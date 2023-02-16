Alex Murdaugh trial – live: New police interview video reveals major discrepancies in defendant’s alibi
Fourth week of testimony underway in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina
Bodycam shows Alex Murdaugh as first officers arrive on scene of wife and son’s murders
It was a dramatic day at Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial in South Carolina with the judge ruling that a major plank of the prosecution case is not admissible as evidence before reversing the decision.
Judge Clifton Newman ruled that jurors cannot hear testimony about the bizarre September 2021 roadside shooting – which later turned out to be a botched hitman plot.
Three months on from the June 2021 murders of wife Maggie and son Paul Murdaugh, the disgraced attorney was ambushed in what he claimed was a drive-by shooting. He later confessed to orchestrating the plot with alleged co-conspirator Curtis “Cousin Eddie” Smith so his surviving son Buster would inherit a $10m life insurance windfall.
Judge Newman ruled that the defence team opened the door to testimony about the plot being admitted in their own questioning of the lead investigator into the murders, David Owen.
The court was gripped by video of Murdaugh being interviewed by Owen in which the defendant contradicted witness evidence heard so far at trial. His answers did much to tie together the prosecution’s case against him, though the defence aggressively challenged police procedure relating to the investigation.
The trial resumes on Thursday at 9.30am.
Disgraced legal dynasty heir Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial in a South Carolina courthouse for the murders of his wife and son.
Mr Murdaugh, 54, is accused of shooting Paul, 22, twice with a shotgun and Maggie, 52, five times with a rifle on the family’s sprawling hunting lodge in Islandton on 7 June 2021.
He was arrested more than a year later in July 2022 and charged with their murders.
In the 19 months since the brutal double murders propelled the Murdaughs onto national headlines, a series of other scandals, allegations and alleged crimes have also come to light.
It’s a dramatic saga that now includes murder, a botched hitman plot, multi-million-dollar fraud schemes and a series of unexplained deaths.
The now-disbarred attorney denies the allegations and has pleaded not guilty.
Mr Murdaugh’s trial got underway at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on 23 January.
The prosecution is expected to wrap up its case this week (week of 13 February) before the defence begins its own case, where Mr Murdaugh is expected to take the stand.
Alex Murdaugh’s past alleged extramarital affair emerged on the seventeenth day of the trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.
The prosecution sought to have new testimony from Maggie Murdaugh’s sister Marian Proctor — including details about Mr Murdaugh’s affair more than a decade ago and his opioid use — admitted in court on Tuesday. The murder trial is now in its fourth week at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina.
Murdaugh’s bizarre botched hitman plot can be presented at murder trial, judge rules
Testimony about Alex Murdaugh’s bizarre botched hitman plot will be admitted as evidence in his double murder trial, the judge ruled in a reversal of his own decision hours earlier.
The move clears the way for the man accused of being Mr Murdaugh’s co-conspirator and drug dealer to possibly take the stand.
New Murdaugh police interview exposes wild inconsistencies between his alibi and witness accounts
Dramatic footage has revealed Alex Murdaugh being confronted by law enforcement about wild inconsistencies in his alibi in a police interview two months on from the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.
Footage of the 11 August 2021 interview with Mr Murdaugh was played in court on Wednesday as the prosecution nears the end of its case in the disgraced legal scion’s double murder trial in Colleton County, South Carolina.
In the interview, which has never been seen before, the discrepancies between Mr Murdaugh’s version of events on the night of 7 June 2021 and the trove of evidence and witness testimony revealed at his murder trial was laid bare.
Murdaugh trial shown new crime scene photos as dog caretaker describes strange state of kennels
A man who took care of the dogs at Alex Murdaugh’s property has testified about strange details in crime scene photos at the disgraced legal scion’s murder trial.
Roger Dale Davis, who handled Mr Murdaughs’ dog kennels in the sprawling property of Moselle in Islandton, South Carolina, was called by the state to testify on Tuesday at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro.
The jury is excused for the day.
Judge Newman reverses his earlier decision and says that the defence has opened the door for all the testimony relating to the roadside shooting and Cousin Eddie.
Court is now in recess until 9.30am on Thursday.