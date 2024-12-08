The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The New York Police Department has released new photos of the man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

In these pictures, released Saturday night, the suspect is seen in a black coat with a mask on getting into the back of a cab. This comes after the department released the first unmasked photo of the suspect earlier this week. The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward for information, while the FBI is offering $50,000.

Thompson, 50, was shot at point-blank range near the New York Hilton Midtown on Wednesday morning just before a scheduled investor meeting. The shooter, who fled the scene moments after killing Thompson, is still at large.

However, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Saturday “the net is tightening” around the suspect. That same day, NYPD divers searched a pond in Central Park for the firearm the suspect used, CNN reports.

The man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson seen entering a cab in a new photo from the NYPD ( New York Police Department )

The suspect may have used a veterinary gun, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said this week. Veterinary guns are larger guns used by farmers to put down animals without making a loud noise.

Police also found a gray backpack they believe belonged to the suspect in Central Park on Friday. After sending it to a forensics lab, investigators discovered the backpack contained Monopoly money and a Tommy Hilfiger jacket, CNN reports.

Police say the suspect arrived in New York City on November 24 after jumping on a Greyhound bus departing from Atlanta, Georgia. However, officials are not yet sure exactly where he boarded.

NYPD officers arrived in Atlanta on Saturday, where local police are also assisting with the investigation, according to CNN.

More to come...