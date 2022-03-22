Bouncer accused of murder over stabbing death of US Marine in Boston

A Boston bouncer has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 23-year-old Marine after he allegedly stabbed him to death.

Alvaro Larrama, 38, appeared in Boston Municipal Court on Monday for his arraignment, where it was ruled that he’s to be held without bail.

He was charged with the murder of 23-year-old Illinois veteran Daniel Martinez, who visited Boston to celebrate St Patrick’s Day, according to the office of interim Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Prosecutors said in a statement on Monday that Mr Martinez had recently been discharged from the Marines after serving for four years.

“The heartbreak for Mr Martinez’s family, and for all those who knew and served with him, is incalculable,” Mr Hayden said in a statement. “This is also heartbreaking for Boston because it represents an image of the city that does not truly reflect who we are.”

Prosecutors said that police were made aware of the stabbing shortly before 7pm on Saturday. The altercation took place near the Sons of Boston bar, where Mr Larrama was working, in the city’s downtown area, Boston.com reported.

The DA’s office said Mr Martinez was found “bleeding from a single stab wound to the chest”. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital but was pronounced dead at 7.24pm.

Assistant District Attorney Caitlin Grasso noted in the courtroom that surveillance footage from multiple businesses in the surrounding area shows Mr Larrama and Mr Martinez speaking to each other as the Marine was waiting in line outside Sons of Boston with a friend. According to investigators, Mr Larrama denied them entry to the bar.

Officials said Mr Martinez and his friend “walked away and were subsequently pursued by Larrama”.

Mr Hayden’s office states that security footage shows that a fight began during which “Larrama’s head was hit with an aluminium beer bottle”.

“The video then shows Larrama striking the victim in the chest,” the office said.

Prosecutors say Mr Larrama then entered Sons of Boston where he was seen “washing his hands, discarding his sweatshirt, and turning his shirt inside out”.

“He then left through a back exit,” they added. He was identified by several witnesses, including some of his co-workers.

Following a warrant being issued for his arrest on Saturday night, Mr Larrama turned himself in on Monday morning.

Mr Larrama’s attorney said he has four children and hasn’t been convicted of a crime in over two decades, according to WBZ.

Judge Steven Key set Mr Larrama’s next court appearance, a probable cause hearing, for 28 April.

The US Marine Corps told WCVB that Mr Martinez was most recently serving at Camp Pendleton in California.

“He was so adventurous. He was fearless. He was so courageous,” his mother told the station. “He didn’t fear going into the Marines. He didn’t care if it was dangerous or if he was going to be uncomfortable or hungry or tired, or all the things that Marines and other military branches have to go through. He was honorable. He just wanted to make a difference.”

According to WCVB, during his service, Mr Martinez received the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.