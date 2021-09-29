Police in Florida have admitted they didn’t see Brian Laundrie when they went to his parent’s home on 11 September, raising questions about when the missing suspect was last at the house.

North Port Police seized a van belonging to Gabby Petito from the Laundrie family home that evening after she was reported missing by her mother Nichole Schmidt.

Spokesman Josh Taylor told media on Wednesday police didn’t “spot” Mr Laundrie that night. The Laundries refused to cooperate with authorities and gave them the contact details for their family attorney.

His parents told authorities he left the house on 14 September to go hiking in the nearby Carlton Reserve, but didn’t report him missing until three days later.

The Laundrie family’s movements are being freshly scrutinised after it emerged they went camping at the Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County on 6 September.

Brian Laundrie also bought a new cellphone around the time he went missing.

His parents have denied any involvement in their son’s escape.

Gabby Petito’s remains were found in a national forest in Wyoming on 19 September. Her death has been ruled a homicide after a preliminary autopsy, but no cause of death has been released.

Mr Laundrie has been charged with fraudulently using a bankcard in the days after Ms Petito is believed to have died.