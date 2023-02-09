✕ Close Judge Clifton Newman ruled that the evidence of Murdaugh’s financial crimes is germane to the murder case and therefore can be considered by the jury.

In a dramatic day in the double-murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, was suddenly evacuated due to a bomb threat.

The threat was reported at around 12.30pm Wednesday, forcing officials to whisk Murdaugh and the jury away to secure locations.

After the threat was deemed a hoax, testimony resumed with an examination of data recovered from Murdaugh’s SUV.

The data offered jurors a potential timeline for Murdaugh’s movements on the night of 7 June 2021 – when Maggie and Paul were shot dead. It indicates the suspect only stayed at his parents’ home for around 20 minutes – and not the 30 to 40 minutes he asked his mother’s carer to tell authorities.

Earlier in the day, jurors also heard more about the “significant” amount of gunshot residue discovered on a blue raincoat Murdaugh allegedly hid in his parents’ home. At least 38 particles were found inside the coat – an amount that fits with the prosecution’s claim he used the garment to hide and move one or both of the guns used in the murders.

Jurors also heard testimony about Murdaugh’s financial crimes which prosecutors claim establish his motive.