A man in Pennsylvania is being held for questioning in connection with last week’s fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEOBrian Thompson, sources familiar with the matter tell NBC News.

The man, who has not been identified, was found with a gun that is similar to the one used in the assassination-style killing that took place outside a New York City hotel on Wednesday, the sources said.

NYPD detectives are on their way to Altoona, Pennsylvania, to assist in the investigation.

The new information, which is being investigated as a new lead, comes as a private funeral is set to be held Monday for Thompson, the 50-year-old CEO who was gunned down as he arrived at the Hilton hotel in Midtown for an investors’ conference.

open image in gallery UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed outside a New York City hotel on Wednesday ( via REUTERS )

Police have been searching for the gunman since the shooting and say at this point they believe he has left New York City.

The gunman arrived in Manhattan ahead of the shooting and used a fake ID and paid cash during the 10 days he was in the city, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told reporters Friday.

He wore a mask covering his face most of the time he was seen on security footage – though he lowered his mask while speaking with a hotel employee. Police have circulated images of the suspect without his mask hoping that someone who may know him will come forward with information.

open image in gallery The suspect wore a mask covering his face most of the time he was seen on security footage – though he lowered his mask while speaking with a hotel employee. ( NYPD )

The FBI has offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction. That’s on top of a $10,000 reward offered by the NYPD.

On Friday, the officers found the shooter’s backpack in Central Park. They also found bullet casings at the scene of the shooting with the words, “delay,” “deny” and “depose” on them.

Some of those words are often used by critics of insurance companies to criticize them for delaying payments, denying claims and defending their actions.