✕ Close Judge Clifton Newman ruled that the evidence of Murdaugh’s financial crimes is germane to the murder case and therefore can be considered by the jury.

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Disgraced legal dynasty heir Alex Murdaugh’s financial crimes came under the spotlight in his trial for the double murders of his wife and son in court on Monday.

Judge Clifton Newman ruled that the evidence of Murdaugh’s alleged fraud is germane to the murder case and therefore can be considered by the jury with regards to its role in establishing a motive.

Mr Murdaugh is accused of shooting dead Maggie and Paul at the kennels of the family’s vast hunting estate in Islandton, South Carolina, on 7 June 2021.

Separately, he is facing around 100 charges for allegedly stealing more than $8m in settlement money from clients at his law firm.

Until now, testimony about his alleged financial crimes has so far been heard without the jury present.

Last week, this included testimony from the sons of the Murdaugh’s late housekeeper Gloria Satterfield – whose death is now being reinvestigated – who say he stole a $4m settlement from them.

There was also emotional testimony on Monday from the caretaker of Murdaugh’s mother who said the defendant had told her if anyone asked that he was at his mother’s house for longer than he was on the night of the murders.