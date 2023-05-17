Lori Vallow verdict – latest: New mugshot shows ‘cult mom’ smirking as Idaho judge orders pre-sentence probe
Lori Vallow was convicted of the murders of children Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow and conspiracy to murder Chad Daybell’s wife Tammy Daybell
Lori Vallow trial: ‘Cult mom’ convicted of murders of children and Chad Daybell’s wife
“Doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow has been pictured with a slight smirk on her face in a new mugshot after she was convicted of murdering her two children and conspiring to murder her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife.
Vallow, 49, was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and conspiracy to murder Tammy Daybell, 49, in Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho.
Tylee and JJ were last seen in September 2019. In June 2020, their remains were found buried on the Daybell property. Tammy died one month after their disappearance in October 2019.
Over six weeks, prosecutors argued that Vallow conspired with Mr Daybell and her brother Alex Cox to kill the three victims, motivated by greed and their doomsday cult beliefs.
On Friday 12 May, jurors convicted her on all charges. She will be sentenced within 90 days’ time where she faces life in prison.
Judge Steven Boyce has now ordered a pre-sentence investigation to look into Vallow’s background including prior criminal record, social history, health, education and employment records.
“Cult mom” Lori Vallow has been convicted of murdering her two youngest children and conspiring to murder her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife in a shocking doomsday plot that has horrified the nation for the last three years.
The 49-year-old mother-of-three was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, in Ada County Court in Boise, Idaho, on Friday.
She was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy, 49.
'Cult mom' Lori Vallow convicted in murders of children and Chad Daybell's wife
Vallow was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to murder and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan and son Joshua “JJ” Vallow as well as conspiracy to murder Tammy Daybell
Vallow was indicted over Boudreaux murder conspiracy over one year ago
Lori Vallow was indicted by a grand jury in Maricopa County for conspiracy to commit the murder of Brandon Boudreaux more than a year ago, Justin Lum of Fox 10 Phoenix reports.
Vallow was charged on 24 February 2022 under the late Allister Adel, who was the county attorney at the time, Lum reports.
Per to the indictment, Vallow and her late brother Alex Cox agreed that “at least one of them or another would engage in conduct constituting the offence of first-degree premeditated murder” on 2 October 2019.
Gilbert Police Department says Cox shot at Mr Boudreaux outside his home from the back of a jeep.
This is the third time that Cox is named as a co-conspirator in a grand jury indictment of Vallow.
First in the murder charges for which she was convicted in Idaho; second on the murder conspiracy charge in the death of Charles Vallow in Chandler, Arizona, and now third in the attempted murder of Mr Boudreaux.
Here’s more detail about the alleged plot to kill Mr Boudreaux:
Lori Vallow faces charge for attempted murder of niece’s husband Brandon Boudreaux
Friday’s verdict not an end to sprawling case as attempted murder charge looms in Arizona
Vallow’s nephew-in-law says she’s not ‘inherently evil’ as she faces new charges
Lori Vallow’s nephew-in-law has spoken out following her murder conviction to say that he believes people “are not inherently good or evil” as she faces new charges for his own attempted murder.
Brandon Boudreaux released a lengthy statement in which he called for “forgiveness” for the doomsday cult mom.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Lori Vallow nephew-in-law speaks as she faces new charges for his attempted murder
Brandon Boudreaux called for ‘forgiveness’ for the doomsday cult mom who was found guilty of murdering her two children Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow and conspiring to murder Tammy Daybell