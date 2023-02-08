Alex Murdaugh trial - live: Gunshot residue revealed after law firm partner confirms voice on kennel video
Third week of testimony underway at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina
Judge Clifton Newman ruled that the evidence of Murdaugh’s financial crimes is germane to the murder case and therefore can be considered by the jury.
The jury at Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial, are no hearing about his alleged financial crimes in a major blow to the disgraced former attorney’s case.
Judge Clifton Newman ruled on Monday that the evidence of Mr Murdaugh’s alleged financial fraud can be considered by the jury with regards to its role in establishing a motive.
Mr Murdaugh is accused of shooting dead his wife Maggie and son Paul at the kennels of the family’s vast hunting estate in Islandton, South Carolina, on 7 June 2021.
Separately, he is facing around 100 charges for stealing $8m in settlement money from clients at his law firm. Until now, testimony about his alleged financial crimes was heard without jurors present.
In addition, to the damning information about his alleged thefts, the jury on Tuesday also heard the results of gunshot residue tests on the clothes Murdaugh was wearing when police arrived, a car seatbelt, and on a blue raincoat that the defence team did not want included as evidence.
The tests revealed a large number of gunshot residue particles on the inside of the raincoat, possibly indicating something had been wrapped in it, such as the never found murder weapons.
‘Fidgety’ Murdaugh visited mom on night of murders
A “fidgety” Alex Murdaugh showed up at his sick mother’s house for a brief 20-minute visit on the night of his wife and son’s murders – before later claiming he was there double the length of time and offering to pay towards the wedding of the caretaker who could refute his alibi.
Read on:
Alex Murdaugh was ‘fidgety’ when he visited sick mother’s home on night of murders
Muschelle “Shelly” Smith testified that Mr Murdaugh also showed up at his parents’ home days later with a blue tarp
Why are Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes being presented as evidence?
A South Carolina judge has ruled that Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes can be presented as evidence in his trial for the murders of his wife and son.
In a major blow to the disgraced legal scion’s defence, Judge Newman ruled on Monday that the jury should be allowed to hear about Mr Murdaugh’s alleged multi-million-dollar fraud schemes as they decide his fate on murder charges.
The judge agreed with the prosecution that the vast financial fraud scheme – in which he allegedly stole over $8m from law firm clients – was relevant to their argument of establishing a motive in the case.
Rachel Sharp has the details.
Alex Murdaugh’s financial crimes allowed as evidence in murder trial
Over the course of the last week, the judge has heard testimony without the jury present about the legal dynasty heir’s alleged financial crimes
‘Fuse was lit’ to expose Murdaugh’s financial crimes at time of murders, attorney says
The “fuse had been lit” to expose Alex Murdaugh’s slew of alleged financial crimes at the time of his wife and son’s murders – but his problems would likely “be over” if the family was the “victim of an unspeakable tragedy”, according to dramatic courtroom testimony at his trial.
Attorney Mark Tinsley took the witness stand at Colleton County Courthouse in South Carolina on Monday morning to testify about the lawsuit he brought against Mr Murdaugh on behalf of the family of Mallory Beach.
Beach, 19, died in a February 2019 crash in the Murdaugh family boat.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Boat crash attorney speaks on Alex Murdaugh’s financial crimes
If the disgraced attorney was the ‘victim of an unspeakable tragedy’ then no jury would side against him in the wrongful death suit brought by Mallory Beach’s family, testified attorney Mark Tinsley
Eric Swalwell weighs in on Murdaugh murder trial
Congressman Eric Swalwell has weighed in on the ongoing trial of Alex Murdaugh, a high-profile South Carolina attorney now accused of a shocking list of crimes including the murder of his wife and son.
Here’s what he said:
Rep Eric Swalwell weighs in on Alex Murdaugh murder trial
California congressman was recently removed from the House Intelligence Committee by Republicans
Earlier: Judge rules blue raincoat evidence allowed
Jurors at Alex Murdaugh‘s double murder trial in South Carolina will get to hear evidence about what crime scene technicians discovered when they tested a rain jacket found three months after his wife and son were killed, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Jurors hear about blue rain jacket in Alex Murdaugh trial
Jurors in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial in South Carolina will get to hear evidence about what crime scene technicians discovered when they tested a rain jacket found three months after his wife and son were killed in 2021
Key revelations from the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
It’s a dramatic saga that now includes murder, a botched hitman plot, multi-million-dollar fraud schemes and a series of unexplained deaths.
The now-disbarred attorney denies the allegations and has pleaded not guilty.
Mr Murdaugh’s trial got underway at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on 23 January.
Here are the key revelations from the trial so far:
‘Confession’, bloody scene and ‘clean’ shirt: Key moments from Alex Murdaugh trial
Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile trial got underway at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on 23 January. Rachel Sharp explains the most crucial moments so far
Gunshot residue found all over blue raincoat Murdaugh allegedly hid in parents’ home
Gunshot residue was found all over the mystery blue raincoat that Alex Murdaugh allegedly hid in his parents’ home in the days after his wife and son were shot dead, according to bombshell courtroom testimony.
SLED forensic scientist Megan Fletcher testified in Colleton County Courthouse in South Carolina that at least 38 gunshot residue (GSR) particles were found on the inside of the jacket which was seized from Mr Murdaugh’s parents’ home.
Agent Fletcher said that this “significant” number of GSR particles would be consistent with a recently-fired gun being wrapped up inside the jacket.
The two firearms used to kill Maggie and Paul – an AR-15-style rifle and a shotgun – have never been found.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Gunshot residue found all over blue raincoat in Alex Murdaugh case
Days after the 7 June 2021 murders, Mr Murdaugh allegedly turned up at his parents’ house cradling a bundled-up ‘blue something’ in his hands
Court adjourns for the day.
The prosecution askes if the amount of GSR particles on the inside of the blue raincoat is consistent with a recently-fired gun being wrapped in it.
Ms Fletcher says yes.
No further questions.
Cross-examination of Ms Fletcher will begin at 9.30am on Wednesday morning.
Ms Fletcher says with the number of GSR particles she found, if they were transferred from other objects, then those would have to have been covered in a significant amount of particles themselves.