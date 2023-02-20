Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mother was fatally shot in front of her children after an argument with a stranger in a South Carolina supermarket parking lot on Valentine’s Day.

Alexandria Cress Borys, 26, was loading groceries into her car outside a Kroger in Irmo on the afternoon of 14 February when the argument erupted between her and another woman, her husband Tyler Borys told Fox57.

Shot in the back

Shortly after the altercation ended, Alexandria was shot in the back while her children, a two-year-old and an infant, sat in the car. The mother was pronounced dead at the scene at around 4pm.

The shooter was later identified by police as 23-year-old Christina Harrison.

Ms Harrison fled the scene of the shooting before calling to turn herself in about 90 minutes later.

Christina Harrison, 23, was arrested for the murder of Alexandria Cress Borys (Lexington County Detention Center)

She was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center on charges of murder, unlawfully carrying a pistol and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Altercation before shooting

Witnesses told the police Alexandria and Ms Harrison were involved in an altercation just before the shooting.

Investigators confirmed the women did not know each other and the cause of the argument has not been disclosed.

Alexandria Cress Borys was fatally shot in a supermarket parking lot in Irmo, South Carolina on 14 February (Tyler Borys via GoFundMe)

‘Senseless’

“Unfortunately, this is a situation where tempers flared, and someone let anger get the best of them,” Irmo Police Chief Bobby Dale said in a Facebook post. “One rash decision has impacted the lives of two families and countless others who witnessed this tragic event. Senseless is the only word I can think of to describe what happened today.”

‘Alexandria was truly taken too soon’

Mr Borys set up a GoFundMe campaign raising money to build a memorial in honour of Alexandria, who worked as a cosmetologist and was enrolled in nursing school.

“A beautiful woman, wonderful mother, compassionate wife, trusting friend, and so so much more. Alexandria was truly taken too soon,” the description states. “The details of what happened were covered by the news so I’m saving myself doing it again here. We are not looking for personal donations or financial help. But there [have] been enough people asking so I’d like to use any funds collected to build a memorial for Alexandria to honor a great soul. Whether it be something small, a park installment, or wherever we can do. Anything additional will go towards a future fund to benefit our son. Thank you all for your thoughts. Hold your loved ones close.”

Alexandria’s death came just six days after her younger brother Brandon was fatally shot.

Mr Borys said she was the “best wife you could ever ask for” and that “she was also a great mother,” according to WACH.

He said, “she built a really strong support system” while in cosmetology school.

Attorney waives hearing

The Lexington County Bond Court noted that Ms Harrison was set to appear in court on Wednesday, but her lawyer waived the hearing, according to the New York Post.

Irmo residents speak out

“It makes me a little bit more aware because it’s a trying time for any and everybody,” Tabitha Foster told WACH.

Local Shawne Edwards told the local TV station “that shopping center is our go-to shopping center so this whole dynamic is a ripple effect in this entire community.”