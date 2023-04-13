Bob Lee: Tech executive arrested in fatal stabbing of Cash App founder, report says

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

San Francisco police have reportedly arrested a fellow tech executive in connection with the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee.

Lee, 43, died in San Francisco General Hospital on Tuesday 4 April after being stabbed in the Rincon Hill neighbourhood of San Francisco.

Police have not yet confirmed the identity of the suspect, but the Mission Local news site reports that the person worked in the tech industry and was known to Lee.

Lee, the chief product officer at MobileCoin, had been visiting San Francisco for a tech conference from Miami when he was fatally wounded.

According to the Mission Local, Lee and the suspect had been in a car together in the early hours of 4 April when a fight broke out between the pair.

Citing police sources, the news site alleges that the tech exceutive stabbed Lee twice outside the vehicle, and a knife was found nearby the 300 block of Main St where he was found by responding officers.

Lee’s murder was seized on by high-profile members of San Francisco’s tech community including Elon Musk as another expample of the city’s drug-fueled crime epidemic.

Bob Lee, known to his friends as ‘Crazy Bob’, was knifed to death in central San Francisco early on 4 April. (Twitter / Bob Lee)

But according to reports, the fatal attack was not a robbery attack or a random mugging.

The suspect was reportedly arrested at an address in Emeryville, a city in the Bay Area, early on Thursday.

The San Francisco Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

His final tragic moments as he stumbled, mortally wounded, down Main St in San Francisco’s downtown district in search of help were captured on surveillance footage.