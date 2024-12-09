A ‘person of interest’ in the UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's murder has been found in Pennsylvania and held for questioning.

The NYPD and New York Governor's office held a press briefing in New York on Monday, December 9th, 2024, during which the ‘person of interest’ was identified as Luigi Mangione, 26.

Police revealed Mangione was in possession of a ghost gun capable of firing the ammunition used in the attack, as well as a silencer. Police confirmed they received a tip from a McDonald’s employee in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

NYC Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch has confirmed that Altoona police arrested Mangione on firearm charges.