Alex Murdaugh trial – live: Testimony resumes after jurors saw crime scene photos and bodycam from murders
Jury has heard two full days of testimony in Alex Murdaugh’s trial for the murders of wife Maggie and son Paul
Alex Murdaugh: Who is the disgraced attorney and why is he on trial?
Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile murder trial is now in full swing with prosecutors slated to call more witnesses to the stand in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Monday.
The disgraced legal scion, 54, is accused of gunning down his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, at the family’s estate in Islandton on 7 June 2021. He denies the allegations.
Last week, jurors were shown dramatic bodycam footage from the scene of the grisly murders, where he “immediately” told officers the killings were connected to a fatal 2019 boat crash.
Mr Murdaugh’s first police interview was also revealed for the first time, showing how he described attempts to move the victims’ bloodied bodies – an account that was contradicted by law enforcement testimony and images of his “clean” hands and clothing. Crime scene photos of the dog kennels and the 911 call made by Mr Murdaugh were also shown in court.
During testimony, Mr Murdaugh cried in court – while jurors heard that he shed “no tears” on the night of the murders.
The trial is only one of Mr Murdaugh’s troubles in a saga spanning a botched hitman plot, multi-million-dollar fraud schemes, and unexplained deaths.
Stephen Smith remembered on what would be 27th birthday
Stephen Smith was remembered on Sunday on what would be his 27th birthday – as his death still remains a mystery and Alex Murdaugh’s trial continues in South Carolina.
Smith, 19, was found dead in the middle of the road from blunt force trauma to the head in 2015.
His death was officially ruled a hit-and-run but the victim’s family have long doubted this version of events and said that there were murmurings in the community that a “Murdaugh boy” may have been involved.
Following Maggie and Paul’s death, an investigation was reopened into Smith’s death.
Trial to resume Monday morning
The trial of embattled legal scion Alex Murdaugh is set to resume at 9.30am local time on Monday morning.
Jurors will return to Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, for what will be the third full day of testimony in the high-profile murder case.
In total, the trial is expected to last around three weeks.
Murders, multi-million-dollar fraud and mystery deaths: Alex Murdaugh’s spectacular fall from grace
The “trial of the century” is now under way in a courtroom in South Carolina where powerful legal scion Alex Murdaugh is charged with the brutal double murder of his wife and son.
But this is far from the only twist in a bizarre and sprawling tale of unexplained deaths, hitman plots and multi-million-dollar fraud schemes, writes The Independent’s Rachel Sharp:
Prosecutors allege Murdaugh shot dead wife and son to cover up financial crimes
Disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh killed his wife and son to gain sympathy, thereby providing a cover from damning financial crimes, prosecutors alleged in December when they provided their most detailed theory to date in a saga that has drawn worldwide attention for its bizarre twists.
South Carolina official says Murdaugh will not face death penalty
State prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh when the disbarred attorney appears in court next month for a double murder trial that has drawn international attention.
“After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided to seek life without parole for Alex Murdaugh,” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement.
Alex Murdaugh: The legal scion on trial for the murders of his wife and son
The hotly-anticipated trial of Alex Murdaugh is finally underway in South Carolina where he is facing life in prison for the double murder of his wife and son.
The 54-year-old heir to a prominent legal dynasty is accused of gunning down wife Maggie, 52, and their son Paul, 22, on the grounds of the sprawling family estate in Islandton back on 7 June 2021.
He was arrested in July 2022 and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Mr Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to the charges and maintains that the person or persons responsible for killing his wife and son is still at large.
So who is the man at the heart of the saga?
Murdaugh’s ‘clean’ shirt undermines claim he touched bloodied bodies
Newly-released stills from bodycam footage show Alex Murdaugh dressed in a “clean” white shirt after he claims he touched his wife and son’s bloodied bodies on finding them shot dead at the family estate in South Carolina.
In two images, released by Colleton County Court on Friday, Mr Murdaugh is seen on the grounds of the property in Islandton in the aftermath of the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.
Mr Murdaugh is dressed in a white T-shirt and dark shorts in the images. The stills are grainy but there are no obvious signs of blood on his shirt.
Rachel Sharp has the details.
Watch: Full interview of Alex Murdaugh at crime scene
Prosection highlights Murdaugh account discrepancies
Alex Murdaugh‘s comments to police about his whereabouts around the time his wife and son were fatally shot may not have been accurate, according to video evidence presented by prosecutors Friday at the South Carolina attorney’s murder trial.
In cross examining one of the detectives who interviewed Murdaugh, his lawyer underlined that despite the gory scene of two people killed with powerful weapons at close range, Murdaugh didn’t appear to have any blood on him.
Read on:
Crime scene photos shown to jury
Photos of the bloody crime scene where Alex Murdaugh’s son Paul and wife Maggie were brutally shot to death have been revealed at the legal scion’s murder trial.
The photos were introduced into evidence on Friday as SLED forensic analyst Melinda Worley testified during the third day at Colleton County Court in Walterboro, South Carolina.
The images show blood on the ground and a bullet hole in a window of the dog kennel area where defendant Mr Murdaugh’s 22-year-old son Paul was shot at the family’s estate in Islandton.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Agent testified she found shotshell wad on floor as well as blood, tissues, and piece of skull