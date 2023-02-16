Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1676531700

Alex Murdaugh trial – live: New police interview video reveals major discrepancies in defendant’s alibi

Fourth week of testimony underway in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina

Oliver O'Connell,Rachel Sharp
Thursday 16 February 2023 07:15

Bodycam shows Alex Murdaugh as first officers arrive on scene of wife and son’s murders

It was a dramatic day at Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial in South Carolina with the judge ruling that a major plank of the prosecution case is not admissible as evidence before reversing the decision.

Judge Clifton Newman ruled that jurors cannot hear testimony about the bizarre September 2021 roadside shooting – which later turned out to be a botched hitman plot.

Three months on from the June 2021 murders of wife Maggie and son Paul Murdaugh, the disgraced attorney was ambushed in what he claimed was a drive-by shooting. He later confessed to orchestrating the plot with alleged co-conspirator Curtis “Cousin Eddie” Smith so his surviving son Buster would inherit a $10m life insurance windfall.

Judge Newman ruled that the defence team opened the door to testimony about the plot being admitted in their own questioning of the lead investigator into the murders, David Owen.

The court was gripped by video of Murdaugh being interviewed by Owen in which the defendant contradicted witness evidence heard so far at trial. His answers did much to tie together the prosecution’s case against him, though the defence aggressively challenged police procedure relating to the investigation.

The trial resumes on Thursday at 9.30am.

Recommended

1676531700

A timeline of murders, financial fraud, unexplained deaths and arrest

Disgraced legal dynasty heir Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial in a South Carolina courthouse for the murders of his wife and son.

Mr Murdaugh, 54, is accused of shooting Paul, 22, twice with a shotgun and Maggie, 52, five times with a rifle on the family’s sprawling hunting lodge in Islandton on 7 June 2021.

He was arrested more than a year later in July 2022 and charged with their murders.

In the 19 months since the brutal double murders propelled the Murdaughs onto national headlines, a series of other scandals, allegations and alleged crimes have also come to light.

Here’s a timeline of the key moments in the case:

Alex Murdaugh: A timeline of murders, financial fraud, unexplained deaths and arrest

In the 20 months since brutal double murders propelled the Murdaughs into national headlines, a series of other scandals, allegations and alleged crimes have also come to light

Oliver O'Connell16 February 2023 07:15
1676524500

Key revelations from the Alex Murdaugh murder trial... so far

It’s a dramatic saga that now includes murder, a botched hitman plot, multi-million-dollar fraud schemes and a series of unexplained deaths.

The now-disbarred attorney denies the allegations and has pleaded not guilty.

Mr Murdaugh’s trial got underway at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on 23 January.

The prosecution is expected to wrap up its case this week (week of 13 February) before the defence begins its own case, where Mr Murdaugh is expected to take the stand.

Here are the key revelations from the trial so far:

‘Confession’, bloody scene and ‘clean’ shirt: Key moments from Alex Murdaugh trial

Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile trial is under way at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina. Rachel Sharp explains the most crucial moments so far

Oliver O'Connell16 February 2023 05:15
1676517324

ICYMI: Maggie Murdaugh kicked Alex out of home after suspecting he had an affair

Alex Murdaugh’s past alleged extramarital affair emerged on the seventeenth day of the trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

The prosecution sought to have new testimony from Maggie Murdaugh’s sister Marian Proctor — including details about Mr Murdaugh’s affair more than a decade ago and his opioid use — admitted in court on Tuesday. The murder trial is now in its fourth week at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina.

Andrew Blanco has the details.

Maggie Murdaugh suspected Alex had an affair 15 years ago, sister tells trial

Disgraced lawyer denies murdering his wife and son

Oliver O'Connell16 February 2023 03:15
1676513724

Watch: Video of Murdaugh’s interrogation played in courtroom

Murdaugh Trial: Video of Murdaugh's interrogation played in courtroom
Oliver O'Connell16 February 2023 02:15
1676510124

Murdaugh’s bizarre botched hitman plot can be presented at murder trial, judge rules

Testimony about Alex Murdaugh’s bizarre botched hitman plot will be admitted as evidence in his double murder trial, the judge ruled in a reversal of his own decision hours earlier.

The move clears the way for the man accused of being Mr Murdaugh’s co-conspirator and drug dealer to possibly take the stand.

Rachel Sharp has the details.

Alex Murdaugh’s bizarre botched hitman plot barred from double murder trial

Three months on from the double murders, Mr Murdaugh allegedly paid a hitman to shoot him dead so that his son Buster would receive a $10m life insurance windfall

Oliver O'Connell16 February 2023 01:15
1676506524

New Murdaugh police interview exposes wild inconsistencies between his alibi and witness accounts

Dramatic footage has revealed Alex Murdaugh being confronted by law enforcement about wild inconsistencies in his alibi in a police interview two months on from the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

Footage of the 11 August 2021 interview with Mr Murdaugh was played in court on Wednesday as the prosecution nears the end of its case in the disgraced legal scion’s double murder trial in Colleton County, South Carolina.

In the interview, which has never been seen before, the discrepancies between Mr Murdaugh’s version of events on the night of 7 June 2021 and the trove of evidence and witness testimony revealed at his murder trial was laid bare.

Rachel Sharp has the story.

Alex Murdaugh police interview exposes wild inconsistencies in alibi

Footage of the 11 August 2021 interview between Mr Murdaugh and law enforcement was played in court on Wednesday

Oliver O'Connell16 February 2023 00:15
1676504724

Watch: Murdaugh asked if he killed his wife and son

Oliver O'Connell15 February 2023 23:45
1676502924

Murdaugh trial shown new crime scene photos as dog caretaker describes strange state of kennels

A man who took care of the dogs at Alex Murdaugh’s property has testified about strange details in crime scene photos at the disgraced legal scion’s murder trial.

Roger Dale Davis, who handled Mr Murdaughs’ dog kennels in the sprawling property of Moselle in Islandton, South Carolina, was called by the state to testify on Tuesday at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro.

Andrea Blanco reports.

Alex Murdaugh trial shown new crime scene photos as dog caretaker testifies

Prosecutors have hinted that the lack of items connecting Murdaugh to the killings indicate he cleaned up the crime scene before alerting police of the bodies

Oliver O'Connell15 February 2023 23:15
1676500901

Watch: Judge rules ‘roadside incident’ testimony allowed

Oliver O'Connell15 February 2023 22:41
1676499305

The jury is excused for the day.

Judge Newman reverses his earlier decision and says that the defence has opened the door for all the testimony relating to the roadside shooting and Cousin Eddie.

Court is now in recess until 9.30am on Thursday.

Oliver O'Connell15 February 2023 22:15

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in