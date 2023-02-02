✕ Close Alex Murdaugh cries as court shown video from dog kennels before murders

Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh’s trial have begun pointing to a potential motive for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, bringing up the disgraced attorney’s alleged financial crimes for the first time on Wednesday.

Judge Clifton Newman is expected to determine on Thursday whether or not such financial evidence can be admitted – with prosecutors stressing it is important to establishing motive while the defence wants it thrown out.

This comes after a stunning day at the Colleton County Courthouse in South Carolina, where footage casts doubts on Mr Murdaugh’s alibi.

Cellphone footage taken by Paul at the dog kennels just minutes before the murders revealed three voices – Paul, Maggie and a man prosecutors say is Mr Murdaugh.

In dramatic testimony, two friends of Paul told jurors they are “100 per cent sure” the third voice belongs to Mr Murdaugh. The disbarred attorney has claimed he was napping at home at that time.

A second video, sent through Snapchat by Paul an hour before the murders, also shows Mr Murdaugh dressed in a button-down shirt and trousers – different clothing than he is wearing in police bodycam after the killings.