Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear choked up during a press conference after a shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky that left five people dead, including the shooter, and eight people wounded, including two officers.

The Democrat said he had “a very close friend who didn’t make it today, and I have another close friend who didn’t either and one who’s at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through”.

“So when we talk about praying, I hope people will for those that we are hoping can make it through the surgeries that they’re going through. And then we’ve got to do what we have done these last three years after everything – We’ve got to wrap our arms around these families and everybody who needs it,” Mr Beshear said.

“Don’t be afraid to get some help,” he added. “Our bodies and our minds are not meant to go through these types of tragedies and so I hope that all the brave officers that stepped into the line of fire that are worried about one of their fellow officers reach out for help when they need it.”

“I hope every one of those bank employees and folks in that building, one that I know well and my [attorney general] campaign was out of that building. Virtually everyone in it, that’s my bank. I hope that they will all reach out and get the help that they need,” the governor said.

The shooter died after exchanging gunfire with police at about 8.30am, Deputy Police Chief Paul Humphrey said on Monday, but he added that it’s unclear if the gunman, who appeared to be an employee, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or by gunfire from officers.

Mr Humphrey said at an 11am press conference that at “approximately 8.30 this morning, Louisville MetroSafe received a report of shots fired and a possible active shooter at 333 East Main Street at the Old National Bank”.

Andy Beshear, Governor of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference after a gunman opened fire at the Old National Bank building (Getty Images)

“Within three minutes of being dispatched, officers arrived on scene and encountered the suspect almost immediately, still firing gun gunshots,” he said. “Officers exchanged gunshots with that suspect and ultimately the suspect did die at the scene. We’re trying to confirm if the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound or was killed by officers at this time.”

“At least two officers were shot during this exchange of gunfire,” Mr Humphrey said. “One is currently in surgery at University Louisville Hospital.”

“At least four more victims were confirmed to be deceased inside the location as well as eight that are now currently being treated at the University Hospital – two are critical, one of those being the officer,” the deputy chief said.

He added that the processing of the scene would continue “into the night”.

Mr Humphrey said there’s no “active threat” and that the shooter is believed to be a “lone gunman”, adding that he “did have a connection to the bank”.

Beshear speaks with police deploying at the scene of the shooting (via REUTERS)

“We’re trying to establish what their connection was to the business but it appears he was a previous employee,” he said, later adding that he may have been currently employed at the bank in some form.

Two unnamed officials also told NBC News that the shooting is being investigated as a workplace violence situation by an employee who suffered from mental health issues.