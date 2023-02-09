Alex Murdaugh trial – live: Car data offers timeline of night of murders after court evacuated for bomb threat
Third week of testimony underway for Alex Murdaugh at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina
Judge Clifton Newman ruled that the evidence of Murdaugh’s financial crimes is germane to the murder case and therefore can be considered by the jury.
In a dramatic day in the double-murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, was suddenly evacuated due to a bomb threat.
The threat was reported at around 12.30pm Wednesday, forcing officials to whisk Murdaugh and the jury away to secure locations.
After the threat was deemed a hoax, testimony resumed with an examination of data recovered from Murdaugh’s SUV.
The data offered jurors a potential timeline for Murdaugh’s movements on the night of 7 June 2021 – when Maggie and Paul were shot dead. It indicates the suspect only stayed at his parents’ home for around 20 minutes – and not the 30 to 40 minutes he asked his mother’s carer to tell authorities.
Earlier in the day, jurors also heard more about the “significant” amount of gunshot residue discovered on a blue raincoat Murdaugh allegedly hid in his parents’ home. At least 38 particles were found inside the coat – an amount that fits with the prosecution’s claim he used the garment to hide and move one or both of the guns used in the murders.
Jurors also heard testimony about Murdaugh’s financial crimes which prosecutors claim establish his motive.
Bomb threat reportedly came from South Carolina inmate
The bomb threat which prompted an emergency evacuation of the courthouse and derailed the trial of Alex Murdaugh reportedly came from a South Carolina prison inmate.
Multiple sources told FITS News that the hoax threat was called in from Ridgeland, South Carolina, from an unidentified incarcerated individual.
The outlet reported that the incident appears to have no connection to Mr Murdaugh’s trial.
The incident unfolded at around 12.30pm Wednesday when Judge Newman announced that the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, was being evacuated.
Officials whisked Mr Murdaugh and the jury away to secure locations and multiple law enforcement agencies descended on the scene.
At around 3pm the court was deemed secure and testimony resumed.
‘Fidgety’ Murdaugh visited mom on night of murders
A “fidgety” Alex Murdaugh showed up at his sick mother’s house for a brief 20-minute visit on the night of his wife and son’s murders – before later claiming he was there double the length of time and offering to pay towards the wedding of the caretaker who could refute his alibi.
Muschelle “Shelly” Smith, who had been working as a caregiver to Mr Murdaugh’s mother Libby from October 2019, gave emotional and at-times damning testimony in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Monday.
Rachel Sharp has the story.
Muschelle “Shelly” Smith testified that Mr Murdaugh also showed up at his parents’ home days later with a blue tarp
Profile: Alex Murdaugh
Who is the man at centre of a legal hurricane involving the murders of his wife and son, more than 100 criminal charges over white-collar fraud, and a botched hitman job?
The man now on trial for the murders of his wife and son is facing more than 100 other criminal charges over an alleged white collar fraud spree and a botched hitman plot
By time of murders, ‘fuse was lit’ to expose Murdaugh’s financial crimes, attorney says
The “fuse had been lit” to expose Alex Murdaugh’s slew of alleged financial crimes at the time of his wife and son’s murders – but his problems would likely “be over” if the family was the “victim of an unspeakable tragedy”, according to dramatic courtroom testimony at his trial.
Attorney Mark Tinsley took the witness stand at Colleton County Courthouse in South Carolina on Monday morning to testify about the lawsuit he brought against Mr Murdaugh on behalf of the family of Mallory Beach.
Beach, 19, died in a February 2019 crash in the Murdaugh family boat.
Read on:
If the disgraced attorney was the ‘victim of an unspeakable tragedy’ then no jury would side against him in the wrongful death suit brought by Mallory Beach’s family, testified attorney Mark Tinsley
Gunshot residue found all over blue raincoat Murdaugh allegedly hid in parents’ home
Gunshot residue was found all over the mystery blue raincoat that Alex Murdaugh allegedly hid in his parents’ home in the days after his wife and son were shot dead, according to bombshell courtroom testimony.
SLED forensic scientist Megan Fletcher testified in Colleton County Courthouse in South Carolina that at least 38 gunshot residue (GSR) particles were found on the inside of the jacket which was seized from Mr Murdaugh’s parents’ home.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Days after the 7 June 2021 murders, Mr Murdaugh allegedly turned up at his parents’ house cradling a bundled-up ‘blue something’ in his hands
All the key revelations from the Alex Murdaugh murder trial so far...
It’s a dramatic saga that now includes murder, a botched hitman plot, multi-million-dollar fraud schemes and a series of unexplained deaths.
The now-disbarred attorney denies the allegations and has pleaded not guilty.
Mr Murdaugh’s trial got underway at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on 23 January.
Here are the key revelations from the trial so far:
Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile trial got underway at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on 23 January. Rachel Sharp explains the most crucial moments so far
Does data from the SUV help establish a timeline of the night of the murders?
Dwight Falkofske is the FBI electronic analysis specialist who extracted data from Alex Murdaugh’s 2021 Suburban SUV.
The data shows the times the infotainment system would start up or go off and when the vehicle would go in and out of Park mode.
A rough timeline of the events based on evidence heard so far in the trial would run as follows:
- At 9.06pm Murdaugh departs Moselle Road for his parents’ house.
- He arrives at 9.22pm.
- Murdaugh stays for 21 minutes (as Shelly Smith testified — though he asked her to say he stayed almost double that time).
- At 9.43pm/9.44pm the vehicle goes out-in-out of Park mode and Murdaugh departs his parents’ home for Moselle Road.
- He arrives at the house at 10pm. The car then goes out and into Park mode twice for a few seconds.
- At 10.04pm the vehicle comes out of Park mode as he drives from the house to the kennels having not found Maggie and Paul at home. This takes approximately a minute.
- We know at 10.06pm he called 911 after discovering the bodies of his wife and son and allegedly checking their pulses and trying to turn Paul over in the preceding minute.
- At 10.11 he drives back to the house to get his shotgun over the course of a minute while still on the 911 call. It takes a minute to get the weapon. He then drives back down to the kennels where the first responding police officers would find him minutes later.
As many people have commented on Twitter, it’s all fine and well for the prosecution to produce all of this data, but as yet they have not put it all in context for the jury or stitched together a timeline as above to illustrate how they believe the night played out.
The jury could well be confused at this point.
During closing arguments, the prosecution will have to work hard to piece together the SUV data, cellphone data, phone and text records, videos, and crime scene evidence — and how all this relates to the alleged financial crimes — in a coherent manner for the jury to understand what they think happened at Moselle Road that night.
The full story of Alex Murdaugh’s spectacular fall from grace
On the surface, Alex Murdaugh had it all.
He was a high-powered attorney who ran both his own law firm and worked in the local prosecutor’s office.
He was the son of a powerful legal dynasty that dominated the local South Carolina community for almost a century.
And he was a family man who lived with his wife and two adult sons on their sprawling country estate.
But over the last 19 months, Mr Murdaugh has experienced a spectacular fall from grace, culminating in what has been described as the “trial of the century” now taking place in a courtroom in Walterboro, South Carolina.
The ‘trial of the century’ is now under way in a courtroom in South Carolina where powerful legal scion Alex Murdaugh is charged with the brutal double murder of his wife and son. But this is far from the only twist in a bizarre and sprawling tale of unexplained deaths, hitman plots and multi-million-dollar fraud schemes, writes Rachel Sharp
Watch: The moment the court was evacuated
Full Story: Murdaugh murder trial suddenly evacuated due to bomb threat
Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile murder trial was dramatically evacuated over a bomb threat received at the courthouse.
The bomb threat came in to staff at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, just before 12.30pm ET on Wednesday, prompting a sudden evacuation of the entire building.
SLED released a statement confirming that the “threat” was under investigation.
Rachel Sharp reports on the dramatic turn of events.
Judge Newman suddenly told the courtroom ‘we have to evacuate the building’ during the third week of testimony in Walterboro, South Carolina