Alex Murdaugh trial - live: Testimony resumes after bomb threat forces emergency evacuation of courthouse
Third week of testimony underway at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina
Judge Clifton Newman ruled that the evidence of Murdaugh’s financial crimes is germane to the murder case and therefore can be considered by the jury.
The double-murder trial of Alex Murdaugh ground to a halt on Wednesday as the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, was evacuated due to a bomb threat.
The threat was reported at around 12.30pm, forcing officials to whisk Mr Murdaugh and the jury away to secure locations.
The courtroom finally began to fill back up by 2.30pm and testimony recommenced at 3.10pm.
Earlier in the day, the jury heard more about the “significant” amount of gunshot residue discovered on a blue raincoat Murdaugh allegedly hid in his parents’ home after the murders of his wife and son.
At least 38 particles were found inside the coat – an amount that fits with the prosecution’s claim that the disgraced attorney used the garment to hide and move one or both of the guns used in the killings.
Jurors have also heard information about Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes for the first time after Judge Newman ruled the evidence can be considered with regards to its role in establishing a motive for the 7 June 2021 murders – marking a major blow to the defence.
Court adjourns for the day
After a day of gunshot residue, financial misdeeds, car data and a bomb scare, Judge Newman calls time on proceedings.
The court is in recess until 9.30am on Thursday at which point cross-examination of Mr Falkofske will continue.
Lots of people are commenting on Twitter that it’s all fine and well for the prosecution to produce all of this data, but as yet they have not put it all in context for the jury or stitched together a timeline as below to illustrate how they believe the night played out.
The jury could well be confused at this point.
Cathy Russon of Law & Crime has also compiled a timeline crossreferencing the data from Alex Murdaugh’s SUV with Maggie Murdaugh’s cellphone.
Here’s the rest of the timeline:
In cross-examination, Mr Falkofske clarifies the data he extracted was encrypted by the manufacturer and not the defendant.
He did not reach out to General Motors for help with the encryption, saying that manufacturers usually don’t help.
A rough outline of the timeline appears to be:
At 9.06pm Murdaugh departs Moselle Road for his parents’ house.
He arrives at 9.22pm.
Murdaugh stays for 21 minutes (as Shelly Smith testified — though he asked her to say he stay almost double that time).
At 9.43pm/9.44pm the vehicle goes out-in-out of Park mode and Murdaugh departs his parents’ home for Moselle Road.
He arrives at the house at 10pm. The car then goes out and into Park mode twice for a few seconds.
At 10.04pm the vehicle comes out of Park mode as he drives from the house to the kennels having not found Maggie and Paul at home. This takes approximately a minute.
We know at 10.06pm he called 911 after discovering the bodies of his wife and son and allegedly checking their pulses and trying to turn Paul over in the preceding minute.
At 10.11 he drives back to the house to get his shotgun over the course of a minute while still on the 911 call. It takes a minute to get the weapon. He then drives back down to the kennels where the first responding police officers would find him minutes later.
10.04.49pm out of Park mode.
10.05.55pm back into Park mode after approximately one minute.
10.11.45pm out of Park mode.
10.12.45pm back into Park mode.
At 10.13.39pm it goes out of Park mode, there is no corresponding data point showing the car going back into Park mode.
While the data cannot tell you who was in the car or whether it was in motion, the prosecution has built a timeline based on whether the car is in Park mode or not. That timeline appears to match with a version of events from the night of the murders.
At 9.44pm the vehicle goes back out of Park mode and then goes back into Park mode at 10pm.
A gap of approximately 16 minutes.
There is another pair of events a moment later with the vehicle going in and out of Park mode over 12 seconds around 10.01pm.
Seconds later there is another pair of events in which the vehicle is out of Park mode for 13 seconds.
At 9.43.05pm the vehicle goes out of Park mode again.
At 9.43.59pm it goes back into Park mode.
Just under a minute had elapsed.
The data shows that at 9.04pm on 7 June 2021 the system began starting up again.
There are more data points at 9.05.56pm continuing for approximately one minute. The car’s engine is now running.
The vehicle is taken out of Park mode at 9.06.56pm.
The vehicle went back into Park mode at 9.22.45pm.
It could have been moving between these two timestamps, but there is no direct evidence from the data for that.
There is a 16-minute gap between these two events.
There are records showing the infotainment system coming on — this can happen when the door is opened or if the car is turned on. Records also show when it powers down.
Other data shows the car shifting out of Park mode.
The prosecution is walking the witness through the spreadsheet he created from the data.