Dramatic footage has revealed Alex Murdaugh being confronted by law enforcement about wild inconsistencies in his alibi in a police interview two months on from the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

Footage of the 11 August 2021 interview with Mr Murdaugh was played in court on Wednesday as the prosecution nears the end of its case in the disgraced legal scion’s double murder trial.

In the interview, which has never been seen before, the discrepancies between Mr Murdaugh’s version of events on the night of 7 June 2021 and the trove of evidence and witness testimony revealed at his murder trial was laid bare.

Among the inconsistencies were: how long Mr Murdaugh spent at his mother’s home that night; whether or not he went to the dog kennels; the different clothes he was wearing; the timeline of when he was at his law firm; and the reason Maggie had gone to the family estate that day.

The footage also reveals Mr Murdaugh’s apparent lack of surprise when he was told for the first that his wife and son had been murdered by the family’s own guns.

During testimony in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Wednesday, SLED Special Agent David Owen was asked to describe Mr Murdaugh’s reaction when he told him “family guns” had been used in the killings.

“Nothing,” the agent testified.

Agent Owen, the lead agent in the murder case, told the court that the interview came about when Mr Murdaugh called him in late July asking for his SUV back because he wanted his golf clubs.

He said he asked Mr Murdaugh to come to see him the next day as he wanted to give him an update on the case and ask him further questions – but the accused killer declined saying he was going on vacation.

Several days later, Mr Murdaugh called him back and they arranged for him to come in for the interview on 11 August.

The interview – coming almost exactly two months on from the murders – was attended by Agent Owen, SLED Senior Special Agent Jeff Croft, Mr Murdaugh and Corey Fleming.

Mr Fleming is a defence attorney and friend of Mr Murdaugh who is now also charged with a string of financial crimes in connection to the accused killer.

At the start of the interview, Mr Fleming raised concerns with the law enforcement’s questioning of Mr Murdaugh – saying that they were there for an update in the case and did not believe he was submitting for questions.

“I thought we were here to get an update on what’s going on,” he said.

“Are you asking him questions to further your investigation or are you asking him questions because you think he’s a suspect?”

The agent said he had questions he wanted answering to help further the investigation.

Mr Murdaugh however insisted he was happy to answer questions, saying he wanted to do “anything to help” the murder investigation.

On Monday, prosecutors said that the state was on track to finish its case on Wednesday.

Prosecutors claim that Mr Murdaugh shot dead Maggie and Paul at the dog kennels on the family’s sprawling 1,700-acre estate at around 8.50pm on the night of 7 June 2021.

Mr Murdaugh claims he was asleep at the house and woke up and went to visit his mother. When he returned, he said he found his wife and son’s bodies.

Prosecutors allege that Mr Murdaugh killed his wife and son to distract from his string of alleged financial crimes – at a time when his multi-million-dollar fraud scheme was on the brink of being exposed.

Meanwhile, the defence is seeking to paint him as a family man who could not have carried out the brutal murders because he loved his wife and son.

The brutal double murders brought to light a series of scandals surrounding Mr Murdaugh including unexplained deaths, the multi-million-dollar fraud scheme and the botched hitman plot.

At the time of the murders, Paul was awaiting trial over the death of Mallory Beach – a 19-year-old woman who died in a 2019 crash in the Murdaugh family boat.

Paul was allegedly drunk driving the boat at the time and crashed it, throwing Beach overboard. Her body washed ashore a week later. Paul was charged with multiple felonies over the boat wreck and was facing 25 years in prison at the time of his murder.

The Beach family sued Mr Murdaugh and a lawsuit hearing was scheduled for the week of the murders. It was postponed following Maggie and Paul’s murders.

Days on from the shootings, an investigtion was then reopened into the 2015 death of Stephen Smith, who was found dead in the middle of the road in Hampton County.

The openly gay teenager, 19, had suffered blunt force trauma to the head and his death was officially ruled a hit-and-run. But the victim’s family have long doubted this version of events, with the Murdaugh name cropping up in several police tips and community rumours.

An investigation was also reopened into another mystery death connected to the Murdaugh family – that of the Murdaugh’s longtime housekeeper Gloria Satterfield.

She died in 2018 in a mystery trip and fall accident at the family home. Mr Murdaugh then allegedly stole around $4m in a wrongful death settlement from her sons.

Then, three months on from the murders on 4 September 2021, Mr Murdaugh was suddenly shot in the head along the side of a road in Hampton County.

He survived and called 911, claiming he was ambushed in a drive-by shooting while he was changing a tire on his vehicle.

But, Mr Murdaugh’s story about the incident quickly unravelled.

One week later on 13 September, he confessed to law enforcement that he had orchestrated the whole saga, paying an alleged hitman to shoot and kill him in an assisted suicide plot so that his surviving son Buster could get a $10m life insurance windfall.

He told investigators that he had paid Curtis “Eddie” Smith – a former law firm client, distant cousin and allegedly his drug dealer – to carry out the shooting. Both he and Mr Smith were arrested and charged over the incident.

The plot, described as the “side of the road” incident, marked one of the most bizarre twists in the sprawling scandal which has enveloped the disgraced heir to a prominent South Carolina legal dynasty over the past 20 months.

Mr Murdaugh, 54, is facing life in prison for the murders of his wife and son. He has pleaded not guilty.