A Florida woman was arrested after driving her Range Rover “recklessly” through the path of a Thanksgiving day 5km race in St Petersburg, authorities say.

Ashlee Lauren Morgan, 38, was spotted driving at 60mph as she approached a cordoned-off route where an estimated 3,000 runners were taking part in the annual Turkey Trot, the St Petersburg Police Department said in a statement.

Ms Morgan was allegedly driving “recklessly” on Coffee Pot Boulevard, when she was approached by officers who asked her to produce identification, according to Fox 13.

Police say she refused the request and sped away at high speed in the direction of the running course.

She is alleged to have drove around two parked police cruisers with emergency lights flashing near the Snell Isle Bridge and ignored officers’ commands to stop, according to a police report obtained by Fox13.

Officers stopped her vehicle on Brightwater Boulevard NE before it reached the part of the course where runners were still completing the race, the police department said.

Ashlee Lauren Morgan, 38, was arrested after driving her Range Rover at high speed near the Turkey Trot Thanksgiving day race (St Petersburg Police Department)

The police department said in a statement the driver could have caused “mass casualty” event had she been able to continue.

When she was finally pulled over, Ms Morgan “repeatedly banged her head” against the police vehicle and refused to comply with orders, they said.

Police say she was pepper-sprayed in order to make her comply.

It was later learned she had allegedly fled from a crash site after colliding with a stop sign.

Ms Morgan faces multiple charges including reckless driving, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and resisting an officer without violence, Fox13 reported.