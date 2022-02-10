Woman arrested for tearing memorial photo of dead officer

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested and charged for allegedly defacing a memorial for fallen Chicago Police Department officer Ella French.

Suspect Anna Kochakian allegedly tore the photograph from the memorial and crumpled it and discarded it in a bin at a nearby CTA platform, the Illinois State Police (ISP) announced on Wednesday.

A trooper on patrol at the time last August was alerted to the alleged act of vandalism and investigated the memorial at the Thompson Centre, the home of the Illinois state government.

Ms Kochakian was apprehended following a “complete and thorough investigation” by ISP who had a warrant for criminal damage to property and defacement of a memorial, the ISP said.

She was handcuffed by ISP unit 15 and members of the Chicago Police Department at her residence in the city using “the handcuffs belonging to officer French’s partner, officer Carlos Yanez”, it was said.

French, aged 29, was shot dead during a traffic stop on Chicago’s South Side last August. Her partner and colleague, Mr Yanez, was severely injured but survived.

Two men were charged for her death in September and remain in custody. They are Eric and Emonte Morgan, two brothers aged 22 and 21 who have pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Chicago police officer Ella French ( @TomAhernCPD/Twitter)

Chicago Police superintendent David Brown called French “a hero” last year following condemnation from the city’s mayor, Lori Lightfoot, for including the fallen officer’s name in a report recommending discipline for a raid carried out in 2019, reported WTTW.

Mr Brown said removing French’s name was “unnecessarily insensitive” and noted her “kindness and dedication to the people of Chicago. We will forever remember and honour the legacy of service and courage she left behind.”

Ms Kochalian will remain in custody, the ISP said, and her initial hearing in front of a court was shcheduled for Thursday.