexplained deaths, a multi-million-dollar fraud scheme and a botched hitman plot – in a sprawling saga that touches many across the low country.
Here’s some of the key players in the case:
Who are the key players in Alex Murdaugh murder trial?
Who’s who in the double murder trial of disgraced legal dynasty heir Alex Murdaugh
Victims’ last texts and calls revealed
Jurors learned about the final text messages and phone calls made by Paul and Maggie before their brutal murders.
On the night of 7 June 2021, Paul placed a call on his cellphone to friend Rogan Gibson at 8.40pm, lasting four minutes, followed by a second call at 8.44pm. The second was the last incoming communication Mr Gibson received from Paul’s cellphone.
Five minutes later, at 8.49pm, Mr Gibson sent Paul a text message: “See if you can get a good picture of it. Marion wants to send it to a girl we know that’s a vet. Get him to sit and stay. He shouldn’t move around too much.”
The message – believed to be about a dog Paul was taking care of for him – went unanswered.
From that point onward, neither Paul nor his mother Maggie responded to any messages or calls on their cellphones.
Prosecutors said in opening statements that Paul was shot dead first at 8.50pm and Maggie minutes later. Their cellphones had no activity from 8.49pm onward.
After sending the text message at 8.49pm and receiving no response from his friend, Mr Gibson sent a follow-up text at 9.58pm, which simply read: “Yo.”
Mr Gibson also tried calling Paul multiple times at 9.10pm, 9.29pm, 9.42pm, 9.57pm and 10.08pm.
Getting no response from his friend, jurors heard that he also texted Paul’s mother Maggie at 9.34pm, saying: “Tell Paul to call me.”
Shortly after, Mr Gibson had four missed calls from Alex Murdaugh at 10.21pm, 10.24pm, 10.25pm and 10.30pm.
Guns and ammo at Murdaugh home match crime scene
Bodycam footage released by the court on 30 January revealed a huge stash of firearms inside the Murdaugh family home in the days after the murders.
SLED Special Agent Jeff Croft told jurors how he seized firearms and ammunition from the Murdaugh home – including weapons and ammo that matched the type of gun and bullets used to kill Maggie and Paul.
A .300 Blackout semiautomatic rifle, 12-gauge Browning shotgun, Benelli shotgun and 12-gauge pump shotgun which were seized from the family home were all brought into the courtroom and shown to jurors.
The agent testified that several empty boxes of ammunition were also found during searches of the Murdaugh home on 8 June and 13 June.
Inside the .300 Blackout rifle was Sellier & Bellot .300 AAC BLK ammo – the same type of ammo that was used to kill Maggie.
Also seized as evidence was a credit card receipt for an $1,021.10 item from Gucci – the item had been circled.
On 31 January, Agent Croft also testified that ammunition – steel shot ammo specifically Winchester DryLok – matching the fatal shot fired through Paul’s brain had been located on the Murdaugh family property.
Two separate guns – a rifle and shotgun – were used to kill Maggie and Paul. They have never been found.
Bodycam shows Murdaugh’s ‘clean’ shirt after claiming to touch bloody bodies
Bodycam footage from the night of the murders revealed Mr Murdaugh wearing a “clean” white shirt after he claimed he touched his wife and son’s bloodied bodies on finding them shot dead.
In the footage, Mr Murdaugh is dressed in a white T-shirt and dark shorts with no obvious signs of blood.
During courtroom testimony, multiple law enforcement officials described how Mr Murdaugh was “clean” and did not appear to have any blood on him when they arrived on the scene of the murders.
Yet, according to the 911 call made by Mr Murdaugh and bodycam footage from his first police interview on the night of the murders, Mr Murdaugh claims he touched his wife and son’s bodies when he found them by the kennels.
In the interview footage, he is heard telling law enforcement twice that he “tried to turn over” his son’s bloodied body and that he had checked him and his wife for pulses.
“I could see his brain ... I ran over to Maggie, actually I think I tried to turn Paul over first... um... you know, I tried to turn him over, I dunno, I figured it out,” he is heard saying.
Mr Murdaugh said that his son’s cellphone fell from his pocket when he tried to move him and that he handled it briefly.
“His cell phone popped out of his pocket, I started trying to do something with it but I put it back down really quickly, and then I went to my wife,” he says.
Detective Laura Rutland of Colleton County Sheriff’s Office contradicted his version of events as she said that Mr Murdaugh was “clean from head to toe” with no signs of blood on his body, shirt, shorts or shoes.
She said she didn’t say where he checked for a pulse but, in a gripping reenactment, agreed that if Mr Murdaugh had touched pulse points on Paul’s neck or wrists he would have been covered in blood.
As jurors have previously heard, the crime scene was especially violent and bloody, with Paul’s brain shot out of his skull and both he and Maggie lying in pools of their own blood.
Murdaugh ‘immediately’ told police murders were tied to 2019 boat crash
Alex Murdaugh “immediately” suggested that his wife and son had been murdered because of a 2019 fatal boat crash as soon as the first law enforcement officer arrived on the scene of the grisly slayings, bodycam footage played in court revealed.
The footage was taken from the bodyworn camera of Colleton County Sheriff’s Sgt Daniel Greene when he was the first officer to respond to the scene.
It captures the disgraced legal dynasty heir pacing around the dog kennels, sobbing and wailing, and repeatedly asking: “Are they dead?”
“Has somebody gone to check ‘em? They did check ‘em? They’re sure that they’re dead?” he says.
The first thing Mr Murdaugh tells the officer when he arrives is that he armed himself with a shotgun after finding his wife and son’s bodies.
“Sir I wanted to let you know because of the scene I did go get a gun and bring it down here,” he says.
Unprompted, Mr Murdaugh then tells the officer that the murders must be connected to the 2019 fatal boat crash involving Paul.
“This is a long story. My son was in a boat wreck months back. He’s been getting threats, most of it’s been benign stuf we didn’t take serious... he’s been getting pinched ,” Mr Murdaugh says. “I know that’s what this is.”
At the time of Paul’s death, he was awaiting trial over the death of 19-year-old Mallory Beach.
Paul was allegedly drunk driving a boat of his friends including Beach in 2019 when it crashed and they were thrown overboard. The rest of the group survived but Beach’s body washed up days later.
Paul was charged with boating under the influence and faced up to 25 years in prison.
Mr Murdaugh was also heard mentioning the boat crash in the 911 call alerting law enforcement to the scene and in his first interview with law enforcement on the night of the murders.
In the bodycam, Mr Murdaugh is also seen regaling in great detail his alleged movements that night.
“I came to the house first,” he says. “My mom has late stage Alzheimer’s, my dad is in the hospital. I left, I don’t know what time. I can go on my phone and tell you the exact times,” he says, before suddenly saying: “Did you check?”
Key revelations from the Murdaugh murder trial
It’s a dramatic saga that now includes murder, a botched hitman plot, multi-million-dollar fraud schemes and a series of unexplained deaths.
The now-disbarred attorney denies the allegations and has pleaded not guilty.
Mr Murdaugh’s trial got underway at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on 23 January.
The prosecution is expected to wrap up its case this week (week of 13 February) before the defence begins its own case, where Mr Murdaugh is expected to take the stand.
Rachel Sharp catalogues the many key revelations from the trial so far:
‘Confession’, bloody scene and ‘clean’ shirt: Key moments from Alex Murdaugh trial
Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile trial is under way at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina. Rachel Sharp explains the most crucial moments so far