Fourth week of testimony underway in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina
Alex Murdaugh is asked if he killed his wife and son
After a dramatic u-turn by the judge, jurors in Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial finally heard testimony about the bizarre September 2021 roadside shooting.
Three months after the murders of his wife and son, Murdaugh claimed he was ambushed and shot in the head in a drive-by shooting.
Jurors heard the 911 call Murdaugh made, his hospital interview with police, and a phone call with investigators a few days later, which he made from a rehab facility.
In the phone interview, Mr Murdaugh confessed he had in fact orchestrated the entire botched hitman plot with Curtis “Cousin Eddie” Smith so his surviving son Buster would inherit a $10m life insurance windfall. He also dismissed any drug connection with the murders of Maggie and Paul on 7 June 2021 in Islandton, South Carolina.
Also on Thursday, the court heard gripping testimony from a crime scene expert who recreated the details of the brutal murders.
Physically assisted by the lead prosecutor, Dr Kenny Kinsey showed the court the angles at which Murdaugh’s son and wife were shot at close range by the family’s dog kennels. He also revealed the likely cause for a tread mark on Maggie’s calf.
Murdaugh leaves the house for the kennels at 10.05pm and arrived within a minute.
The 911 call came at 10.06pm.
At 10.11.54pm he drove back to the house (to get the shotgun).
He drove back down to the kennel at 10.14pm while still on the phone to 911.
Court takes its mid-morning break.
Murdaugh leaves the Almeda property at 9.43pm (21 minutes after arriving). It takes him almost two minutes to exit onto the main road having paused on the driveway.
He arrives at the driveway of Moselle at 10pm on the dot. 30 seconds later he is halfway down the drive going at 22mph.
He drove an average speed of 46.5mph back from Almeda, reaching a max speed of 80mph the new fastest speed for the day).
Rudofski testifies that the road was repaved after the murders and it was dark when Murdaugh made the journey. There are also a lot of wild deer that may run into the road. He says he wouldn’t “run code” (emergency driving with lights on) on that road in its condition at the time.
The speed limit is 55mph.
Murdaugh arrives at his parents’ home in Almeda at 9.22pm having driven at 52mph on average (max 74mph - the fastest he drove all day).
The data appears to show Murdaugh driving onto a grassy area near the treeline towards some outbuildings beside the driveway and carport, 36 seconds after turning into the driveway.
Murdaigh arrives at the law firm at 12.21pm having travelled at an average speed of 37mph (max 60mph)
He left the law firm at 6.24pm and arrived back home at 6.42pm at an average speed of 41mph (max 54.4mph).
Murdaugh left the house for his parents’ house at 9.07pm.
At 9.08.36pm, travelling at 42mph he passes the site where Maggie’s phone was found. After passing that location the SUV accelerates, increasing speed to 68mph over five minutes.
We are being walked through maps of the movements of the SUV on 7 June 2021 made up from 4,820 GPS points. Murdaugh left for work at 12.07pm.
Here’s an overview of some of the maps:
Rudofski testified he worked on the timeline for a year and then just last week he got new data from General Motors about Murdaugh’s 2021 Chevy Suburban.
The new data includes GPS and speed data which were not previously available.
New Witness: Agent Peter Rudofski, SLED
The next witness for the state is SLED Agent Peter Rudofski.
His focus in the investigation is to put all of the available data in the investigation and put it into one readable timeline document.
I’m sure Murdaugh trial-watchers everywhere are relieved.
The myriad of evidence presented so far may now actually be condensed into a digestible format for the jury.
Kelly is a brick wall as he is cross-examined.
Harpootlian is getting increasingly frustrated, at one point addressing the witness as “Senior Special Agent” in an almost sarcastic way, before reasking a question in a slow, halting way, as if Kelly couldn’t understand him.
Kelly says he did not speak with any medical personnel at the hospital on the day of the shooting as to whether Murdaugh was competent to answer questions.
Here’s a taste of the back and forth between the two:
In redirect, Waters reestablishes the timeline of the when Murdaugh was questioned and when he was taken into custody.
Murdaugh gave voluntary interviews to SLED on 4 September 2021 (the day of the shooting) and 6 September. Kelly testifies that he understood the questions and gave consistent answers in both interviews.
Murdaugh then confessed in an interview on 13 September.
State prosecutor Creighton Waters begins redirect by asking about Murdaugh’s interview while at the hospital. The supposition is that Murdaugh was heavily medicated and not compos mentis.
Harpootlian objects and says that they would need to drag out testimony into next week with hospital staff to speak about Murdaugh’s condition. The jury is sent out.
Water says his questions are limited and the jury is brought back in.