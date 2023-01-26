✕ Close Jury selection for Alex Murdaugh accused of killing wife, son

Opening arguments in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial have described in gruesome detail the fatal gunshot injuries suffered by the South Carolina legal scion’s wife and son.

Mr Murdaugh, 54, wept while listening to defence attorney Dick Harpootlian describe how his son Paul’s head “exploded like a watermelon” after being hit by a pair of buckshot blasts from a shotgun.

His wife Maggie was shot by an AR-style rifle while attempting to run away at their rural Colleton County property in June 2021, and finished off with a shot to the head from close range, Mr Harpootlian said.

Mr Harpootlian questioned how Alex could have committed both murders in quick succession with different firearms.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters told the court that a Snapchat video sent from Paul’s phone minutes before the murders took place would prove that Alex was present — something he has always denied.

“The key piece of forensic evidence in this case is the cellphones,” Mr Waters said.

Mr Murdaugh has been charged separately with fraud and money laundering charges stemming from his years as a powerful attorney in South Carolina’s Lowcountry.

His surviving son Buster was in court to hear the opening arguments.