Alex Murdaugh will spend the rest of his life behind bars without parole after being convicted of the brutal murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

The disgraced former attorney was sentenced to two consecutive life terms on Friday in South Carolina’s Colleton County Court and is now being held at the Kirkland Correctional Facility to determine where he will serve time. The South Carolina Department of Correction released his new mugshot after he was booked.

The defence said that Murdaugh’s surviving son Buster was not asked to plead with the judge for a lesser sentence for his father because they did not want to put him “through more trauma than anybody that we can imagine has ever been through.” They plan to appeal the verdict.

“We could have had Mother Teresa up there speaking on behalf of Alex at sentencing, but he was getting a double life sentence. That was expected,” attorney Jim Griffin told reporters outside the court, per Fox News. “Judge Newman, he is a very stringent punisher when it comes to crimes and sentences. That was never in dispute.”

The unanimous verdict was reached after a dramatic six-week “trial of the century” in a sprawling and scandalous case that has enthralled the nation for almost two years.