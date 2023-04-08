Cash App founder killed — latest: Bob Lee stabbing leads chased by San Francisco police but still no suspects
Cash App CEO Bob Lee was discovered near the Rincon Hill area of San Francisco with fatal stab wounds
Bob Lee, former Square chief technology officer and Cash App founder, killed in San Francisco
San Francisco police say they are chasing down unspecified leads in the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee as the search for his killer continues.
Gruesome details continue to emerge about the murder which reportedly took place during an early morning mugging, but authorities have not said anything about being close to arresting a suspect.
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins told ABC7 that “anytime we have somebody who has committed murder, we should all be concerned if they are out and about on our streets. That is why SFPD is working so hard to solve this case ... Unfortunately, this is one that’s going to take time to solve”.
Mr Lee was found mortally wounded outside a luxury residential building near Rincon Hill at 2.35am on Tuesday after bystanders allegedly failed to help the tech mogul as he looked for help.
The case has sparked fresh outrage over crime in the city, with friends revealing that Mr Lee had recently relocated to Miami for that reason.
“He did comment on San Francisco deteriorating,” a former MMA fighter and friend of Mr Lee, Jake Shields, told NewsNation.
Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey react after Cash App founder’s murder in San Francisco
Elon Musk claimed many of his San Francisco friends have been “severely assaulted” after Cash App founder Bob Lee was stabbed to death in the city on Tuesday.
The Twitter CEO offered his condolences to the 43-year-old’s grieving friends and called on San Francisco district attorney Brooke Jenkins to take tougher action against violent criminals.
“Many people I know have been severely assaulted,’ Mr Musk tweeted. “Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately. Is the city taking stronger action to incarcerate repeat violent offenders Brooke Jenkins?”
Mr Lee was found with fatal knife wounds outside a luxury apartment complex at 300 Main St, between Soma and the Financial District, at 2.35am on Tuesday.
San Francisco Police Department short of 548 officers even as applications increase
The San Francisco Police Department is short of 548 officers even as applications increase, Chief Bill Scott has said.
“Our applications have gone up we’re double where we were last year on applications,” he said, according to ABC7.
Supervisor Joel Engardio represents the largest neighbourhood in the city, the Sunset District.
“I want to point out some good news. We have got to think about some good news today. I’m hopeful because you see our district attorney and our police chief sitting together here ... I cannot emphasize enough how important this is,” he said on Thursday night.
“We have to do all this together because we do well when we can do it together but we still have a long way to go,” Shief Scott added.
Sunset District residents criticise lack of focus on crime in neigbourhood
Residents of the Sunset District in San Francisco have criticised the lack of focus on crime in the neighbourhood following the stabbing of tech executive Bob Lee.
“The focus has been on downtown and that’s not all of San Francisco. San Francisco has neighbourhoods, they need to be equally represented in terms of police, fire, the works,” Helen Smith told ABC7.
“We don’t have the right number of policemen,” she added.
“Right now, all the places are not safe, even in the Sunset that’s why we [are] concerned about it,” Elaine Trang said.
‘There’s evidence that we found that I can’t talk about,’ police chief says
San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said during a community meeting on Thursday night that “we’re investigating this as a murder absolutely. There’s evidence that we found that I can’t talk about because we don’t want to jeopardize this case”.
“There are some good developments in this case, I apologize but that’s as much as I can say at this point,” he added, according to ABC7.
A tech CEO has been murdered and Elon Musk blames San Francisco’s ‘horrific’ rise in crime. Is he right?
Bob Lee, the founder of the Cash App, was stabbed to death in San Francisco in an apparently random early morning mugging on Tuesday, according to friends and colleagues.
The well-respected tech executive, who also served previous roles at companies Square and Block, was mourned by members of the tech community in San Francisco and beyond, including Twitter owner Elon Musk, who vented his frustrations about the city’s violent crime.
“Many people I know have been severely assaulted,” Mr Musk tweeted on Wednesday. “Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately.”
Cash App founder Bob Lee left San Francisco over crime but was back to visit when he was stabbed, says friend
Cash App founder Bob Lee had relocated to Miami from San Francisco due to fears of rising crime but was back visiting the California city when he was stabbed to death in an apparent random mugging, according to a friend.
The tech mogul was found at 2.35am Tuesday outside a luxury high-rise apartment on the 300 block of Main St near Rincon Hill and the Bay Bridge, with life-threatening stab wounds, the police said.
Lee’s friend and mixed martial arts champion Jake Shields said that the entrepreneur had just moved to Miami due to a rise in drug abuse and crime in San Francisco.
He told NewsNation that the attack was another “senseless act of violence in San Francisco”.
“He did comment on San Francisco deteriorating, which is why he had actually just relocated to Miami,” Mr Shields said.
Timeline of Bob Lee murder – Cash App founder who moved out of San Francisco due to rising crime rate
Bob Lee, who was the founder of the multibillion-dollar tech company Cash App, had relocated to Miami and was reportedly staying an extra day in San Francisco where he was stabbed to death on Tuesday.
The 43-year-old tech mogul was found at 2.35am outside a luxury high rise apartment on the 300 block of Main St near Rincon Hill and the Bay Bridge with life-threatening stab wounds, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.
Lee was the chief product officer of San Francisco-based cryptocurrency startup MobileCoin and an active investor in companies such as SpaceX, Clubhouse, and Figma.
Lee was a much-loved member of the San Francisco tech community, where he was affectionately known as Crazy Bob.
He is survived by two young daughters and his wife Krista.
Bob Lee: A genius tech visionary killed in a ‘horrifying act of violence’
The outpouring of tributes, memories and anecdotes that have streamed over social media since tech pioneer Bob Lee was stabbed to death tell of a genius engineer, a serial innovator, a loving family man, and, as his nickname Crazy Bob would suggest, someone with a sense of humour.
Friends told how Lee dropped out of St Louis University, Missouri, and through sheer brilliance at computer coding and a determination to improve the lives of others went on to develop digital tools such as Google’s Android and the Cash App that are now used by tens of millions of people each day.
He had a “kaleidoscopic mind” who moved seamlessly between different circles of friends, wrote Joshua Goldbard, the founder and chief executive of MobileCoin, where Lee had worked as chief product officer since 2021.
“Pick a topic and Bob would be right there with you telling you all of the ways he had thought about the idea already,” Mr Goldbard said on Twitter. “He had a way of seeing the world that was enchanting. He was a visionary in so many ways.”
Random attack?
The San Francisco Police Department said in a statement that Lee was found with two stab wounds to the chest in Downtown San Francisco between Soma and the Financial District, a block from Google’s San Francisco headquarters.
Friend and MMA fighter Jake Shields tweeted that Lee appeared to have been the victim of a random mugging in the “good part of the city”.
The tweet caught the attention of Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who offered his condolences and called on San Francisco district attorney Brooke Jenkins to take tougher action against violent criminals.
“Many people I know have been severely assaulted,” Mr Musk tweeted. “Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately. Is the city taking stronger action to incarcerate repeat violent offenders Brooke Jenkins?”
Ms Jenkins later tweeted her “sincerest condolences” to Lee’s grief-stricken family and friends.
“We do not tolerate these horrific acts of violence in San Francisco,” she added.
Responding to Mr Musk, she said: “No one who commits a violent crime, or who’s a repeat offender are receiving overly lenient plea deals.”
San Francisco Police have not made any arrests, and haven’t provided any details of suspects.
San Francisco police chief William Scott declined to say whether the stabbing was a random attack in his first public comments at a Police Commission meeting on Wednesday night, The San Francisco Standard reported.
At the same meeting San Francisco Police Commissioner Kevin Benedicto said it was “premature and distasteful to try to fit this horrifying act of violence into a preconceived narrative and use it to advance a political agenda”.
Chief Scott later released a statement saying that the investigation was “still in the early stages” and extended his condolences to “the family, friends and loved ones of Mr Lee.”
“There is no place for violent crime against anyone in our city,” Mr Scott said. “I want to assure everyone that our investigators are working tirelessly to make an arrest and bring justice to Mr Lee and his loved ones, just as we try to do on every homicide that occurs in our city.”
What we know about the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee
High-profile tech entrepreneur Bob Lee was stabbed to death outside an apartment building in San Francisco early on Tuesday morning, grieving friends and family have confirmed.
The 43-year-old was found at 2.35am outside a luxury high rise apartment on the 300 block of Main St, near Rincon Hill and the Bay Bridge, with life-threatening stab wounds, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.
The tech executive was treated at the scene by first responders before being rushed to hospital where he died from his injuries, police said. No arrests have been made.
Here’s what we know so far about the murder:
What happened to Cash App founder Bob Lee?
Who stabbed Bob Lee?