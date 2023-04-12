✕ Close Bob Lee, former Square chief technology officer and Cash App founder, killed in San Francisco

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has hinted that there may be “surprising facts” in the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee, who was stabbed to death in the early hours of Tuesday 4 April.

Mr Lee made a chilling final 911 call where he pleaded for help and revealed the gravity of his injuries.

In audio from a police scanner obtained by NBC Bay Area, a dispatcher tells responding officers: “There’s a male screaming ‘help,’ saying, ‘someone stabbed me’. Advised he is bleeding out.”

Police arrived six minutes later, at 2.40am, to find Mr Lee suffering from two stab wounds to the chest outside a luxury residential building on Rincon Hill. The 43-year-old was rushed to San Francisco General Hospital but he died soon after.

The city was rocked by yet another attack when former fire commissioner Don Carmignani was brutally beaten by a man armed with a metal pipe in the Marina district.

“When the facts of many of these cases come out, many people are going to be surprised,” the mayor said on Saturday 8 April.