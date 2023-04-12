Cash App founder stabbed – latest: San Francisco mayor hints at ‘surprising facts’ in Bob Lee murder
Bob Lee was discovered in the Rincon Hill area of San Francisco with fatal stab wounds
Bob Lee, former Square chief technology officer and Cash App founder, killed in San Francisco
San Francisco Mayor London Breed has hinted that there may be “surprising facts” in the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee, who was stabbed to death in the early hours of Tuesday 4 April.
Mr Lee made a chilling final 911 call where he pleaded for help and revealed the gravity of his injuries.
In audio from a police scanner obtained by NBC Bay Area, a dispatcher tells responding officers: “There’s a male screaming ‘help,’ saying, ‘someone stabbed me’. Advised he is bleeding out.”
Police arrived six minutes later, at 2.40am, to find Mr Lee suffering from two stab wounds to the chest outside a luxury residential building on Rincon Hill. The 43-year-old was rushed to San Francisco General Hospital but he died soon after.
The city was rocked by yet another attack when former fire commissioner Don Carmignani was brutally beaten by a man armed with a metal pipe in the Marina district.
“When the facts of many of these cases come out, many people are going to be surprised,” the mayor said on Saturday 8 April.
Former fire commissioner badly injured in brutal attack in San Francisco
Former San Franciso fire commissioner Don Carmignani has undergone emergency skull surgery after being brutally beaten by a man armed with a metal pipe, his family said.
The 53-year-old was attacked around 7.20pm on Wednesday outside his parent’s home on Magnolia Stree in the Marina district,The San Francisco Chronicle reported.
A suspect, identified by police as 24-year-old Garret Doty, was arrested nearby shortly afterwards.
The vicious assault came a day after tech executive Bob Leewas stabbed to death in the city’s Rincon Hill neighbourhood. It has further fuelled anger and fear among residents about crime rates in the California city.
Read more:
Former fire commissioner badly injured in brutal attack in San Francisco
Brazen assault has further fuelled anxiety over crime in the city, police chief says
San Francisco Police Department short of 548 officers even as applications increase
The San Francisco Police Department is short of 548 officers even as applications increase, Chief Bill Scott has said.
“Our applications have gone up we’re double where we were last year on applications,” he said, according to ABC7.
Supervisor Joel Engardio represents the largest neighbourhood in the city, the Sunset District.
“I want to point out some good news. We have got to think about some good news today. I’m hopeful because you see our district attorney and our police chief sitting together here ... I cannot emphasize enough how important this is,” he said on Thursday night.
“We have to do all this together because we do well when we can do it together but we still have a long way to go,” Shief Scott added.
Mayor points to $25m in police overtime funding as concerns grow about public safety
San Francisco Mayor London Breed spoke about the safety issues in the city on Saturday 8 April following the stabbing death of Mr Lee and the attack on the former fire commissioner.
Ms Breed was taking questions at the Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival, according to ABC7.
Regarding the perception among some that violent crime was taking over San Francisco, Ms Breed said that the city is taking steps to address the issue, such as $25m in funding for police overtime.
“It continues to allow us to do our jobs here and to make sure we’re not only out on the streets to respond to calls for service, but it provides us the ability to do these investigations around the clock,” Ms Breed said.
The city’s police department is more than 500 officers short but the mayor said more applications to join the force are coming in.
“We’re starting to see those applications come in,” she said, adding that a request has been sent to the federal government to help deal with the sale of drugs.
“It looks as though we are probably going to get some support from hopefully the state and federal government and we’ll be able to make that clear what that entails,” she said.
Supervisor Dean Preson represents the Tenderloin District.
“There were stabbings and shootings in my district the Tenderloin over this last week as well, including a homicide, this is obviously incredibly disturbing,” he said, according to ABC7.
The mayor added that “we need to really go aggressively against open-air drug dealing in the Tenderloin not just from a local level, but a state and federal level and I think when that support kicks in it’s going to be a new day in San Francisco”.
Crime in San Francisco
Violent crime and homicide is much lower in San Francisco than in many other large US cities, according to local and FBI crime data.
The northern California city reported 6.9 homicides per 100,000 people in 2021. That compares to 66 in St Louis, 47 in Detroit and 10 in Los Angeles.
But many city residents say the city has failed to deal with a rampant homelessness and drug use. Police crime data shows that motor vehicle theft and burglary are up significantly from last year.
Of the 13 homicides reported in San Francisco this year, just three have been solved, according to an analysis by ABC7.
The city’s homicide clearance rate over the past few years appears to closely track the number of sworn officers.
In 2021, the most recent year that records are available, 77 per cent of the 56 homicides that occurred in the city were solved. The city had 2,129 sworn officers that year.
In 2018, when San Francisco had 2,306 officers, the police department cleared a record high 96 percent of its 46 reported homicides.
Mayor Breed said earlier this week that San Francisco is at least 500 officers short, adding that applications were improving after she announced an increase in salary rates.
Mayor urges public to not jump ‘to conclusions about what they think is happening’
San Francisco Mayor London Breed spoke about the safety issues in the city on Saturday 8 April following the stabbing death of Mr Lee and the attack on the former fire commissioner.
Ms Breed was taking questions at the Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival, according to ABC7.
“I want to start by making it clear that in both of these cases, the information is still not yet public – they’re under investigation,” she said.
She urged the public to not get ahead of the facts.
“When the facts of many of these cases come out, many people are going to be surprised,” the mayor said, adding that social media has been a platform where the safety in the city has been questioned.
“It has really heightened events like this as well as people jumping to conclusions about what they think is happening,” she said.
What city officials have said about the murder
In his first public statement a day after Lee’s death, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said that was too early to provide any information on evidence they had gathered or speculate on a motive or the circumstances of the killing.
Mr Scott added that every lead was being pursued tirelessly in the case.
Two days later, Mr Scott told CBS San Francisco it was still too soon to know whether the stabbing was a random attack. He added that the lack of information being released was due to police wanting to preserve the integrity of the investigation.
In the hours after Lee’s death, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins was asked on Twitter by Elon Musk what she was doing to lock up repeat violent offenders.
While not addressing Mr Musk directly, Ms Jenkins responded the following day to say it was her “top priority”.
“As a former homicide prosecutor, I have a deep understanding of how these investigations & prosecutions work. I direct our staff to ensure that cases are vigorously prosecuted.”
Conspiracy theories and attacks on the San Francisco Police Department’s supposed toothless response to violent crime quickly filled the information void.
Amid a deluge of social media criticism, Police Commissioner Kevin Benedicto said at a public meeting on Wednesday that some were “exploiting this horrific incident for political gain”.
“I find it premature and distasteful to try to fit this horrifying act of violence into a preconceived narrative and use it to advance a political agenda,” Mr Benedicto added.
On Monday, Mayor London Breed urged the public not to rush to conclusions about Lee’s murder and a brutal attack on former San Francisco Fire commissioner Don Carmigiani.
“When the facts of many of these cases come out, many people are going to be surprised,” Ms Breed said in comments to media at the Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival in San Francisco.
While most city officials pushed back at claims that violence was out of control in the city, District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio acknowledged that many residents were living in fear.
In a Twitter thread last week, he said the city police department Ms Jenkins was rebuilding a prosecutor’s office that had been “dismantled by her predecessor” Chesa Boudin, who was recalled last year.
“It’s no consolation to say San Francisco had three times as many murders in the 1970s. What matters is how people feel today and they don’t feel safe,” Mr Engardio said.
A tech CEO has been murdered and Elon Musk blames San Francisco’s ‘horrific’ rise in crime. Is he right?
Bob Lee, the founder of the Cash App, was stabbed to death in San Francisco in an apparently random early morning mugging on Tuesday, according to friends and colleagues.
The well-respected tech executive, who also served previous roles at companies Square and Block, was mourned by members of the tech community in San Francisco and beyond, including Twitter owner Elon Musk, who vented his frustrations about the city’s violent crime.
“Many people I know have been severely assaulted,” Mr Musk tweeted on Wednesday. “Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately.”
Read more:
Elon Musk blames ‘horrific’ San Francisco for a tech guru’s murder. Is he right?
San Francisco has struggled with street crime and inequality, but it’s safer than many cities in America, research shows. Josh Marcus reports
What we know about Lee’s final moments
After relocating from San Francisco to Miami in October last year, Lee had returned to attend a MobileCoin leadership conference in the city, friends say.
Surveillance footage taken at 2.30am on 4 April from the Portside apartment building at 403 Main St showed a mortally wounded Lee desperately trying to find help.
The footage captured Lee approaching several cars while clutching his stab wounds in one hand and his cell phone in the other.
He lifts his shirt to show the driver of a parked Toyota Camry the extent of his injuries, but the car immediately drives off.
Lee called 911 at 2.34am pleading for help, according to a recording. Police arrived six minutes later, and summoned medics to the scene. Lee was rushed to San Fransisco General Hospital where he died soon afterwards.
Police refused to confirm whether a man who was spotted on CCTV wheeling a suitcase away from the area where Lee was murdered was a suspect.
It’s also unclear whether a murder weapon has been recovered, if any personal items were stolen, or what Lee was doing prior to being stabbed. Police have not responded to numerous requests for comment by The Independent.
Mr Lee had been staying about half a mile from where he was found with fatal stab wounds at the 1 Hotel on the Embarcadero, according to the San Francisco Standard.
CCTV from the Lumina apartment building, which neighbours the Portside, has also been reviewed by police.
The area close to downtown San Francisco is home to Google’s city headquarters and luxury high-rise apartment buildings. The median household income in the area was more than $244,000, according to the last Census.
Lee’s distraught friends and colleagues in the tech world quickly linked his death to the city’s “lawlessness” and recidivism. Many presumed that the stabbing was an attempted robbery.
Lee had apparently stayed on in San Francisco for an extra day after the conference had ended.
His estranged wife Krista and two daughters Dagny and Scout reportedly still live in San Francisco.
How violent is San Francisco?
Following Lee’s death, many on social media, particulary in the close-knit tech world, echoed the Tesla founder’s point, with one Redditor who said they knew Lee writing, “I’m getting so sick of all the needless violence in SF.”
How violent is San Francisco? Have city officials given up on fighting crime? And do San Francisco police really release violent offenders, as Mr Musk claims? The answer, as with so much when it comes to online debates, is far more complicated that what’s playing out on social media.
To start, the city isn’t among the most dangerous in America, according to statistics.
Despite being one of the country’s largest cities by population, San Francisco wasn’t in the top 10 cities with the highest homicide rate in the US, according to an analysis of local and federal crime data from WLBT.
Those cities –Jackson, Mississippi; New Orleans, Louisiana; Birmingham, Alabama; St Louis, Missouri; Baltimore, Maryland; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Detroit, Michigan; Cleveland, Ohio; Memphis, Tennessee; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin – were almost all concentrated in the Midwest and South in Republican-controlled states with high poverty rates.
In fact, violent crime rates have largely been declining in San Francisco since peaking in the 1990s, with the beginning of 2022 marking the lowest level of reported violent crime since 1985, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
Inequality drives public safety issues in San Francisco
Some experts say it is this inequality that drives public safety issues in San Francisco.
“There is not a crime spike happening, except in limited areas,” James King, a criminal justice reform activist in the Bay Area with the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights, told Jewish Currents last year. “But what is, I hope, peaking is frustration with a diminishing quality of life as a result of the pandemic. The pandemic revealed serious inequities in our society, as well as a lack of social safety net infrastructure to mitigate them.”
He added that San Franciscans sometimes have a heightened perception of crime and disorder because of the visibility of problems like the lack of housing.
“That type of visibility causes genuine discomfort for people who have more resources,” Mr King continued. “What’s lacking is any type of plan to deal with the root causes of what we’re seeing.”
In the face of this reality, where Fortune 500 companies share blocks with encampments of homeless people, many within the tech and business communities have complained that city officials don’t do enough to stop crime.