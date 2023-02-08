✕ Close Judge Clifton Newman ruled that the evidence of Murdaugh’s financial crimes is germane to the murder case and therefore can be considered by the jury.

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The double-murder trial of Alex Murdaugh ground to a halt on Wednesday as the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, was evacuated due to a bomb threat.

The threat was reported at around 12.30pm, forcing officials to whisk Mr Murdaugh and the jury away to secure locations.

The courtroom finally began to fill back up by 2.30pm and testimony recommenced at 3.10pm.

Earlier in the day, the jury heard more about the “significant” amount of gunshot residue discovered on a blue raincoat Murdaugh allegedly hid in his parents’ home after the murders of his wife and son.

At least 38 particles were found inside the coat – an amount that fits with the prosecution’s claim that the disgraced attorney used the garment to hide and move one or both of the guns used in the killings.

Jurors have also heard information about Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes for the first time after Judge Newman ruled the evidence can be considered with regards to its role in establishing a motive for the 7 June 2021 murders – marking a major blow to the defence.