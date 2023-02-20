Independent TV
San Antonio cop shoots boy, 13, dead after he hijacked car and rammed officers’ vehicle
Bodycam footage shows the moment a San Antonio police officer fatally shot a 13-year-old boy after he hijacked a car and rammed an officer’s vehicle.
Officer Stephen Ramos, who was called out with a partner to reports of gunfire involving a red Toyota Corolla, fired once at Andre ‘AJ’ Hernandez, who was driving the stolen car with two other youths on 3 June 2022.
Hernandez was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Ramos’ status within San Antonio Police is unknown.
