Authorities have reportedly discovered human remains in the Carlton Reserve, where Brian Laundrie was believed to have gone missing when he fled his parent’s Florida home five weeks ago.

A senior law enforcement official told NBC News they had located partial human remains in the vast, alligator-infested swampland in a location that had previously been under water.

Follow all the latest on the Brian Laundrie search here.

There has not yet been any official confirmation that the remains belong to Mr Laundrie, who is a “person of interest” in his girlfriend Gabby Petito’s disappearance.

Sources told NBC News a backpack consistent with one belonging to Mr Laundrie had been found near the remains.

A bag containing personal items belonging to Brian Laundrie is removed from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday morning (Fox News)

Mr Laundrie had been the subject of an intensive, FBI-led nationwide manhunt since the remains of Ms Petito were discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming on 19 September.

On Wednesday morning, Mr Laundrie’s parents Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this morning to search for Brian.

They located items belonging to Mr Laundrie, and the family lawyer Steve Bertolino put out a statement soon afterward to say they had found Mr Laundrie’s personal belongings.

Roberta and Chris Laundrie speak to a law enforcement officer on Wednesday (Fox News)

“The FBI and (North Port Police Department) were informed last night of Brian’s parents’ intentions and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning,” the statement said.

“After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area.”

Gabby Petito in a police bodycam image (AP)

Footage shot by a news helicopter above the reserve showed a tent has been erected in the location where Mr Laundrie’s items were believed to have been discovered.

The Sarasota County Medical Examiner has been called out to the nature reserve to examine the items.

A canine unit used to track human cadavers had also been deployed to the scene by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

If confirmed, the discovery will bring to an end one of the largest manhunts in recent US history.

Mr Laundrie’s disappearance from his family’s North Port home, roughly five miles from where the human remains were found, sparked hundreds of sightings, from North Carolina to Mexico.

But amid the intense public attention, law enforcement remained focused on the Carlton Reserve, and the nearby Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

Law enforcement agencies scoured the 25,000-acre nature reserve for weeks using drones, all-terrain vehicles, fixed-wing aircraft and canine units.

Large parts of the reserve was underwater, and filled with dangerous animals such as alligators and snakes, making the search treachorous and swathes of the area inaccessible.

Mr Laundrie’s parents always maintained that their son had gone to the reserve after his girlfriend’s disappearance came to the attention of law enforcement on 11 September.

Chris and Roberta told authorities Mr Laundrie drove to the reserve on 13 September, after initially saying h had left their home a day later on 14 September.

Mr Laundrie is said to have departed carrying only a backpack and is known to have driven there in a silver Mustang.

According to an abandoned vehicle report filed on 14 September, the vehicle was found at 6968 Reisterstown Road in the Myakkahatchee Environmental Park, close to the location where the human remains were discovered.