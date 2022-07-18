Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Woman, 74, in critical condition after being shot while sitting on bench in Brooklyn

Five people were injured in two separate shootings in Brookyln on Sunday night, police said

Johanna Chisholm
Monday 18 July 2022 16:14
New York governor condemns Supreme Court's ruling on concealed-carry law

A 74-year-old woman who was sitting on a bench outside a Brooklyn housing complex was shot in the stomach, authorities say.

At around 6.36pm on Sunday, the New York Police Department’s 73rd Precinct received a call about a woman, who has not been identified, in East New York who had been shot in the stomach.

According to the New York Daily News, officers said that the 74-year-old had heard a shot fired and hadn’t realised she’d been struck until she felt a sudden pain in her abdomen.

Recommended

The victim was reportedly rushed to Brookdale Hospital where she remains as of Monday morning and is being treated for critical injuries.

The unprovoked incident in the Brooklyn neighbourhood occurred shortly before a separate shooting in Brownsville, approximately two miles west of where the 74-year-old was hit by a stray bullet in East New York.

A 74-year-old woman was shot and wounded while she was sitting on a bench outside an apartment complex in Brooklyn on Sunday night, police said

(News 11/video screengrab)

At around 8.10pm, officers from the 75th Precinct responded to a call about a mass shooting that had left four males injured, which included a 16-year-old boy.

Authorities said they believe the shooting happened after the gunman had become involved in a verbal argument with one of the males where the altercation occurred, at the corner of Livonia and Rockaway Avenues.

After gunfire erupted outside a restaurant, the suspect reportedly fled on foot in an unknown direction and remains at large, according to AM New York.

The teenage boy, who officers say was found with a bullet wound to the head, was rushed by ambulance to Maimonides Medical Center where he was treated with life-threatening-injuries and remains in critical condition.

Four men were shot and wounded on Sunday night in Brooklyn after a verbal altercation escalated and a gunman opened fire on the group, which included one 16-year-old boy

(News 11/video screengrab)

Two of the men, 24 and 59, who were injured in the shooting were taken to Brookdale University Hospital for treatment, while the third man, 34, suffered a graze wound and refused medical attention, according to law enforcement.

The shootings on Sunday arrive as the city is reeling from an uptick in gun violence in recent months.

In the first quarter of this year compared with the same time period last year, shooting incidents increased from 260 to 296, according to data released by the NYPD statistics department in April.

Overall crime has also seen a rise since May 2021, with the department noting that there’s been a 27.8 per cent since then and the end of May of this year.

New York state has experienced in just the last few months some of the year’s most violent and mass shootings, including an attack at a subway station in Brooklyn that left 10 people injured and sent hundreds more fleeing for their lives, and a while a racially motivated attack in Buffalo at a grocery store where a white supremacist shot and killed 10 individuals.

Last month, in a move that was heavily criticised by lawmakers and gun reform advocates alike, the Supreme Court overturned a New York state law that placed restrictions on carrying concealed guns outside the home, a reversal that effectively expanded private citizens’ rights to carry firearms.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in