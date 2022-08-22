Kiely Rodni news - live: Divers say Truckee police told them not to search water as ex-boyfriend posts tribute
Volunteer group claims it has found Rodni’s body but there’s no official confirmation yet
Kiely Rodni’s body found, volunteer group claims
The search for missing California teenager Kiely Rodni has led divers to a body inside an upside-down car under 14 feet of water as officials are yet to confirm whether that’s Ms Rodni or not.
Adventures With Purpose, a volunteer group that helps find missing people underwater, said on Sunday afternoon that it had confirmed the body found in Prosser Lake belonged to the vanished 16-year-old.
“We just found Kiely Rodni,” said Adventures With Purpose on its Facebook page, adding a prayer emoji and a crying face emoji.
“Car is upside down in only 14’ of water. We have CONFIRMED Kiely is inside. Family notified, law enforcement on their way.”
A spokesperson for the Placer County sheriff’s office told The Independent that she could not yet confirm the body’s identity, but that investigators from local police forces and the FBI are at the scene.
The Northern California teen had been missing since early August and was last seen at a large party in the small hours of 6 August beside the lake near the town of Truckee in the Golden State’s Tahoe National Forest.
Sonar technology helped divers make discovery
Divers for Adventures With Purpose told KCRA-TV that they used sonar to search the Prosser Creek Reservoir over the weekend.
A diver for the group added that it was likely sonar technology helped find the car and body in the same location law enforcement had been looking using boats.
Sonar radar is able to detect objects under the surface of the water and is often used in search and recovery missions.
Volunteers found car and body on third day of search
Although law enforcement agencies had committed nearly 20,000 personnel hours into the search and investigation into Kiely Rodni’s whereabouts, the discovery of a car and body in the Californian lake came only three days into the search carried out by volunteers from Adventures With Purpose, according to KCRA-TV.
The volunteer rescue diving team announced the discovery of a car and body at the bottom of Prosser Creek Reservoir on Sunday, on the 16th day of the search for the missing teen.
The scene is near to where police said Ms Rodni’s cellphone last pinged on the night of her disappearance on 6 August, when she had attended a large party nearby.
Divers searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni find body inside sunken car
The 16-year-old was last seen at a party by the side of Prosser Lake in the Tahoe National Forest
Police ‘told divers not to bother searching on the spot she was found’
On Sunday, the diving group Adventures With Purpose said it had found an upturned vehicle about 14 feet underwater at Prosser Creek Reservoir, near where the 16-year-old was last known to be.
Josh Cantu, a spokesman for the diving group Adventures With Purpose, told The New York Post: “Police told us they did a rigorous search of this body of water. They gave us a grid map and made us confident we didn’t need to search here.”
Ginno Spochia has more:
Divers reveal Truckee police told them not to bother searching water where found body
Nearly 20,000 law enforcement man hours came before volunteer’s finding
Ex-boyfriend makes tribute post to Kiely Rodni
The ex-boyfriend of Kiely Rodni has paid tribute to the 16-year-old as “my entire world” after a body and car were pulled from the lake close to where the teenager vanished two weeks ago.
Jagger Westfall, 18, posted a heartbreaking video on his Instagram on Sunday night showing the young couple joking around together. He wrote: “You were my entire world and you always will be. I will never love someone the way I loved you”.
Rachel Sharp has more:
Kiely Rodni’s ex-boyfriend speaks out as body found in Prosser Creek - live
Placer County Sheriff’s Office to hold press conference
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has announced a press conference that will be held at 11am local time following the recovery of a vehicle and body at the bottom of Prosser Creek Reservoir on Sunday.
While the department has not confirmed if the body or car were Kiely, both have been taken for analysis.
“The identity of the decedent has not been confirmed. This is a developing situation, and we will provide updates when we can.” the sheriff’s office said on Sunday night.
Volunteer divers appear critical of ‘rigorous’ police search
A spokesman for Adventures With Purpose has said police reassured them that the area of the reservoir where a car and body were found on Sunday had been checked off the list.
Josh Cantu told The New York Post: “Police told us they did a rigorous search of this body of water. They gave us a grid map and made us confident we didn’t need to search here.”
Within minutes of entering the Prosser Creek Reservoir however, volunteer search and rescue diver Nick Rinn said he found the car and a body inside. Both of which have been removed by authorities.
“I went down and did my inspection,” the diver told the Post.‘”I saw the vehicle upside down, verified the license plate and that there were remains in the vehicle. Then I came out, we called the family and authorities and let them take it from there.”
Multiple law enforcement agencies have been at the scene of the lake and investigating the dissapearance of Kiely Rodni since 6 August.
Who are the divers that found the sunken car with body?
Adventures With Purpose, which describes itself as a search and recovery dive team dedicated to helping families of missing loved ones, shocked many yesterday by announcing they found a body in Prosser Lake that could be Kiely Rodni.
However, official confirmation is still pending.
The organisation is a collective of volunteers who travel around the country helping solve cold cases for family members of loved ones who’ve been missing.
The group also has millions of followers on their YouTube channel, Instagram and Facebook. The group’s Youtube playlists show a variety of videos on missing persons and solved cases, underwater treasure hunting, finding missing boats, stolen cars and firearms.
They started searching for Ms Rodni last week after police could not trace the teenager’s whereabouts for over a week.
ICYMI: Last cellphone ping places Kiely Rodni at lake edge
The last ping from Kiely Rodni’s cellphone has placed the missing teenager at the edge of a lake at the campground where she was last seen early this month before disapppearing.
After a a huge search to track her down, with hundreds of law enforcement officers and volunteers from the community scouring the campground, nearby roads and waterways for any signs of the teen, the police have pulled out a sunken car from the lake with a body and the process of identification is ongoing.
This is how Ms Rodni’s last known whereabouts were traced:
Last cellphone ping places missing teenager Kiely Rodni at lake edge
Search of the lake is complicated by the water’s depth of around 57 feet and poor visibility, officials admitted
Police struggle to find witnesses from the party
The investigation into disappearance of Kiely Rodni has been facing several challenges including lack of witnesses who have seen seen Ms Rodni leave the party.
“People aren’t talking to us,” Placer County sheriff’s office public information officer Angela Musallam told the New York Post last week.
Ms Musallam said many of the 200-300 attendees of the party were underage and may be worried that coming forward will get them in legal trouble.
The sheriff’s office has repeatedly stressed that people should come forward without fear of repercussions because investigators’ only concern is learning what happened to Kiely.
“A lot of people from the party may be in college or may be just about to start college and they’re afraid they will ruin their future if they say something,” Ms Musallam told the Post.
ICYMI: Dog the Bounty Hunter claims he’s been sent slew of tips about Kiely Rodni
Dog the Bounty Hunter has claimed that he has been sent a slew of tips about the disappearance of Kiely Rodni – almost one year after he controversially waded into the investigation around Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
The reality TV star, whose real name is Duane Chapman, has been receiving vague clues from some tipsters while fans are also emailing him urging him to get involved in the search for the missing teen.
Read more:
Dog the Bounty Hunter claims he’s been sent slew of tips about Kiely Rodni
Last year, the reality TV star launched his own search for Brian Laundrie and documented the saga on social media
