Protesters repeatedly chanted “Justice for Gabby” as the FBI revealed it would take some time to confirm whether human remains found in a Florida nature reserve belong to Brian Laundrie.

The FBI special agent in charge of the bureau’s Tampa office, Michael McPherson, said the remains found in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday were located next to a backpack and notebook belonging to Mr Laundrie.

“The team will be on the scene for several days,” Mr McPherson said, adding that law enforcement were working “diligently” to confirm the identity of the remains.

After the brief news conference, supporters of Ms Petito began chanting “Justice for Gabby” as Mr McPherson walked away from the cameras.

Dozens of law enforcement officers have been searching the the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park since articles belonging to Mr Laundrie had been located by his parents Chris and Roberta on Wednesday morning.

UPDATE: Items of interest were located at the Carlton Reserve this morning in connection with the search for Brian Laundrie. An #FBI Evidence Response team is processing the scene. The reserve is closed to the public and no further details are available at this time. @FBIDenver pic.twitter.com/itOYRpY6fp — FBI Tampa (@FBITampa) October 20, 2021

Mr Laundrie is the sole “person of interest” in the death of his girlfriend Ms Petito, whose remains were found on 19 September in Wyoming. A coroner ruled she had been strangled to death 3-4 weeks before her remains were found.

The FBI held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park close to where the remains were found.

The area had been submerged under water for weeks prior to the discovery being made.

The FBI’s Denver office, which has been leading the investigation into Ms Petito’s death, told The Independent it could not comment further.