Alex Murdaugh trial - live: Murder case to begin as jury selection wraps up in South Carolina
Murder trial of the scion of powerful South Carolina legal family is set to hear opening arguments
Alex Murdaugh is on trial accused of murdering his son and wife to cover up a yearslong fraud and money laundering scheme in a case that has gripped South Carolina.
Margaret Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22, were found shot dead on their rural Colleton County property in June 2021.
More than a year later, Mr Murdaugh, 54, was charged with their murder. He has pleaded not guilty, and jury selection in his murder trial began on Monday.
The trial marks a spectacular fall from grace for Mr Murdaugh, who was until recently a powerful attorney and came from three generations of district attorneys who reigned over South Carolina’s Lowcountry.
He has since been disbarred, and in a separate criminal case faces more than 100 charges for an alleged $9m tax evasion scheme.
In pre-trial arguments, prosecutors said they wanted to show the jury evidence of the other crimes Mr Murdaugh is charged with.
They argue that Mr Murdaugh killed his wife and son show he killed his wife and son as a distraction from the other crimes he was allegedly, committing, which included money laundering and stealing settlement cash from clients.
Opening arguments are excepted to begin on Wednesday.
Alex Murdaugh’s spectacular fall from grace
On the surface, Alex Murdaugh had it all.
He was a high-powered attorney who ran both his own law firm and worked in the local prosecutor’s office.
He was the son of a powerful legal dynasty that dominated a local South Carolina community for almost a century.
And he was a family man with a wife and two adult sons living on a vast country estate.
But over the last 13 months, Murdaugh has had a spectacular fall from grace, culminating in him now being charged with the savage double murder of his wife and son.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has more.
Murders, fraud, a hitman plot: Alex Murdaugh’s spectacular fall from grace
Alex Murdaugh has been charged with the double murder of his wife and son over one year after their bodies were found in the grounds of the wealthy family’s estate. It marks just the latest twist in a tale of unexplained deaths, hitman plots and multi-million-dollar fraud schemes, writes Rachel Sharp