Alex Murdaugh trial - live: Disgraced lawyer’s alleged financial crimes allowed as evidence in murder case
Third week of testimony underway at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina where Alex Murdaugh stands trial for murders of wife Maggie and son Paul
Judge Clifton Newman ruled that the evidence of Murdaugh’s financial crimes is germane to the murder case and therefore can be considered by the jury.
Disgraced legal dynasty heir Alex Murdaugh’s financial crimes came under the spotlight in his trial for the double murders of his wife and son in court on Monday.
Judge Clifton Newman ruled that the evidence of Murdaugh’s alleged fraud is germane to the murder case and therefore can be considered by the jury with regards to its role in establishing a motive.
Mr Murdaugh is accused of shooting dead Maggie and Paul at the kennels of the family’s vast hunting estate in Islandton, South Carolina, on 7 June 2021.
Separately, he is facing around 100 charges for allegedly stealing more than $8m in settlement money from clients at his law firm.
Until now, testimony about his alleged financial crimes has so far been heard without the jury present.
Last week, this included testimony from the sons of the Murdaugh’s late housekeeper Gloria Satterfield – whose death is now being reinvestigated – who say he stole a $4m settlement from them.
There was also emotional testimony on Monday from the caretaker of Murdaugh’s mother who said the defendant had told her if anyone asked that he was at his mother’s house for longer than he was on the night of the murders.
Snapchat video shows Alex Murdaugh wearing different clothes immediately before murders
A damning Snapchat video has captured Alex Murdaugh wearing an entirely different set of clothes just one hour before he is accused of murdering his wife and son in a brutal and bloody double homicide.
Rachel Sharp has the story.
Snapchat video shows Alex Murdaugh in different clothes an hour before murders
Two videos were shown in court on Wednesday casting doubt on Alex Murdaugh’s alibi and what he was wearing on night of murders
Law firm CFO recalls Alex Murdaugh ‘dirty look’ as she confronted him over missing money
Alex Murdaugh’s former law firm partner has recalled how he gave her a “dirty look” when she confronted him over missing payments worth a staggering $792,000 on the day that his wife and son were murdered.
Jeanne Seckinger, the chief financial officer at Mr Murdaugh’s former law firm PMPED, testified in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday at his trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.
She told the court how she discovered the 54-year-old now-disbarred attorney was misappropriating millions of dollars from his legal clients – by moving money into a fake business and into his own personal accounts.
Ms Seckinger said that she had confronted Mr Murdaugh about thousands of dollars of missing funds on the morning of 7 June 2021.
Hours later, Maggie and Paul were shot dead at the Murdaugh family estate in Islandton.
Alex Murdaugh confronted by law firm over missing $792,000 hours before murders
Prosecutors argue that Mr Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes – where he stole $8.5m from law firm clients – are key to his motive for Maggie and Paul’s murders
Murdaugh’s best friend of 40 years breaks down in tears on witness stand
Alex Murdaugh’s former best friend of 40 years broke down in tears in court as he described the moment that he learned the disgraced attorney had stolen millions of dollars from his law firm clients – and $192,000 from himself.
Chris Wilson choked up with emotion as he said the betrayal “knocked me down” and revealed that “I don’t know how to think any more” about the man he had known and “loved” for most of his life.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Alex Murdaugh’s friend breaks down describing murder suspect’s financial crimes
‘I was so mad. I had loved the guy for so long, and I probably still loved him a little bit, but I was so mad, and I don’t remember how it ended,’ Chris Wilson said, choking with emotion
Key revelations from the Alex Murdaugh murder trial so far
It’s a dramatic saga that now includes murder, a botched hitman plot, multi-million-dollar fraud schemes and a series of unexplained deaths.
Alex Murdaugh attorney denies the allegations against him and has pleaded not guilty in the trial that got underway at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on 23 January.
Here are the key revelations from the trial so far:
‘Confession’, bloody scene and ‘clean’ shirt: Key moments from Alex Murdaugh trial
Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile trial got underway at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on 23 January. Rachel Sharp explains the most crucial moments so far
Murdaugh accused of stealing $4m payout from housekeeper’s family
Alex Murdaugh was accused of stealing a $4m settlement from his late housekeeper’s family at his murder trial on Friday, where prosecutors also raised questions about her mystery death.
Tony Satterfield, the son of Gloria Satterfield, took the witness stand in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Friday where Mr Murdaugh is currently on trial for the June 2021 murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.
Satterfield worked as the Murdaugh family’s housekeeper and nanny for more than 20 years, before she died in a mysterious trip and fall at the family home.
Rachel Sharp has the details.
Son of Alex Murdaugh’s housekeeper testifies that he stole $4m payout from family
SLED has reopened an investigation into the mysterious 2018 death of Gloria Satterfield and plans to exhume her body
Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes can be given as evidence in murder trial
A judge has ruled that Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes can be given as evidence in his trial for the murders of his wife and son.
“I find that the jury is entitled to consider whether the apparent desperation of Mr. Murdaugh because of his dire financial situation, the threat of being exposed for committing the crimes for which he was later charged, resulted in the commission of the alleged crimes,” Judge Newman ruled on Monday.
Over the course of the last week, the judge has heard testimony from multiple witnesses about the legal dynasty heir’s alleged financial crimes without the jury present as he weighed what evidence could be admitted in court.
Read on:
Alex Murdaugh’s financial crimes allowed as evidence in murder trial
Over the course of the last week, the judge has heard testimony without the jury present about the legal dynasty heir’s alleged financial crimes
‘Fidgety’ Alex Murdaugh visited mom on night of murders
A “fidgety” Alex Murdaugh showed up at his sick mother’s house for a brief 20-minute visit on the night of his wife and son’s murders – before later claiming he was there double the length of time and offering to pay towards the wedding of the caretaker who could refute his alibi.
Muschelle “Shelly” Smith, who had been working as a caregiver to Mr Murdaugh’s mother Libby from October 2019, gave emotional and at-times damning testimony in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Monday.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Alex Murdaugh was ‘fidgety’ when he visited sick mother’s home on night of murders
Muschelle “Shelly” Smith testified that Mr Murdaugh also showed up at his parents’ home days later with a blue tarp
Murdaugh murder jury to hear financial crimes evidence
A judge ruled Monday he will allow jurors to hear evidence that disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was stealing money from his law firm and clients and committing other financial crimes long before his wife and son were killed in 2021.
Read on:
Alex Murdaugh murder jury to hear financial crimes evidence
A judge has ruled he will allow jurors to hear evidence that disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was stealing money from his law firm and clients and committing other financial crimes long before his wife and son were killed in 2021
‘Fuse was lit’ to expose Alex Murdaugh’s financial crimes at time of murders, court hears
The “fuse had been lit” to expose Alex Murdaugh’s slew of alleged financial crimes at the time of his wife and son’s murders – but his problems would likely “be over” if the family was the “victim of an unspeakable tragedy”, according to dramatic courtroom testimony at his trial.
Attorney Mark Tinsley took the witness stand at Colleton County Courthouse in South Carolina on Monday morning to testify about the lawsuit he brought against Mr Murdaugh on behalf of the family of Mallory Beach.
Beach, 19, died in a February 2019 crash in the Murdaugh family boat.
Rachel Sharp has the story.
Boat crash attorney speaks on Alex Murdaugh’s financial crimes
If the disgraced attorney was the ‘victim of an unspeakable tragedy’ then no jury would side against him in the wrongful death suit brought by Mallory Beach’s family, testified attorney Mark Tinsley