The jury at Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial, are no hearing about his alleged financial crimes in a major blow to the disgraced former attorney’s case.

Judge Clifton Newman ruled on Monday that the evidence of Mr Murdaugh’s alleged financial fraud can be considered by the jury with regards to its role in establishing a motive.

Mr Murdaugh is accused of shooting dead his wife Maggie and son Paul at the kennels of the family’s vast hunting estate in Islandton, South Carolina, on 7 June 2021.

Separately, he is facing around 100 charges for stealing $8m in settlement money from clients at his law firm. Until now, testimony about his alleged financial crimes was heard without jurors present.

In addition, to the damning information about his alleged thefts, the jury on Tuesday also heard the results of gunshot residue tests on the clothes Murdaugh was wearing when police arrived, a car seatbelt, and on a blue raincoat that the defence team did not want included as evidence.

The tests revealed a large number of gunshot residue particles on the inside of the raincoat, possibly indicating something had been wrapped in it, such as the never found murder weapons.