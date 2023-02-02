Alex Murdaugh trial – live: Prosecutors point to murder motive after Snapchat video reveals different clothing
Sixth day of testimony to get under way in Walterboro, Colleton County, South Carolina where Alex Murdaugh stands trial for murders of wife Maggie and son Paul
Alex Murdaugh cries as court shown video from dog kennels before murders
Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh’s trial have begun pointing to a potential motive for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, bringing up the disgraced attorney’s alleged financial crimes for the first time on Wednesday.
Judge Clifton Newman is expected to determine on Thursday whether or not such financial evidence can be admitted – with prosecutors stressing it is important to establishing motive while the defence wants it thrown out.
This comes after a stunning day at the Colleton County Courthouse in South Carolina, where footage casts doubts on Mr Murdaugh’s alibi.
Cellphone footage taken by Paul at the dog kennels just minutes before the murders revealed three voices – Paul, Maggie and a man prosecutors say is Mr Murdaugh.
In dramatic testimony, two friends of Paul told jurors they are “100 per cent sure” the third voice belongs to Mr Murdaugh. The disbarred attorney has claimed he was napping at home at that time.
A second video, sent through Snapchat by Paul an hour before the murders, also shows Mr Murdaugh dressed in a button-down shirt and trousers – different clothing than he is wearing in police bodycam after the killings.
What happened in court on Wednesday?
Witnesses say voice in murder scene video is Alex Murdaugh
Jurors were shown cellphone footage taken by Paul at the dog kennels of the sprawling family estate in Islandton just minutes before he and Maggie were shot dead.
Off-camera, three voices are heard – Paul, Maggie and a man prosecutors say is Alex Murdaugh.
In dramatic testimony, two friends of Paul with close ties to the family told jurors that they are “100 per cent sure” that the voice belongs to Mr Murdaugh. The disbarred attorney has claimed he was napping at the family home at that time.
Murder timeframe narrowed down to eight-second window
Prosecutors claim that Paul was shot dead first at around 8.50pm, followed by Maggie – with cellphone data being used to narrow down the murders to a precise eight-second window.
SLED Lt. Britt Dove testified that Paul’s last phone activity was at 8.48.59pm and Maggie’s was at 8.49.27pm.
Eight seconds later at 8.49.35pm, Paul received a text message but it went unread.
Neither Maggie nor Paul used their phones after that.
Calls Murdaugh made to wife on night of murders ‘deleted’
In dramatic courtroom testimony, jurors heard that calls Mr Murdaugh made to his wife on the night of the murders were mysteriously later “deleted” from his call log.
In court on Tuesday, Lt Dove testified that Mr Murdaugh had called Maggie five times between 9.04pm and 10.03pm on the night of 7 June 2021 after he had allegedly killed her and Paul. None of the calls were answered.
Lt Dove, who processed the three cellphones belonging to Mr Murdaugh, Maggie and Paul, testified that the trove of phone calls Mr Murdaugh made to his wife’s cellphone after he allegedly shot the victims dead was missing from his call log. The only explanation for the missing data is that the call logs were manually and intentionally deleted by someone, he said.
Defence casts doubt on theory Murdaugh took Maggie’s phone
Under cross-examination, the defence casted doubt on the theory that it could have been Mr Murdaugh who threw Maggie’s phone along the side of Moselle Road.
Lt Dove admitted that cellphone data suggested Maggie and Mr Murdaugh’s phones were not in the same place at the same time at 9.06pm.
This was important because 9.06pm is when the final orientation change – or movement – was recorded on Maggie’s phone.
Lt Dove testified that this movement could have been as it was being thrown from a vehicle to where it was discovered the next day, with the defence pointing out Mr Murdaugh was walking with his cellphone at that time.
However, under redirect, prosecutors cast doubt on the defence’s timeframe for when the phone was tossed from a car down Moselle Lane, as Lt Dove testified that an orientation change can only take place when the phone screen is on.
The SLED agent testified that the screen on Maggie’s phone was off between 9.07pm and 9.31pm so if the phone was thrown from a car during that time, there would have been no orientation change.
Alex Murdaugh’s many alleged scandals
The murder charges are far from Alex Murdaugh’s only legal troubles.
Prosecutors claim he shot dead his family members in an attempt to distract from a string of other scandals and crimes encircling him.
At the time of the murders, Mr Murdaugh was believed to be facing financial ruin from a 20-year opioid addiction and – one day earlier – had been confronted by his law firm PMPED over an alleged multi-million-dollar fraud scheme.
Now, Mr Murdaugh is charged with more than 100 counts from multiple indictments alleging he stole nearly $8.5m from clients at his law firm in fraud schemes going back a decade.
The attorney, who has since been disbarred, allegedly represented the clients in wrongful death settlements before pocketing the money for himself.
Alleged victims include family members of Gloria Satterfield family, the Murdaugh’s longtime housekeeper who died in a mysterious trip and fall accident at the family home in 2018.
At the time, her death was regarded as an accidental fall – though the investigation was reopened after Maggie and Paul’s murders.
Three months on from the murders – on 4 September 2021 – Mr Murdaugh allegedly conspired to pay a hitman to shoot him dead so that Buster would inherit a $10m life insurance windfall.
The now-disbarred attorney initially claimed he was ambushed in a drive-by shooting while changing a tyre on his vehicle, but his story quickly unravelled and he confessed to orchestrating the plot with alleged co-conspirator Curtis Smith.
Satterfield’s death is only one mysterious death surrounding the Murdaugh family.
At the time of the murders, Paul was awaiting trial over a fatal 2019 boat crash where 19-year-old Mallory Beach died.
Questions have also surfaced about the 2015 death of Stephen Smith, 19, who was found dead in the middle of the road in Hampton County, South Carolina.
Crime scene photos from the murders
WATCH: The video that casts doubt on Alex Murdaugh’s alibi
