Alex Murdaugh trial – live: Defence explains why Buster didn’t plead for leniency in father’s sentencing
Alex Murdaugh taken to the Kirkland Correctional Institution to determine where he will serve his sentence
Disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in jail
Alex Murdaugh will spend the rest of his life behind bars without parole after being convicted of the brutal murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.
The disgraced former attorney was sentenced to two consecutive life terms on Friday in South Carolina’s Colleton County Court and is now being held at the Kirkland Correctional Facility to determine where he will serve time. The South Carolina Department of Correction released his new mugshot after he was booked.
The defence said that Murdaugh’s surviving son Buster was not asked to plead with the judge for a lesser sentence for his father because they did not want to put him “through more trauma than anybody that we can imagine has ever been through.” They plan to appeal the verdict.
“We could have had Mother Teresa up there speaking on behalf of Alex at sentencing, but he was getting a double life sentence. That was expected,” attorney Jim Griffin told reporters outside the court, per Fox News. “Judge Newman, he is a very stringent punisher when it comes to crimes and sentences. That was never in dispute.”
The unanimous verdict was reached after a dramatic six-week “trial of the century” in a sprawling and scandalous case that has enthralled the nation for almost two years.
A minute-by-minute timeline of the night Maggie and Paul were murdered
At the trial South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Agent Peter Rudofski presented a 43-page report compiling GPS points, phone calls, text messages, and orientation data, detailing the movements of Alex, Maggie and Paul on the night of 7 June 2021.
Why was Alex Murdaugh convicted of murder?
During the six weeks of Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial, jurors heard hours upon hours of gruesome testimony about how his wife Maggie and son Paul were gunned down at the dog kennels of the family’s sprawling 1,700-acre Moselle estate.
Two different guns were used in the 7 June 2021 attack – neither of which have ever been found.
Paul was ambushed by his attacker as he stood in the feed room of the kennels, being shot twice with a 12-gauge shotgun.
The first shot struck his chest, while a second fatal shot tore through his shoulder, neck and head, blowing his entire brain out of his skull.
Just yards away from Paul, Maggie was shot five times with a .300 Blackout semiautomatic rifle, as she tried to flee her killer.
On 2 March, Murdaugh was found guilty of the murders after jurors deliberated for less than three hours.
Here’s how the prosecution and the defence argued the case:
Murdaugh prosecutors speak to cheering crowd after guilty trial verdict
Prosecutors in South Carolina reacted with elation to the guilty verdict against Alex Murdaugh on Thursday night, telling a cheering crowd: “Justice has been done”.
At a jubilant press conference outside the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, state attorney general Alan Wilson hailed “a great day for the people of South Carolina”.
“Today’s verdict proves that no one – no one, no matter who you are in society – is above the law.”
Alex Murdaugh’s new mugshot revealed
The Department of Corrections released Alex Murdaugh’s new mugshot just hours after he was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering his son and wife.
The disgraced legal scion attorney was sentenced to two consecutive life terms on Friday in South Carolina’s Colleton County Court by Judge Clifton Newman. Murdaugh will be held at the Kirkland Correctional Facility while the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) determines where he will serve time permanently.
Voices: We knew the Alex Murdaugh case was complicated - but no one expected this
Rachel Sharp writes:
Power and prominence couldn’t save Murdaugh from facing justice for Maggie and Paul’s murders.
If anything, it only showed how much further he had fallen.
Man who shot Murdaugh in botched hitman plot reacts to guilty verdict
The man who allegedly shot Alex Murdaugh in the head in his bizarre botched hitman plot has spoken out after the once-powerful legal figure was found guilty of killing his wife and son in the summer of 2021.
Curtis “Cousin Eddie” Smith – a former law firm client, distant cousin and alleged drug dealer of Murdaugh – released a statement through his attorney.
Voices: Will Alex Murdaugh remember what brought him down?
Megan Sheets writes that holes in Alex Murdaugh’s memory did not go unnoticed by the jury at his double-murder trial at the same time he recalled a mountain of tiny details.
Murdaugh to appeal guilty verdict as defence continues to gripe about case
Disgraced legal dynasty heir and convicted family killer Alex Murdaugh is already planning to appeal his verdict after a jury of 12 found him guilty of the murders of his wife and son.
Defence attorneys Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian held a feisty press conference outside Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Friday where they vowed to fight the murder conviction which has landed Murdaugh behind bars for life.
Mr Harpootlian said that they will be filing appeal documents within 10 days and vowed that they would appeal his conviction all the way up to the US Supreme Court.
Rachel Sharp has the story.
Murdaugh judge's own legal story unfolded in South Carolina
The judge who sentenced Alex Murdaugh on Friday to life in prison for killing his wife and son has earned attention and plaudits for his even-handed demeanor throughout the trial and for his dressing-down of the once-prominent lawyer just before he sent him to prison.
