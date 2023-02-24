Alex Murdaugh trial - live: Brutal cross-examination begins as Murdaugh spars with prosecutor
Alex Murdaugh took to the stand on Thursday in his trial for the double murder of his wife Maggie and son Paul, giving dramatic testimony at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina.
He immediately denied killing Maggie and Paul but admitted to lying in police interviews about his whereabouts on the night of the brutal killings.
Mr Murdaugh described finding the bodies of his wife and son, after explaining his movements up until that point on 7 June 2021, including his last evening with Paul.
He also admitted to his extensive financial crimes and explained both those and his lies to police as the result of an addiction to opioids.
In the afternoon, Mr Murdaugh was subjected to the first stage of a brutal cross-examination from the state in which he was confronted with individual examples of his egregious theft of settlements for the victims of accidents.
He conceded that the thefts were not just to fund his pill addiction but also his lavish lifestyle, and repeatedly said he was wrong to have done so.
Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters asked: “How many times have you practiced that answer?”
Cross-examination continues at 9.30am ET on Friday.
Disgraced legal scion Alex Murdaugh has denied prosecutors’ claims that he searched a local restaurant online moments after finding his son and wife’s bodies.
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) had previously shared records from the disbarred lawyer’s phone with the court. The information collected from 6pm to 11pm on the day of the shootings showed a bizarre search by Mr Murdaugh at 10.40pm.
Andrea Blanco explains.
Disgraced legal dynasty heir Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial in a South Carolina courthouse for the murders of his wife and son.
Mr Murdaugh, 54, is accused of shooting Paul, 22, twice with a shotgun and Maggie, 52, five times with a rifle on the family’s sprawling hunting lodge in Islandton on 7 June 2021.
He was arrested more than a year later in July 2022 and charged with their murders.
In the 20 months since the brutal double murders propelled the Murdaughs onto national headlines, a series of other scandals, allegations and alleged crimes have also come to light.
Here’s a timeline of the key moments in the case:
Murdaugh describes final day with son Paul before murders
Disgraced legal scion Alex Murdaugh gave a detailed account of how he spent his final day with his son Paul as he testified in his own defence at his double murder trial.
Taking the stand at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, Mr Murdaugh recounted spending the day of 7 June 2021 planting fields with Paul before the 22-year-old and his wife Maggie were murdered at the family’s estate in Islanton, South Carolina.
Andrea Blanco reports on what he told the court.
In a dramatic – and hotly-anticipated moment – in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday morning, the 54-year-old took the witness stand in his trial for the brutal murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.
The disgraced attorney insisted that he is innocent of the horrific slayings but, in a dramatic moment, confessed that he had lied about not going to the dog kennels with Maggie and Paul on the night of 7 June 2021.
“I did lie to them,” he said.
Rachel Sharp reports on his testimony.
Paul Murdaugh encouraged friends “to be present” after one of his friends died when he crashed a boat, Alex Murdaugh told his trial.
Testifying in his own defence at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, Mr Murdaugh recounted how a friend of his son shared in his eulogy that Paul had encouraged friends to be appreciative in life.
Andrea Blanco has the story.
Eagle-eyed viewers following the explosive Alex Murdaugh murder trial sparked frenzied — but incorrect — speculation that acclaimed author John Grisham was in the courtroom.
Screenshots of a man bearing striking resemblance to Mr Grisham began circulating on Twitter on Thursday as Mr Murdaugh testified in his own defence about the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina.
Murdaugh confesses to stealing from law firm in bid to discredit prosecution’s motive
Alex Murdaugh has confessed to stealing money from his law firm – but continues to deny killing his wife Maggie and son Paul in cold blood on the family’s sprawling estate.
