Bryan Kohberger indicted by grand jury over Idaho murders

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger has been indicted by a grand jury.

Mr Kohberger is accused of murdering students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chaping at the victims’ off-campus residence on 13 November. He was arrested at his family home in Pennsylvania on 30 December after investigators gathered several pieces of evidence allegedly linking him to the crime.

A preliminary hearing scheduled for 26 January has now been cancelled following an indictment on four charges of murder and burglary against Mr Kohberger on Wednesday, KREM2 reports. According to Idaho law, the court must prove there is sufficient evidence to move with a trial through either a preliminary hearing or a grand jury indictment.

The former Washington State University PhD student is expected to appear at the Latah County District Court on Monday to enter a plea.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.