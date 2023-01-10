Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The former longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization has been sentenced to five months in jail after pleading guilty to several tax crimes stemming from a sweeping investigation into Donald Trump’s business empire.

Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty to 15 violations of New York tax law in August after prosecutors accused him of participating in a years-long “systemic” fraud scheme and a “sweeping and audacious illegal payment” arrangement in which Trump companies paid him generous benefits – including free rent, luxury car leases, and private school tuition for his grandchildren – that were not reported for tax purposes.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office said Weisselberg received $1.7m in such benefits under the scheme with the Trump family business. He is required to pay back roughly $2m in taxes and penalities and serve five years of probation.

Weisselberg was ordered to report to Rikers Island immediately after the hearing on 10 January.

His sentencing comes roughly one month after a New York City jury convicted two Trump Organization subsidiaries for what prosecutors described as a years-long tax avoidance scheme bolstered by a “culture of fraud and deception”. Weisselberg had agreed to cooperate with investigators to avoid a more severe sentence.

Weisselberg, who first started working for the Trump family in the 1970s, joins a growing list of prominent allies and associates connected to the former president who have been convicted of crimes as a result of actions they took while in his service, from his former personal attorney and campaign aides to his former national security adviser, chief White House strategist and a longtime consultant.

This is a developing story